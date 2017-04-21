Vettel voted Driver of the Weekend for the fourth time in six races

Just caught up on the #F1 great to see Vettel competitive again @alo_oficial needs an opportunity to show his talent @McLarenF1 sort it out! — Jim (@j1mie) April 17, 2017

I knew #Vettel would win from the qualifications. He needed this to affirm his path to 5th title. Now, on to #RussianGP in two weeks. #F1 — Joe 🏎 (@CCSSOOZZ) April 17, 2017

I'm not taking anything away from Vettel and Ferrari they were fast and earned the victory but tough break for Lewis and Mercedes #BahrainGP — 🏁 Willie Blanton 🏁 (@Willie_Blanton) April 16, 2017

You have to feel bad for Lance Stroll but he isn't helping the whole "spoiled kid" thing giving interviews like he did today #F1 — Hayley Ferguson (@Hayleyfergs) April 16, 2017

Vettel was clearly managing everything up front Hamilton was no threat at all bravo Ferrari 👏🏻#BahrainGP #F1 — Michael Flavel 🇦🇺 (@michaelflavel) April 16, 2017

You can tell my Stroll’s attitude that he won’t last long in #F1. Wrong move by @WilliamsRacing! #wrongdriver #BahrainGP — Samuel Douglas (@the5thmarketeer) April 16, 2017

Decent race that. Merc seriously need to sort out their strategies, them last few laps from Lewis tho 🔥 #BahrainGP — Matt Thompson (@MattThompson84) April 16, 2017

Solid driving from Pascal Wehrlein so close to getting Sauber their first points in forever #F1 #BahrainGP — Kemosabe.Sean (@KemosabeSean4) April 16, 2017

#BahrainGP @ValtteriBottas @LewisHamilton. Dissapointed in Lewis. Promised to give position back but didnt. NOT PLAYING FAIR WITH OTHERS ! — TAZZMAN (@shailmatai) April 17, 2017

Absolutely adore the new #Ferrari F1 cars this year. Beautiful, and took the win today. Brilliant race from Vettel. #F1 — Joe Locker (@JoeMo0703) April 16, 2017

It's kinda humiliation for Alonso to be the number 2 in a team, bt he dsprtly needs better and faster car to do anything anyway. #F1 — Alejandro (@littleguardian) April 17, 2017

Congrats with 5th @danielricciardo 👍🏻unfortunate end to the race @Max33Verstappen the pace was there On to the next one @redbullracing #F1 — Michael Flavel 🇦🇺 (@michaelflavel) April 16, 2017

Not a @LewisHamilton but he was robbed with penalty! Daniel Ricciardo wasn't held up, came out ahead didn't lose anything! @F1 — Tom Sheahan (@tsheahan13) April 16, 2017

#BahrainGP tips for @lance_stroll :you should be politer in press conference, remember you're just a rookie and learn to drive a #F1 car ok? — Afición al Motor (@Aficionalmotor) April 16, 2017

#F1 The 5-second penalty on Hamilton proved to be the decider. Vettel gave a good fight. Congrats to him. @kokodapuzzy @aywenger — #NPFLReto (@Undisputed_Jsam) April 17, 2017

That's what you get for pit lane naughtiness, Lewis. #BahrainGP — Claire Riedlinger (@CRiedlinger77) April 16, 2017

Well done Sebastian Vettel on winning the Bahrain GP #F1 — Linda Beale (@linda_beale) April 16, 2017

As much I support Lewis Hamilton, he deserved to lose today. That was stupid! 😐 #F1 #BahrainGP #MercedesAMGF1 — Jon Horner ❄️ (@Dearneman) April 16, 2017

Not impressed by the "calls for Merc to choose HAM as no 1 driver" headlines. Who said this? LH?! Bottas didn't stupidly get a 5s pen! #F1 — Chris Jenson (@cpjenson) April 17, 2017

Someone should just get Lance Stroll a Rascal Scooter and paint "F1" on it. That way he can finish a race without DNFing. #Formula1 — Indie Gamer Chick (@IndieGamerChick) April 16, 2017

I just feel bad for Lance Stroll. The guy is performing way beyond what anyone expected but can't catch a break #BahrainGP — Alex (@Alex_BTCC) April 16, 2017

Unless Ricciardo is in a Ferrari or Mercedes 5th is about the best he can get out of his car. #F1 — Paul A (@AtkinsonPaul) April 16, 2017

Stoffel's car in garage before race, his 3rd power unit in as many races, 4 allowed thru season. Honda, are you kidding me?! #F1 #BahrainGP — Quags (@motorsportquags) April 16, 2017

So #Hamilton was let past by #Bottas twice and failed to overtake anyone else shouldnt #Mercedes make him give the place back? #f1 #bahrain — Jamoi (@Foxyjimjam) April 16, 2017

Driver of the day for me…. @PWehrlein Solid way to shut up some critics. #BahrainGP — Nick Gee (@nickgee1000) April 16, 2017

#BahrainGP #Kimi7 #SebastianVettel grande Seb! Great performance! Grande Ferrari. Too bad for Kimi, still wait for a good result… ☹️ — Ge Se (@GeSe987) April 16, 2017

*Dive from about 100 yards behind the car in front, aim for it, smash into it…and then say "he hit me"



– Carlos Sainz Jr logic #F1 — Iain Bonsall (@MyNameIsntIan) April 16, 2017

I just saw the Bahrain GP. Great job Vettel. Unfortunate for Stroll… No luck at all.. Great 6th place for Felipe Baby. #BahrainGP #F1 — Pascal Tremblay (@tblay35) April 16, 2017

Stroll crash a good example why excitement re Sainz needs to be reined in. Still some rough edges to iron out before he can join F1's elite. — Oliver Harden (@OllieHarden) April 16, 2017

I think Vettel dropped lucky with that safety car. Good effort on Hamilton's part to try and catch him up. #F1 — Ant B (@MitsubishiEvo6) April 16, 2017

I literally do not understand why people are calling for @PWehrlein 's head and trying to brush off his perfomance this weekend 😱#BahrainGP — One Ontumetse (@citizenerased_O) April 16, 2017

Stroll is out of his depth in F1. Massa is carrying the team. They're lucky to have him! — ƖƇЄMƛƝ™🇫🇮🇬🇧🇩🇪 (@Jaxx_F1) April 16, 2017

Lance stroll is an utter disgrace. #BahrainGP — Louis (@Louiswswhu) April 16, 2017

Sterling drive from Vettel. Already Lewis is a race win clear of Bottas. Looking more and more like a two-horse race this season! #BahrainGP — Chris Buckle (@MrChrisBuckle) April 16, 2017

I feel bad for @lance_stroll poor guy gets caught in stupidity. Next race Lance. What hurts us only makes us stronger. #f1 — Dennis Michael (@itsDennisM) April 16, 2017

Finally all caught up with the #F1. Stupid move Lewis, that 5 second penalty cost him the win. Decent race though. #BahrainGP #TeamLH — Hêlîn (@MUnitedGirl) April 16, 2017

Just watched the Bahrain Grand Prix. Hamilton cost himself unfortunately, may well have won had he not got that needless time penalty. #F1 — ㅤ (@ClassyRooney) April 16, 2017

Not Stroll's fan but that was Sainz's complete fault. I think he's getting too full of himself #ChangeYourAttitude #Sainz #F1 — Andres Zuluaga (@ZuluagaRacing) April 16, 2017

Well MY driver of the day is @kvyatofficial #BahrainGP — Kevin Parrott (@K_Parrott) April 16, 2017

Feels like Lewis will be kicking himself after today – this season has the makings of a classic though! #BahrainGP #F1 — Ben Ashcroft (@BenAshcroft27) April 16, 2017

#F1 #Mercedes got their tactics all wrong today instead of unleashing #Hamilton,they impeded him,letting #Bottas dominate initially to lose — Michael Coleman (@Michaelcolepitz) April 16, 2017

My DOTD goes to my fav F1 driver Sergio Perez! He started down in P18 and finished P7 – an incredible comeback from the Mexican. Superb! 😁👍 — Robby T. (@RobbyTHD) April 16, 2017

Choked to see @lance_stroll not finish in Bahrain. Hope he turns his season around and doesn’t run out of his 9-Lives soon. #F1 #BahrainGP — Richard Loat (@richardloat) April 16, 2017

Problem with the mercedes is that they are giving equal chances to both the drivers where as in ferrari kimi is already a second driver#F1 — Mayur Jain (@Jainopedia) April 16, 2017

Honestly believe @alo_oficial retired the car due to frustration rather than technical/engine issues. Underperforming Honda. #BahrainGP #F1 — Jake Williams-Smith (@wsmithjake) April 16, 2017

#BahrainGP Lewis was unsporting in pit lane and deserved to not be on the podium. Just ridiculous. Shame on Mercedes forcing Bottas out. — Winifred Nidd (@winifred_nidd) April 16, 2017

After 3 races Mercedes are already mugging Bottas off , there's no need for team orders at this stage of the season! #f1 — Tom Clisham (@TomClisham) April 16, 2017

Team orders. Sabotage on tyre pressures for bottas by mercedes. There. I said it. #f1 #bahraingp #Formula1 — prakul (@prakxter) April 16, 2017

Ferrari wins #BahrainGp with better strategy and if course a Great driver – would've like to see HAM on S/softs or softs but 5 laps earlier — P44UL v HAM #44 (@IamPaul4real) April 16, 2017

Driver of the race is @alo_oficial. Too bad about the Mclaren he is overdriving the car #BahrainGP — Kiri (@kirithetraveler) April 16, 2017

Great race for @SChecoPerez What a drive, man! #SkyF1 #F1 #BahrainGP Keep it up, you are making us Mexicans proud! — Christian Ashby (@ChristianSHBY) April 16, 2017

But for Hamton being an eejit and copping a penalty, that race would've gone to the flag. Shame. #BahrainGP #F1 — Stephen D'Albiac (@s_dalbiac) April 16, 2017

Team orders or no team orders, Bottas wasn't quick enough today. #BahrainGP — Adam (@Adam_HAMFAN) April 16, 2017

2ND race in a row Lance Stroll has not been looking in his mirrors and left enough space. #BahrainGP #SkyF1 #AskCrofty #BahGp #F1 — Ben Hodges (@benjameshodges) April 16, 2017

I love Kimi. But can't help feeling that he's well past his use by date. The way he complains all the time is just ridiculous. #F1 — Gautam Karkhanis (@gkarkhanis) April 17, 2017

Watching Hamilton run away from Bottas so far just makes me respect Rosberg more for the fights he could put up against HAM. #F1 — Samuel Reiman (@samuelreiman) April 17, 2017

Lance Stroll's schoolboy mistake costs Carlos Sainz Jr. Kick out incompetent drivers like that Candian from F1. BharainGP — Zarni (@Z4Zarni) April 17, 2017

people complaining team orders. Bottas race pace was non existent even on the soft tyres. #f1 — Chronos Caerus (@ChronosCaerus) April 17, 2017