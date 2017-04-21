GP3 to use ‘push to pass’-style DRS in 2017 and may add on-car graphics

Formula One support series GP3 will use substantially different rules for its Drag Reduction System when it is introduced at the championship’s season-opener next month.

In a break with the convention seen in Formula One and Formula Two, GP3 drivers will not have unlimited use of DRS during their races.

Each driver will be allocated a maximum of six DRS uses during the longer first race of each weekend and four uses during the second races. GP3’s first races typically last between 17 and 24 laps while the second races are 13 to 18 laps long.

Drivers will only be allowed to use DRS within the same designated zones as used in F1 and F2. When activated, DRS boosts top speeds on GP3 cars by up to 20kph.

The use of ‘push to pass’ systems is widely seen in other series such as IndyCar and Super Formula where drivers are given limited uses of higher power engine modes. World Series Formula V8 3.5 also uses a ‘push to pass’ style DRS.

Yesterday’s GP3 test at the Circuit de Catalunya was also used to evaluate an on-car graphic display to allow spectators to see how many DRS uses each driver has. An example was fitted to Jack Aitken’s ART-run car.

The display was built by the same company which produces the position indicators which IndyCar has used since late 2015. However the test revealed more works needs to be done to integrate them on GP3 cars. They will not be ready to use at the first race of the season but the championship is evaluating whether they could be introduced later in the year or in 2018.

The 2017 GP3 season begins at the Circuit de Catalunya on May 13th, supporting the Spanish Grand Prix weekend.

