Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017

Caption Competition 127: Hamilton and Vettel

Caption CompetitionPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

Three races in and the 2017 F1 season looks like being a two-horse race for the title.

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have filed the top two places on the podium at each of this year’s races so far. But what did they have to say to each other following last week’s grand prix?

That’s for you to decide in our latest caption competition. Post your funniest suggestion in the comments below.

A selection of the best will feature in a future edition of the F1 Fanatic Round-up.

One comment on “Caption Competition 127: Hamilton and Vettel”

  1. Profile Photo

    Craig Woollard (@craig-o)
    22nd April 2017, 11:53

    Lewis: “when we get to Spa, just don’t decide to chop me on the Kemmel straight. You know, like this.”

    Sebastian: “Okay Mika.”

    Reply

