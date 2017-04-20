Changes to ‘Wall of Champions’ for 2017 Canadian GP

In the round-up: The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve will feature safety revisions for 2017 including a reprofiling of the famed ‘Wall of Champions’.

Billy Monger

Billy Monger, the 17-year-old Formula Four racer who suffered a serious crash at Donington Park on Sunday, remains in intensive care. According to his team JHR Monger has undergone “amputations to both legs”.

A Trust is being set up to support him and donations can be made here. The donation target was hit within a few hours of it being opened but many people are continuing to give:

Happy birthday! Happy birthday to Jacob and Apoorvb Bajpai! If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.