Lewis Hamilton forced to remove clip posted on his Instagram page by F1 bosses (The Mirror)
"F1 does not want drivers posting ‘international feed footage’ as this has been licensed to broadcaster partners, in many cases exclusively."
Grosjean approves of Carbone Industrie brake test (F1i)
"I think it could come for Russia. It's all ready. But only if we're confident that we're going to start Russia without a hitch, as you cannot miss FP1 and part of FP2 because you're not right on mapping."
Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya bailed in UK (BBC)
"Indebted tycoon Vijay Mallya has been bailed on security of £650,000 after appearing in court in London."
King of Good Times may be on the way back home (FT - registration required)
"There were other businesses that still exist, which are hugely successful. Should I, therefore, be a hypocrite? Because one of these businesses failed, should I live my life differently?"
Massa accepts 'too hot' Verstappen's apology (Autosport)
"I have no problem with him and to be honest I was just joking with him and I think he understood because afterwards he said sorry and that's the way it needs to be."
Perez lets the good times roll (Reuters)
"Given where McLaren is, and what’s happened in my career since I left McLaren, pretty much my career has been on a high."
View from the Pit Lane: Bahrain (Channel 4)
"Since joining Renault, (Hulkenberg's) given technical director Nick Chester and trackside director of operations Alan Permane some set-up direction and guidance on which way they want to head with the car to unlock its potential."
Stroll: No point dwelling on retirements hat-trick (Motorsport)
"(F1) is 90 percent mental. And if you are not mentally able to get over things, then you are in the wrong sport."
'Frustrated' atmosphere at McLaren - Turvey (Racer)
"I think we achieved something out of that today and I can go back to the factory and work with the team and hopefully get the simulator correlated, which will help us for the rest of the year."
It's good to be at #Silverstone with Corinna and Mick. It reminds me of great times.@schumacher pic.twitter.com/NuBvpJm7qv
— Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) April 15, 2017
We have been working and braking hard today…. #r8g #carbondust #f1testing pic.twitter.com/pZXKKhHhC5
— Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) April 18, 2017
Glad that some media are putting facts in perspective. Surrender of passport, arrest,bail all part of normal extradition proceedings.
— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) April 18, 2017
Can some one tell me why don't F1 drivers Twitter you back beginning to think it's all a waste of time.
— christopher collins (@chris4cx) April 18, 2017
Good day testing with @gelaelized . Always fun seeing someone get their first run in an F1 car.
— Ben Michell (@ben_michell) April 18, 2017
Anyone also noticed a reduction in the number of weird digital adverts? #F1
— Ashley Quint 🏁 (@PurpleSectorGP) April 16, 2017
Comment of the day
Ruben on Fernando Alonso’s five stages of grief at McLaren:
1: Denial. “We might be having trouble with the power unit but I have a better chance at a world championship here than at Ferrari.”
2: Anger: “GP2 engine. GP2. Aarrgh!”
3: Bargaining: “Nico’s retiring?” Starts reading the fine print on his contract.
4: Depression: “Unreliable and lack of power. Again.”
5: Acceptance: “There’s always the triple crown to go for.”
Ruben
On this day in F1
One year on, our assessment of Nico Rosberg’s championship chances after three races make interesting re-reading:
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
19th April 2017, 0:13
“We encourage drivers to post more on social media. No, no, don’t post pole laps before us!”
John H (@john-h)
19th April 2017, 7:52
To be honest I think that’s fair enough. Like anything in life, you need to have sought permission before posting videos made by others. Sure post stuff made by yourself, but it’s just common sense to be honest.
Jayfreese Knight (@jeff1s)
19th April 2017, 8:19
Do drivers sign contract with the FOM saying the FOM has all rights reserved on their public image while at the circuit?
Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
19th April 2017, 9:10
Probably.
Oli (@dh1996)
19th April 2017, 11:57
That’s standard, no contract required.
When a photographer at a concert takes a photo of the band, they can not use it without permission from the photog.
Lancer033 (@lancer033)
19th April 2017, 12:01
wouldn’t matter either way. Letter of the law is pretty clear here. FOM owns the footage and has a exclusive broadcast agreements in some areas. If they let Lewis or any other anyone else posts it free, then say NBC here in the states could go after either the person that posted it or after FOM saying that they let him do it. Hopefully, future contracts will free them up a bit, but for now, they’re stuck with the contracts from Bernie.
Alianora La Canta (@alianora-la-canta)
19th April 2017, 13:26
Almost. The drivers (and everyone else who attends the track) have a contract with the race promoter cannot put video onto the internet – or anywhere else where the general public can see it – without permission. NBC (and the other journalists whose rights include video) have that permission for specific purposes, and recently there’s been a relaxing of the rule for original content in specific contexts (applicable to all).
Lewis’ video doesn’t meet either exemption requirement, so that video would only have been permitted for personal purposes (on the same basis that fans at home are allowed to use video recorders and their more modern equivalents to allow watching of the races later).
Schmorbraten (@schmorbraten)
19th April 2017, 9:35
No posting of ‘international feed footage’ … that’s already too complicated for Lewis, I fear.
Fukobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
19th April 2017, 10:11
Yes because i’m sure most people could do what he can in an incredibly complicated F1 car right?
Tiomkin
19th April 2017, 10:31
Hamilton is not stupid. There are not many people that can read and understand a multi-page, jargon filled contract without paying a solicitor. Lewis maybe many things, but stupid is not one them.
MaddMe (@maddme)
19th April 2017, 10:41
So far this season, Hamilton has remained very composed and straight forward. With the exception of a few comments he made pre season, I feel he has been without fault and this just feels a little hard. Rules are rules though and you can guarantee that somewhere in his contract there will be certain guideline with regards to social media. Liberty are seamingly much more open with what is and isn’t acceptable, so hopefully it’s just a settling in affair.
I’m certainly not going to let a minor indiscretion ruin the season for me and hope that Hamilton can keep his composed head for the rest of the season.
sinewave (@sinewave)
19th April 2017, 12:15
@schmorbraten
are you encouraged by the global nazi come back?
grat
21st April 2017, 13:59
You really shouldn’t project like that, you know.
smudgersmith1 (@smudgersmith1)
19th April 2017, 10:09
So there you have a perfect example of why F1 isnt attracting younger people. Its total BS a few seconds of feed will not stop one single viewer from watching the main broadcast but by letting them.engage properly they may save the sport !
Know the law, it helps
19th April 2017, 11:52
Except the feed is NOT owned by Liberty so they can not give it away and/or allow drivers or anyone else to use it. The broadcast owner is the only one who can do that. Similar thing here in the US with the NFL, while the game is on and live the NFL owns it but the second the game ends a different contract kicks in and everyone must ask, AND pay NFL Films (a private company owned by the Sabols) for the footage. Liberty really can’t do anything but tell him has to take it down or be in violation of contract.
It’s not difficult, if it isn’t yours or you have permission you can NOT post it. The problem I would have had was if it was his in car footage from a MB/LH owned camera, then he is making his own footage and they should be allowing that and promoting it. And then I would agree with you, but it’s not a viewers and fan engagement thing, it’s copyright law
Alianora La Canta (@alianora-la-canta)
19th April 2017, 13:27
Liberty owns the feed. The thing is, they licence that feed to certain organisations, and the value is in only those people being allowed to give public access to that feed.
Eastman (@eastman)
19th April 2017, 0:38
Fantastic picture from Grosjean! I love this Haas team.
Chris Scott
19th April 2017, 0:54
I think that’s actually quite a worrying picture of Grosjean – if he is showing that much carbon dust on his face after a day’s testing, how much of the stuff has he inhaled? I recall Mica Salo having some health issues after he retired, due to his having breathed-in significant amounts of carbon fibre dust during his driving days.
FreddyVictor
19th April 2017, 7:17
yeah, looks pretty unhealthy to me
I know they removed asbestos from brake pads ages ago, but it really cannot be good to breathe any of that stuff in ….
faulty (@faulty)
19th April 2017, 9:44
Mika Salo was a heavy smoker. He probably inhaled more particles from that than from racing.
Alianora La Canta (@alianora-la-canta)
19th April 2017, 13:29
Mika had an operation specifically to remove a significant amount of carbon fibre from his lungs. The effects of this on long-term health are unknown, but I concur with Martin Brundle’s comment at the time, “I hope that stuff is inert”.
Eric (@fletch)
19th April 2017, 2:20
Absolutely @eastman like a proper old school racer.
beneboy (@beneboy)
19th April 2017, 1:53
I think I’d quite like to see Perez replace Kimi for next season, I think he and Vettel would be an interesting combination with a competitive Ferrari.
And as I’m speculating, get Dan in the other Mercedes alongside Lewis, and if Renault are coming good with their car and engine by then, get Fernando in to replace Palmer, and put Pascal together with Max in a hopefuly much improved Red Bull.
Then give us a decent eight way fight for the title, culminating in a winner takes all finale in Brazil, with some scattered rain showers throughout the weekend…
David Not Coulthard (@davidnotcoulthard)
19th April 2017, 4:19
@beneboy Pascal to Brackley (and RIC staying) would make much more sense though
Todfod (@todfod)
19th April 2017, 11:03
How do we know Pascal is any better than Bottas??? He’s had Haryanto and Ericcson for teammates. Probably 2 of the weakest drivers on the grid over the past 2 years.
TheBullWhipper (@thebullwhipper)
19th April 2017, 4:23
Yes!……….
Fikri Harish (@fihar)
19th April 2017, 7:21
I do think Grosjean’s Haas connection would prove to be an obstacle in that. And besides, FDA has at least two very promising driver ready to deliver if they deemed Grosjean’s not going to be enough.
Giovinazzi could’ve raced in F2 this year, but instead they went with Leclerc and Fuoco while Gio concentrates in his 3rd driver role.
I have no idea why Giovinazzi would’ve agreed to that unless there’s talk of a race seat opening in the near future. My thinking is that they promote Grosjean to Ferrari and slot Giovinazzi into the Haas seat next year. Or straight into Kimi’s seat if they’re feeling dicey.
And if Leclerc does win the championship this year, they could slot him into the third driver role next year.
Bianchi could’ve been in that Kimi seat before the accident, so I’m hoping Ferrari could slot in one of their own instead of opting for Perez.
It’d be a shame for Perez but it is what it is. There’s simply not enough place at the sharp end of the grid.
Fukobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
19th April 2017, 10:13
Perez to Ferrari, Fernando to Renault YES. The rest makes no sense contractually or otherwise.
Asanator (@asanator)
19th April 2017, 15:32
I think it unlikely that Ferrari would have him back after he dumped the FDA to join McLaren. More likely is one of the Redbull drivers to Ferrari (Ricciardo, Verstappen or Sainz).
Eric (@fletch)
19th April 2017, 2:25
Stroll pretty darn professional in his comments if you ask me. He’s saying all the right things. The racing will follow if he keeps his attitude like he is.
Robbie (@robbie)
19th April 2017, 14:11
For sure. His armchair critics have way overblown their negativity towards him, a negativity that is not shared by those at Williams or within F1 itself, and of course especially within Lance himself. He’ll get there. He just needs time in an F1 format that has been intentionally made harder with the current regs changes since last year.
Eric (@fletch)
19th April 2017, 15:10
How long do you think that will take @robbie ? Europe this year like he’s saying?
Robbie (@robbie)
19th April 2017, 15:17
@fletch Hard to say but I think he’ll only improve by each race. He’s really gotten very few laps in of actual racing. But that’s ok for now. F1 is supposed to be hard. And we have to keep in mind he is not in a win-capable car. I think from his and the team’s perspective, as long as he keeps improving and learning, as well as learning from his mistakes which Claire just said last weekend is something he does, then he’ll be fine and be in much better stead as the season goes on and for next season.
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
19th April 2017, 3:53
Humh. Yes the dreaded cgi ads are gone, there was some Bahrain overlay before the start of the race. I did however noticed electronic banners as Motogp has used for the past 5 or 6 seasons. I really don’t like him but at least they are genuine
John H (@john-h)
19th April 2017, 7:55
I would love a “Chase says: Go home Bernie” at the start of the race. I’m sure you’d disagree though.
Joao (@johnmilk)
19th April 2017, 5:07
Sergio Perez has been on the podium in every team he has driven for, except McLaren.
MrBoerns (@mrboerns)
19th April 2017, 7:05
@johnmilk can’t Really judge a Driver with a solid midfield career on the one Year spent at a backmarker.
Joao (@johnmilk)
19th April 2017, 10:46
Ouch I went for a slight roast. But that is going straight for the kill
@F1-liners (@f1-liners)
19th April 2017, 8:20
“on the podium in every team he has driven for, except (one)” is a good score.
However, it is probably true (or better) for 90% of the grid :p
beneboy (@beneboy)
19th April 2017, 9:43
@f1-liners
Except Hulk…
@F1-liners (@f1-liners)
19th April 2017, 9:54
… plus Ericsson, Wehrlein.
just under 90% then ;)
@beneboy
Alianora La Canta (@alianora-la-canta)
20th April 2017, 1:45
@f1-liners
On the podium for every team driven for so far:
Hamilton
Bottas
Vettel
On the podium for every team except one:
Verstappen (Toro Rosso)
Perez (McLaren)
Palmer (Renault)
Grosjean (Haas)
Giovanazzi (Sauber)
Vandoorne (McLaren)
Alonso (Minardi)
Kyvat (Toro Rosso)
Sainz (Toro Rosso)
Stroll (Williams)
Massa (Sauber)
On the podium for every team except two or more:
Ricciardo (Hispania, Toro Rosso)
Ocon (Manor, Force India)
Ericsson (Caterham, Sauber)
Wehrlein (Manor, Sauber)
Hulkenberg (Williams, Force India, Renault)
Magnussen (McLaren, Renault, Haas)
Strangely Brown (@irukaviking)
20th April 2017, 1:52
Good work.
@F1-liners (@f1-liners)
20th April 2017, 7:19
thanks @alianora-la-canta
Anthony
20th April 2017, 13:19
Vettel – BMW Sauber – No Podium
Manfred (@ivettel)
20th April 2017, 21:36
So you forgot Magnussen finished on the podium in Australia.
Such short memories these days…
Alianora La Canta (@alianora-la-canta)
21st April 2017, 13:17
*re-reads document used to check the information*
Oops, sorry! (While this still makes Magnussen a 2+ teams not podiummed-for driver, it also means Hulkenberg stands alone in having not had a podium despite having driven for 3 teams and still having a race seat).
Anthony’s correction is also correct – Sebastian’s debut was a one-off, and he didn’t get on the podium, so he should be with the large mass of people on one non-podiummed-team.
Unicron (@unicron2002)
19th April 2017, 7:11
Very very good COTD today. It’s cheeky, but it does actually work
Ruben
19th April 2017, 7:41
Woohoo! COTD.
Considering his F1 career is dying it seemed appropriate.
Still sad to see a great like Fernando struggle to even get points.
“Given where McLaren is, and what’s happened in my career since I left McLaren, pretty much my career has been on a high.”
Perez just rubbing it in. Was unfairly treated at McLaren. Expecting to take Hamilton’s place was always a difficult task. Happy he seems on the right track now. Considering he’s a prime candidate to replace Kimi speaks volume about his progress in recent years. Something that McLaren’s been lacking in recent years.
GeeMac (@geemac)
19th April 2017, 9:11
Anyone else chuckle at Reuters choice of headline for that article on Perez on the day that the “king of good times” gets arrested?
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
19th April 2017, 10:07
@geemac Yeah that was very knowing!
Trayambak Chakravarty (@major-dev)
19th April 2017, 11:21
What a classy guy Massa is, exactly the reason why I like him. How well he handled the whole debacle.
Patrickl (@patrickl)
19th April 2017, 20:03
Yes nicely condescending to the young guy. That’s Massa alright.
Dewald Nel (@ho3n3r)
19th April 2017, 12:57
“christopher collins @chris4cx
Can some one tell me why don’t F1 drivers Twitter you back beginning to think it’s all a waste of time.”
Talk about a needy whiner.
First rule of social media: a reply can be wanted, but isn’t to be expected.
@F1-liners (@f1-liners)
19th April 2017, 14:40
Must be one of those with more ‘following’ than than ‘followers’ hoping a ‘verified’ twitterer answers, or being quoted on a popular web-blog ;)
@ho3n3r
GeeMac (@geemac)
19th April 2017, 15:21
I think that chap is missing the fact that social media is just another marketing outlet for F1 teams and drivers. If you deal with a person/an entity on social media, you aren’t actually dealing with that person/entity but with a projection of what that person/entity wants you to believe they are.
Robbie (@robbie)
19th April 2017, 15:56
Regarding ‘On this day in F1.’ One year ago…does indeed make for interesting re-reading.
Not to relive history, but hey, we’ve been invited to do so, and we do it all the time anyway right?…I still think that this is what happened somewhat ‘behind the scenes’ albeit not all that hidden.
As I see it, going back to the start and turn 1 of the US GP 2015, LH dived inside NR and moved him off the track, or more to the point, Nico moved out of the way by going off the track, to avoid LH hitting him. LH immediately got on the radio and apologized and said it wasn’t his fault, he had understeer. I maintain indeed it was his fault as the understeer came from overcooking it to try to beat Nico on the inside. Nonetheless it happened as such and LH went on to win the race and the Championship that day and Nico was no happy camper on the podium. Personally I think that is partly because Nico felt a little robbed in that first corner and I surmise that Nico and TW and NL thought that he had saved the day for the team by avoiding getting hit by an understeering LH, and Nico’s ‘reward’ was to have lost the race and the WDC that day. I surmise the team felt elated for LH and felt bad for Nico at the same time.
Next thing you know LH is talking like his season is done, even admits he’s kind of phoning it in since his job is done, but Nico hangs in there and not only keeps winning for Merc, but goes on to win 7 straight going into 2016. But while 2015’s last 3 races were going on, there was LH at the same time acting like his job is done, phone it in time, yet he was vehement on the radio while trailing NR, that he should have extraordinary measures in terms of strategies to get him ahead of NR since he wasn’t able to physically pass him on the track. The nerve.
LH proceeded then throughout 2016 to run his team down publicly by insinuating they were favouring Nico. Why, he never said, just that they were. Armchair folks have assumed they wanted a German WDC for a change, being a German team.
All this to say, if indeed they favoured Nico as LH seems he could even write a tell-all book about in 10 years time, why? Why didn’t the team help
LH more in the last race to back Nico into trouble? Why did they give him an order only to see him ignore it, only to see them not give it again? I think it all goes back to Nico saving the day for the team at 2015’s US GP, followed by LH’s newfound sense of entitlement after winning his 3rd WDC. I think they felt no compulsion to screw Nico and favour LH after all LH had put them through post-COTA 2015. The unreliability LH had was just purely normal unpredictable and undesirable stuff that happens in racing all the time, but LH chose to turn it into a conspiracy against him, such was his sense of entitlement, to the point where TW published a letter defending his 1500 staff at Mercedes earlier in the season.
That’s how I see the chain of events that lead to Nico’s Championship. LH a few times claimed Nico ‘had no reliability worries’ which was never true. There was nothing that ever would have convinced Nico that if it could happen to LH’s car it couldn’t happen to his too. And, no matter what was going on with LH, Nico still had to prep the same and still headed into each race with the win in mind and did the hard work with that being the goal.
Martin
20th April 2017, 13:02
Never happened.
Ibrahim (@ibrahim)
19th April 2017, 19:37
Hamilton pre race Bahrain
“It’s so calm and peaceful here, relaxing, great place to bring family.”
And you tremble with righteous indignation in your village, mixed with “fear of non locals” Lol.
Ibrahim (@ibrahim)
19th April 2017, 19:43
Still demanding Andrew Benson report on the subversive Shias backed by Iran and their attempt to topple the government. Oh wait…
Ibrahim (@ibrahim)
19th April 2017, 19:44
https://youtu.be/meF7NmfnXZ0
Evil Homer (@evilhomer)
21st April 2017, 14:59
Are we talking driver changes this early?
Ok then…. Dan Ric to the horse.