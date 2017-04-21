Vettel voted Driver of the Weekend for the fourth time in six races

Here’s what you had to say about the world championship leader’s latest performance and the other notable drivers in last week’s race.
Sebastian Vettel’s Bahrain Grand Prix weekendFerrari looked strong from the get-go on Friday but Saturday reinforced the impression that Mercedes can extract more performance over a single lap in qualifying.
Nonetheless Vettel split the two Mercedes at the start then made a daringly early pit stop work with a flying lap out of the pits and a little fortune with the Safety Car. After rebuffing a strong attack from Valtteri Bottas he produced a scorching pace to keep Hamilton out of the picture.
Cannot fault him for the +0.4s deficit in qualifying which seems more and more likely down to a special qualifying setting that Mercedes run. Whilst beside the point, I haven’t really come across any article which explains how and why Mercedes benefit from it during qualifying but not the race. Anyway, Vettel out-qualified his team mate by a significant margin, headed Practice times and put in a flawless performance during the race.
Other than shouting ‘this new 2017 formula is brilliant’ at least ten times during the race, I remember trying to convince the missus (who has no choice but to watch F1 every time it’s on) how amazing it was that an F1 car can actually follow another F1 car and more importantly how the art of defending works. A very important part of Vettel’s driving was not just how he attacked (at the start) but how he defended (keeping Hamilton out of the DRS zone when pursuing Bottas and after the Safety Car restart). Just flawless I must say.
Urvaksh (@Thedoctor03)
Topped first and second. Unfortunately the qualifying pace wasn’t there but he didn’t put a foot wrong in the race. Excellent weekend.
Justin (@Boombazookajd)
He’s blowing away Raikkonen in both qualifying and race and he’s beating Hamilton as well.
Patrick (@Anunaki)
Bahrain Grand Prix winners and losersWhile Vettel took half of your votes, Sergio Perez was a clear runner-up as one in four of you picked him as the star of Bahrain.
Perez dropped out in Q1 after being delayed by the yellow flag due to Carlos Sainz Jnr’s Toro Rosso. However from 18th on the grid he charged through the field for an excellent seventh.
Qualifying was not down to him but on Sunday despite Force India’s poor pace both on qualifying trim and race trim, Force India delivered, they had no power unit glitches, no bad strategy calls on Perez great moves great result.Speaking of Sainz, it was a hero-to-zero weekend for him after China:
I’m not sure what happened to Ocon he had a really strong start of race, he was the star of the start, he was quickly into the points, still really professional job.
Pennyroyal tea (@Peartree)
I know Sainz wasn’t at fault for what happened in qualifying this race weekend but surprisingly, in most of the last few races, even including some towards the end of last year, Kvyat has being beating Sainz quite a bit more often in qualifying.Another driver who stood out for many was Nico Hulkenberg:
In Bahrain, Sainz made a huge mistake. I’d say nearly as bad as what Kvyat did to Vettel in Russia last year only it resulted in a double retirement. That was a very clumsy mistake from Sainz there.
Kvyat had a strong race with loads of good little scraps with other drivers. Although he did seem to keep getting pushed right off the track at times. Although it was out of the points, it was certainly an entertaining drive.
Ben Rowe (@Thegianthogweed)
He was a huge 1.2 secs ahead in qualifying and was on a different lap to Palmer in the race.
It’s such a shame that people seem to get swept up in the end of Mercedes dominance. Not that Vettel was bad but I wouldn’t say he did anything exceptional this weekend.
@Oversteer
Sebastian Vettel’s Driver of the Weekend wins from 2011 to date
- 2011 Italian Grand Prix
- 2011 Singapore Grand Prix
- 2011 Indian Grand Prix
- 2012 South Korean Grand Prix
- 2013 Bahrain Grand Prix
- 2013 Canadian Grand Prix
- 2013 German Grand Prix
- 2013 Singapore Grand Prix
- 2013 Indian Grand Prix
- 2013 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- 2014 Spanish Grand Prix
- 2015 Malaysian Grand Prix
- 2015 Canadian Grand Prix
- 2015 Hungarian Grand Prix
- 2015 Singapore Grand Prix
- 2016 Mexican Grand Prix
- 2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- 2017 Australian Grand Prix
- 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix
Driver of the Weekend: The Twitter verdict
Just caught up on the #F1 great to see Vettel competitive again @alo_oficial needs an opportunity to show his talent @McLarenF1 sort it out!— Jim (@j1mie) April 17, 2017
I knew #Vettel would win from the qualifications. He needed this to affirm his path to 5th title. Now, on to #RussianGP in two weeks. #F1— Joe 🏎 (@CCSSOOZZ) April 17, 2017
I'm not taking anything away from Vettel and Ferrari they were fast and earned the victory but tough break for Lewis and Mercedes #BahrainGP— 🏁 Willie Blanton 🏁 (@Willie_Blanton) April 16, 2017
Sergio Perez finished 13 races in a row into points ! Outstanding performance. Vamos #Checo. #NeverGiveUP #Mexico #BahrainGP #F1— Farid (@PerezMataCFC) April 16, 2017
You have to feel bad for Lance Stroll but he isn't helping the whole "spoiled kid" thing giving interviews like he did today #F1— Hayley Ferguson (@Hayleyfergs) April 16, 2017
Vettel was clearly managing everything up front Hamilton was no threat at all bravo Ferrari 👏🏻#BahrainGP #F1— Michael Flavel 🇦🇺 (@michaelflavel) April 16, 2017
You can tell my Stroll’s attitude that he won’t last long in #F1. Wrong move by @WilliamsRacing! #wrongdriver #BahrainGP— Samuel Douglas (@the5thmarketeer) April 16, 2017
Decent race that. Merc seriously need to sort out their strategies, them last few laps from Lewis tho 🔥 #BahrainGP— Matt Thompson (@MattThompson84) April 16, 2017
Solid driving from Pascal Wehrlein so close to getting Sauber their first points in forever #F1 #BahrainGP— Kemosabe.Sean (@KemosabeSean4) April 16, 2017
#BahrainGP @ValtteriBottas @LewisHamilton. Dissapointed in Lewis. Promised to give position back but didnt. NOT PLAYING FAIR WITH OTHERS !— TAZZMAN (@shailmatai) April 17, 2017
Absolutely adore the new #Ferrari F1 cars this year. Beautiful, and took the win today. Brilliant race from Vettel. #F1— Joe Locker (@JoeMo0703) April 16, 2017
It's kinda humiliation for Alonso to be the number 2 in a team, bt he dsprtly needs better and faster car to do anything anyway. #F1— Alejandro (@littleguardian) April 17, 2017
Congrats with 5th @danielricciardo 👍🏻unfortunate end to the race @Max33Verstappen the pace was there On to the next one @redbullracing #F1— Michael Flavel 🇦🇺 (@michaelflavel) April 16, 2017
Not a @LewisHamilton but he was robbed with penalty! Daniel Ricciardo wasn't held up, came out ahead didn't lose anything! @F1— Tom Sheahan (@tsheahan13) April 16, 2017
#BahrainGP tips for @lance_stroll :you should be politer in press conference, remember you're just a rookie and learn to drive a #F1 car ok?— Afición al Motor (@Aficionalmotor) April 16, 2017
#F1 The 5-second penalty on Hamilton proved to be the decider. Vettel gave a good fight. Congrats to him. @kokodapuzzy @aywenger— #NPFLReto (@Undisputed_Jsam) April 17, 2017
Heartbroken for @alo_oficial. 3rd DNF. @HondaRacingF1 and @McLarenF1 don't deserve a driver of his caliber this season. #F1 #BahrainGP— Michael Blankley (@FeedDaFullback) April 16, 2017
That's what you get for pit lane naughtiness, Lewis. #BahrainGP— Claire Riedlinger (@CRiedlinger77) April 16, 2017
Well done Sebastian Vettel on winning the Bahrain GP #F1— Linda Beale (@linda_beale) April 16, 2017
As much I support Lewis Hamilton, he deserved to lose today. That was stupid! 😐 #F1 #BahrainGP #MercedesAMGF1— Jon Horner ❄️ (@Dearneman) April 16, 2017
Not impressed by the "calls for Merc to choose HAM as no 1 driver" headlines. Who said this? LH?! Bottas didn't stupidly get a 5s pen! #F1— Chris Jenson (@cpjenson) April 17, 2017
Someone should just get Lance Stroll a Rascal Scooter and paint "F1" on it. That way he can finish a race without DNFing. #Formula1— Indie Gamer Chick (@IndieGamerChick) April 16, 2017
I just feel bad for Lance Stroll. The guy is performing way beyond what anyone expected but can't catch a break #BahrainGP— Alex (@Alex_BTCC) April 16, 2017
Unless Ricciardo is in a Ferrari or Mercedes 5th is about the best he can get out of his car. #F1— Paul A (@AtkinsonPaul) April 16, 2017
Being an @alo_oficial fan while he's at @McLarenF1 is heartbreaking 💔 #BahrainGP #McLaren— Johanna Heywood (@JohannaCHeywood) April 16, 2017
Stoffel's car in garage before race, his 3rd power unit in as many races, 4 allowed thru season. Honda, are you kidding me?! #F1 #BahrainGP— Quags (@motorsportquags) April 16, 2017
So #Hamilton was let past by #Bottas twice and failed to overtake anyone else shouldnt #Mercedes make him give the place back? #f1 #bahrain— Jamoi (@Foxyjimjam) April 16, 2017
Driver of the day for me…. @PWehrlein Solid way to shut up some critics. #BahrainGP— Nick Gee (@nickgee1000) April 16, 2017
#BahrainGP #Kimi7 #SebastianVettel grande Seb! Great performance! Grande Ferrari. Too bad for Kimi, still wait for a good result… ☹️— Ge Se (@GeSe987) April 16, 2017
*Dive from about 100 yards behind the car in front, aim for it, smash into it…and then say "he hit me"— Iain Bonsall (@MyNameIsntIan) April 16, 2017
– Carlos Sainz Jr logic #F1
I just saw the Bahrain GP. Great job Vettel. Unfortunate for Stroll… No luck at all.. Great 6th place for Felipe Baby. #BahrainGP #F1— Pascal Tremblay (@tblay35) April 16, 2017
Stroll crash a good example why excitement re Sainz needs to be reined in. Still some rough edges to iron out before he can join F1's elite.— Oliver Harden (@OllieHarden) April 16, 2017
More misery for @alo_oficial and @McLarenF1 😕 shame because he's absolutely wringing it's neck! #F1 #BahrainGP— Light Speed (@Li6ht5peed) April 16, 2017
I think Vettel dropped lucky with that safety car. Good effort on Hamilton's part to try and catch him up. #F1— Ant B (@MitsubishiEvo6) April 16, 2017
I literally do not understand why people are calling for @PWehrlein 's head and trying to brush off his perfomance this weekend 😱#BahrainGP— One Ontumetse (@citizenerased_O) April 16, 2017
Stroll is out of his depth in F1. Massa is carrying the team. They're lucky to have him!— ƖƇЄMƛƝ™🇫🇮🇬🇧🇩🇪 (@Jaxx_F1) April 16, 2017
Lance stroll is an utter disgrace. #BahrainGP— Louis (@Louiswswhu) April 16, 2017
Sterling drive from Vettel. Already Lewis is a race win clear of Bottas. Looking more and more like a two-horse race this season! #BahrainGP— Chris Buckle (@MrChrisBuckle) April 16, 2017
I feel bad for @lance_stroll poor guy gets caught in stupidity. Next race Lance. What hurts us only makes us stronger. #f1— Dennis Michael (@itsDennisM) April 16, 2017
Finally all caught up with the #F1. Stupid move Lewis, that 5 second penalty cost him the win. Decent race though. #BahrainGP #TeamLH— Hêlîn (@MUnitedGirl) April 16, 2017
Just watched the Bahrain Grand Prix. Hamilton cost himself unfortunately, may well have won had he not got that needless time penalty. #F1— ㅤ (@ClassyRooney) April 16, 2017
Not Stroll's fan but that was Sainz's complete fault. I think he's getting too full of himself #ChangeYourAttitude #Sainz #F1— Andres Zuluaga (@ZuluagaRacing) April 16, 2017
Well MY driver of the day is @kvyatofficial #BahrainGP— Kevin Parrott (@K_Parrott) April 16, 2017
Feels like Lewis will be kicking himself after today – this season has the makings of a classic though! #BahrainGP #F1— Ben Ashcroft (@BenAshcroft27) April 16, 2017
#F1 #Mercedes got their tactics all wrong today instead of unleashing #Hamilton,they impeded him,letting #Bottas dominate initially to lose— Michael Coleman (@Michaelcolepitz) April 16, 2017
My DOTD goes to my fav F1 driver Sergio Perez! He started down in P18 and finished P7 – an incredible comeback from the Mexican. Superb! 😁👍— Robby T. (@RobbyTHD) April 16, 2017
Choked to see @lance_stroll not finish in Bahrain. Hope he turns his season around and doesn’t run out of his 9-Lives soon. #F1 #BahrainGP— Richard Loat (@richardloat) April 16, 2017
Problem with the mercedes is that they are giving equal chances to both the drivers where as in ferrari kimi is already a second driver#F1— Mayur Jain (@Jainopedia) April 16, 2017
Honestly believe @alo_oficial retired the car due to frustration rather than technical/engine issues. Underperforming Honda. #BahrainGP #F1— Jake Williams-Smith (@wsmithjake) April 16, 2017
#BahrainGP Lewis was unsporting in pit lane and deserved to not be on the podium. Just ridiculous. Shame on Mercedes forcing Bottas out.— Winifred Nidd (@winifred_nidd) April 16, 2017
After 3 races Mercedes are already mugging Bottas off , there's no need for team orders at this stage of the season! #f1— Tom Clisham (@TomClisham) April 16, 2017
Arrivabene&Co.don't make good strategies forKIMI because if they do, he wins Vettel.@ScuderiaFerrari #redseason #F1 #Kimi7 #respect4Kimi7 😎👌— Suyin Sol (@KimiRaikkonenO_) April 16, 2017
Team orders. Sabotage on tyre pressures for bottas by mercedes. There. I said it. #f1 #bahraingp #Formula1— prakul (@prakxter) April 16, 2017
Ferrari wins #BahrainGp with better strategy and if course a Great driver – would've like to see HAM on S/softs or softs but 5 laps earlier— P44UL v HAM #44 (@IamPaul4real) April 16, 2017
Driver of the race is @alo_oficial. Too bad about the Mclaren he is overdriving the car #BahrainGP— Kiri (@kirithetraveler) April 16, 2017
Great race for @SChecoPerez What a drive, man! #SkyF1 #F1 #BahrainGP Keep it up, you are making us Mexicans proud!— Christian Ashby (@ChristianSHBY) April 16, 2017
Can't help but wonder what @redbullracing @Max33Verstappen could have achieved today.. #BahrainGP #F1— Chris Cave (@CConMotorsport) April 16, 2017
But for Hamton being an eejit and copping a penalty, that race would've gone to the flag. Shame. #BahrainGP #F1— Stephen D'Albiac (@s_dalbiac) April 16, 2017
Team orders or no team orders, Bottas wasn't quick enough today. #BahrainGP— Adam (@Adam_HAMFAN) April 16, 2017
As this win was a deserved one, the #F1DriverOfTheDay award was, too! #ForzaSeb #AlwaysBelieveInSeb #BahrainGP #F1— Chirag Khanna (@Chirag5Khanna) April 16, 2017
2ND race in a row Lance Stroll has not been looking in his mirrors and left enough space. #BahrainGP #SkyF1 #AskCrofty #BahGp #F1— Ben Hodges (@benjameshodges) April 16, 2017
I love Kimi. But can't help feeling that he's well past his use by date. The way he complains all the time is just ridiculous. #F1— Gautam Karkhanis (@gkarkhanis) April 17, 2017
Watching Hamilton run away from Bottas so far just makes me respect Rosberg more for the fights he could put up against HAM. #F1— Samuel Reiman (@samuelreiman) April 17, 2017
Lance Stroll's schoolboy mistake costs Carlos Sainz Jr. Kick out incompetent drivers like that Candian from F1. BharainGP— Zarni (@Z4Zarni) April 17, 2017
people complaining team orders. Bottas race pace was non existent even on the soft tyres. #f1— Chronos Caerus (@ChronosCaerus) April 17, 2017
It was sad to see @ValtteriBottas be a victim of #TeamOrders at #BahrainGP. @MercedesAMGF1 Shameful.— Ayush Rai (@ayushrai25) April 17, 2017
How did Daniil Kvyat make so many impressive overtaking moves yet still end up last but one? 🤔 #BahrainGP— Rob Larque (@larky77) April 18, 2017
2017 Bahrain Grand Prix
- Vettel voted Driver of the Weekend for the fourth time in six races
- 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix team radio transcript
- Bahrain Grand Prix gets second-highest rating in a decade
- Why Hamilton’s penalty didn’t cost him a Bahrain win
- Top ten pictures from the 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix
16 comments on “Vettel voted Driver of the Weekend for the fourth time in six races”
kbdavies (@kbdavies)
21st April 2017, 15:51
Why is everyone assuming Lewis got pole because of some “special qualifying setting” that Mercedes run? Where is the evidence that Ferrari do not have this setting on their engine? I am inclined to think there is not much difference between Ferrari and Merc in qualifying mode, and if Lewis was the driver in the other driver in the Ferrari, he would still come out ahead of Vettel in the qualifying battle, more often than not.
Judging from race pace regarding the 3 races this season so far, the Ferrari is clearly the faster car in race trim, and i think many who voted these DOTW wins are still assuming this is the same Ferrari of past seasons.
Hugh (@hugh11)
21st April 2017, 16:24
Um… If Ferrari had that setting, then they’d be using it? Mercedes can turn their engine up further, hence being faster in qualifying. In race pace I’d say they’re about even.
Sven (@crammond)
21st April 2017, 16:47
@kbdavies Maybe it’s not so much about the Ferrari, but more about the Merc still having the same strengths and weeknesses back from 2012/2013. Their qualy pace seems a lot better than their race pace, not only towards Ferrari but compared to the entire field who are all having a smaller gap in race pace than in qualy. Merc are also still hurting their rear-tyres and are stronger on front-limited tracks. It’s just that the overall gap the past years was so big, they were still ahead in the races.
GeeMac (@geemac)
21st April 2017, 16:54
Did I watch a different qualifying session or was it not Bottas who was on pole in Bahrain? :)
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
21st April 2017, 17:51
@kbdavies You ask for evidence and then continue to claim things you have no evidence off.
David-A (@david-a)
21st April 2017, 18:01
Mercedes get 3/3 poles (with 1 front row lockout) – “there is not much difference between Ferrari and Merc in qualifying mode”
Ferrari get 2/3 wins (with no double podiums) – “Ferrari is clearly the faster car in race trim”.
Kingshark (@kingshark)
21st April 2017, 18:57
@david-a
Glad I’m not the only one who noticed this hilarious double standard.
HRT (@vvans)
21st April 2017, 18:19
Why are you assuming that Hamilton would cone out on top of Vettel more often than not in qualifying? Where’s the evidence?
Why are you assuming that the Ferrari is equal in qualifying and much quicker in race pace? Where is the evidence? (I can see how you would come to this conclusion because you seem you assume Hamilton is very superior to Vettel both in qualifying as well as race pace).
Kingshark (@kingshark)
21st April 2017, 19:00
@kbdavies
Hahaha, take off your Hamilton tinted glasses mate.
Mercedes is still pretty clearly the fastest car in qualifying, and apart from China, in the other two Q sessions it wasn’t even that close.
In the race, the cars appear evenly matched.
Haribo
21st April 2017, 16:46
“When you do things right, people won’t be sure you’ve done anything at all” – This quote which I first heard from watching Futurama came to mind reading this comment, of course Vettel still won the poll so I guess it only applies to some people.
Oversteer (@oversteer)
21st April 2017, 18:37
I see what you mean by using that quote because Vettel was good but I think it’s difficult to be exceptional when leading the race (not that he didn’t have the potential to be, just he didn’t do anything exceptional because he didn’t need to), hence why I rarely think the winner of the race is the DOTW (with a few exceptions like Max last year).
Haribo
21st April 2017, 20:32
I understand, I think we’ve all been there. I think back to when everyone including me was raving about Kobayashi’s performance at the 2012 Japanese Grand Prix, a race which Vettel dominated yet he only received a fraction of the approval Kobayashi did.
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
21st April 2017, 17:52
I don’t know what others think about it but I really find ALL of the tweets a bit unnecessary, @keithcollantine. Isn’t it possible to make a selection, of really stand outs that would create discussion on the forum rather than just a endless list?
Guybrush Threepwood (@guybrushthreepwood)
21st April 2017, 19:30
Have a look at the opening lap onboards in Bahrain. You can clearly see Merc are able to turn their engine up and are much faster vs Ferrari. If they can do it in the race then obviously they will be doing it in qual.
Mike Dee (@mike-dee)
21st April 2017, 21:48
@guybrushthreepwood It was also obvious at the restart after the safety car. Bottas was able to turn up the engine for a lap or two, but then had to resume using normal power.
Loup Garou (@loup-garou)
21st April 2017, 19:41
IMO, the Mercs are the faster cars in terms of raw speed, period. But in a race situation, there are other factors which come into play over so many laps – team strategies, tyre degradation, driver’s ability to manage his pace and conserve tyres etc. Vettel appears to make the best of the situation where aerodynamics play a major role, as shown by his 4 WDCs with Red Bull. At no time was that car the fastest in the field and certainly never as dominant as the Merc is now.
The likely reason Vettel struggled in 2014 was that he did not change his driving style to suit the new set-up but with time he has learned to do so. IMO he is now a better driver than he was with Red Bull because he has learned to adapt better to the circumstances, whether it is the car, the circuit or the conditions.