In the round-up: Carlos Sainz Jnr says F1 stewards would not reconsider penalties even when they are subject to appeal.

F1 Fanatic Live this weekend

F1 Fanatic Live will be running this weekend for the first round of the IndyCar series since Fernando Alonso revealed he will be racing in this year’s Indianapolis 500. The McLaren driver will be at the Barber Motorsport Park road course in Alabama for Sunday’s race. Join us from 8pm UK time to follow the action from round three of this year’s championship.

From the forum Are you going to next weekend’s race in Russia? Find other fans who are here

Happy birthday! Happy birthday to Vincent, The Kef, Cyberaxiom and Dylan Mota! If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.