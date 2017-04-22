In the round-up: Toto Wolff says Mercedes are not happy about having to impose team orders on their drivers.
Team orders a problem for Mercedes - Wolff (Racer)
"We don't like this at all. We haven't done this in the last year and we want to avoid it as good as we can and even (in Bahrain) we tried to avoid it as good as we can, it is just a moment of realization that if you don't react, you're going to lose the race, then you have to make that call."
F1's Carey open to new home for German GP (F1i)
"I have already met with some German representatives, and naturally we are talking about the two race tracks that have held the German Grand Prix in the past. But we are also looking at other options."
Sceptical Villeneuve lauds Alonso's Indy bid (Reuters)
"A constructor would not want a big name to win the Triple Crown because ultimately it’s not their publicity, it’s the driver’s publicity."
Vandoorne: We must learn from test surprise (Autosport)
"It was good but there is no guarantee that the next time it will be good again."
'Price to pay' for Honda supplying second F1 team - Boullier (Crash)
"More teams is better, more teams running is better definitely, (but) there's always a price to pay for that which is obviously deviating our resources to maybe build more engines."
Wehrlein defends Sauber's handling of injury news (Motorsport)
"My social media I use it more as a race driver where I do my job and then I like to have a private life as well, so I don't share a lot of my private life on social media."
The Secret Life of… Sebastian Vettel (Formula1.com)
"Q: When was the last time you were really angry? SV: When Germany’s football team lost against France in the semi-finals of the European championships last year."
The car's the star: Why Ferrari are fast again - and why it's good for F1 (BBC)
"Ferrari's historic value means that under the current deal they are given 5% of F1's total revenues (which are about $1.5bn, so that's $75m) before the prize money is distributed - plus another $120m or so from the prize fund. Cutting that as part of a more equitable income distribution to the teams won't be easy when Ferrari's value as a stop on Mercedes' domination is so clear."
'Vijay Mallya can't avoid the law': Herts villagers on 'fugitive' billionaire neighbour (The Guardian)
"It doesn’t matter how much money you have or how rich you are, you can’t avoid the law. It’s disgusting that he is living here in all this luxury if he owes his country money and hasn’t paid his staff wages."
Comment of the day
If we have to have DRS, is GP3’s implementation of it an improvement?
Close, but no cigar. I totally agree with the limited number of uses per race, but the drivers should be allowed to use the push-to-pass anywhere on track at any time for any reason, attack, defend, close a gap, extend a gap, whatever.
This puts the race craft back in the driver’s hands as to when and where he/she employs various race tactics knowing he/she only has limited use of the system. Get rid of ‘DRS zones’ altogether.
American F1
On this day in F1
Sebastian Vettel led home Kimi Raikkonen – then driving for Red Bull and Lotus respectively – in the Bahrain Grand Prix five years ago today. However F1’s return to the country in the wake of the brutal suppression of pro-democracy demonstrations in 2011 was widely criticised.
25 comments on “Mercedes on team orders: “We don’t like this at all””
Mike Dee (@mike-dee)
22nd April 2017, 0:09
Met with Angela Merkel, I hope? Would seem logical after meeting Erdogan.
Kurt (@dangerpaws)
22nd April 2017, 0:12
Hopefully there are talking about reconstructing the old long Hockenheim track that blasts through the forest…. ;)
StefMeister (@stefmeister)
22nd April 2017, 0:53
@dangerpaws As amazing as that would be I sadly don’t think we will ever see Hockenheim put back to how it was/should be.
I loved that track, Not just because of the speed or the history but because it was unique in F1 & had it’s own set of challenges due to how little downforce they ran. It also usually featured a lot of good racing with some slip-streaming battles, side by side racing down & some good overtaking into the chicanes/stadium.
Watching the cars doing over 200mph down the straights & then snaking about under heavy braking for the chicanes & sliding about in the stadium where downforce was needed was always fun & as I say offered up a rather unique challenge which we don’t really see anymore as none of the current circuits require the sort of super skinny, super low downforce wings anymore.
Eoin (@eoin16)
22nd April 2017, 2:49
We still have Monza :)
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
22nd April 2017, 2:52
@stefmeister Couldn’t have said it better.
anon
22nd April 2017, 9:07
@stefmeister, frankly, I take the view that James Hunt took of Hockenheim, which was the complete opposite of what you say – that it was a boring circuit layout that tended to lead to “Noah’s Ark” racing and tended to spread the pack out very quickly (I remember him complaining during one race that the top ten comprised of the two McLaren’s, followed by the two Ferrari’s, then the two Williams, two Benettons and finally the two Lotus drivers, all of whom were between one to two seconds of their team mate and were circulating more or less on their own).
Similarly, when Brundle has talked about the old Hockenheim circuit in the past, I recall that he held no real affection for the circuit either. He felt that most of the old track offered little challenge to the driver and therefore driver ability made no difference – it was a circuit which was all about the performance of the car, along with a hefty dose of blind luck as to whether your car lasted the distance or not.
Without the uncertainty caused by a high rate of mechanical failures, I think that the old Hockenheim circuit would produce terrible races in this era. Monza has very similar characteristics to the old Hockenheim circuit, and frankly the races in recent years have been predictable and fairly tedious – I think that is exactly the same sort of races you would get on the old Hockenheim circuit these days.
Unicron (@unicron2002)
22nd April 2017, 10:48
Personally, I loved the old Hockenheim and always preferred it to Monza. Yes, it could produce dull races but then don’t they all? It was so cool when the cars would exit turn 1 and then blast off into the forest, like a canyon between the trees. It felt like we were going on a journey – leaving the safety of the stadium section, heading off for a 220mph blast (or 4) and then back into the light and the noise in the stadium again. And then 2002 happened and it was all lost, another homogenous tilkedrome added to the many others in the calender. I mean the circuit is fine, and if I’d never seen the previous Hockenheim I’m sure I’d like it even more. But I do know what was once there.
AceAce
22nd April 2017, 3:47
Alonso is the trump of F1. Fooled Stan’s
Attacks his opponents even tho they f thhemslves.
bull mello (@bullmello)
22nd April 2017, 4:13
The Honda McLaren dilemma of Honda wanting to supply more than just McLaren is a double edged sword. If more data were available by running more engines and that could make for a more reliable able to run with more power that would stand to benefit McLaren greatly. Particularly with prize money if the improvements were great enough. So, by being exclusive, they have possibly lost opportunities and money.
The other side of this is what team would really want to take their current power unit out and put the Honda engine in its place as it stands right now. Or even for 2018 with promises of course that the Honda will be much improved by then. *cough cough*
Even if Sauber really is exploring the possibility of doing just that for 2018, which looks better for 2018? A 2017 Ferrari engine or a possibly improved 2018 Honda? Even if (just speculating here) Honda gave them free engines and they were not very much improved over 2017 Honda engines, where is the value in that?
Jay Menon (@jaymenon10)
22nd April 2017, 4:31
I typically enjoy the odd JV statement, but I have to disagree with him here.
It is understandable that Alonso won’t be able to a P1 outing at Le Mans while under contract to Mclaren Honda. Now that he’s getting a crack at Indy, I suspect he will keep going back until he wins, this may be a a bargaining chip for Mclaren to keep him on.
The only realistic chance of him doing Le Mans is after he’s out of his current contract. If Alonso is chasing the final leg of his Triple Crown when he gets his Le Mans shot, the media exposure to for race would see a marked increase. This would make the event more appealing to sponsors, and manufacturers will be more than happy to share the spotlight.
The world we live in is full of cross platform marketing strategies, and Alonso chasing his Triple Crown, say in a Porsche , would be a marketers dream.
Two iconic racing brands coming together at the greatest race in the world chasing the honour of best racing driver of all time…who wouldn’t want to be a part that?
kpcart
22nd April 2017, 5:12
I would love to see montoya team up with alonso at monza, montoya is currently closest of any driver to triple crown.
Unicron (@unicron2002)
22nd April 2017, 7:00
Hockenheim and Nurburgring… and other options. Interesting! Like what? Correct me if I’m wrong g but there are no other German F1-standard circuits so any others would require a lot of work on them. Lausitzring? Oschersleben? No thanks. Sachsenring?! Nuremburg?! Formula Eva’s raced at Tempelhof airport and in East Berlin. Ah, of course I’m missing the other circuit to have hosted an F1 Championship round: AVUS!
Strontium (@strontium)
22nd April 2017, 9:28
Could they possibly be eyeing up a street circuit somewhere?
OOliver
22nd April 2017, 7:06
If Sauber dont score points this season, it wont make much difference if they run an unreliable Honda next season.
I think the Honda has been too unreliable to have offered it to a paying customer, so it only makes sense for a team like Sauber if they get it for free.
This year the Hondas are failing at the rate of about 3 or 4 per race weekend, which will be 6 to 8 if they supplied a second team. That’s a lot of metal to carry back to Japan.
Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
22nd April 2017, 9:42
True, a lot of metal to freight back to Japan, and a lot of new engines to freight from Japan to Europe, and a lot of penalty places incurred by the teams that use the engines, but being last is about as far back as you can go. If you’re last it doesn’t mean much to get 5 penalty places.
On the upside, I can’t recall as single Mercedes or Ferrari customer who has won a race in the last 3 years. The only customer team that has won from the start of the 2014 season is Red Bull Racing, so having an engine supplier that doesn’t have their own team could be an advantage.
Toxic (@toxic)
22nd April 2017, 8:45
What Wolff is saying is complete BS. If they really don’t like TO, they should give the position back to VB after Lewis failed to deliver.
@F1-liners (@f1-liners)
22nd April 2017, 9:28
exactly @toxic.
They should have said “Lewis, either you fight for your position, or we give it to you but you have to give it back if not successful.”
So now we have either Hammertime for Lewis or Screwedtime for Bottas ;)
Sundar Srinivas Harish
22nd April 2017, 11:38
Case 1 –
Lewis: “I’m actually comfortable where I am.”
Case 2 –
Lewis: “If Valtteri wants my place, he can take it from me.”
I don’t see Ham giving any leeway to Bottas, whatever his claims regarding their working relationship might be. Bottas needs to do a Rosberg and fight for his places, and make Lewis fight for his own.
LovelyLovelyLuffield
22nd April 2017, 8:54
This SniffPetrol quote in particular:
‘If the British people can’t get behind the team after that,’ admitted one Westminster insider, ‘we probably have to admit that they’re basically just Arrows with a sense of entitlement.’
Also says there the British might as well support Cooper or Connaught. Which makes sense because a rumor I picked up from sources said that Connaught is getting promoted to F1 for the first time in 20 years! Congratulations to them!
LovelyLovelyLuffield
22nd April 2017, 8:56
EDIT: Oh no, it is 34 years! I posted the wrong link! Ugh.
bukester (@bukester)
22nd April 2017, 9:19
It will be interesting to see what happens to Force India when Mallya is extradited to India and tried and imprisoned.
Strontium (@strontium)
22nd April 2017, 9:30
“It doesn’t matter how much money you have or how rich you are, you can’t avoid the law”. The Guardian likes to publish its ideologies, but sadly that is just not true. You only have to look at Murdoch to see that
petebaldwin (@petebaldwin)
22nd April 2017, 9:41
And by using team orders, they won the race?
Lolita
22nd April 2017, 11:04
Xeque-mate!…
At F1 team orders are only bad for sport if they are performed by Ferrari…
Lolita
22nd April 2017, 11:02
At F1 team orders are only bad for sport if they are perfomed by Ferrari…