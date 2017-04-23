Live: IndyCar 2017 round 3: Grand Prix of Alabama

Join F1 Fanatic Live as we follow round 3 of the 2017 IndyCar championship from Barber Motorsports Park.

F1 Fanatic Live combines updates from the teams and drivers in real-time via Twitter with comments from F1 Fanatic readers and more.

Launch F1 Fanatic Live: IndyCar

Find more IndyCar fans in the IndyCar forum

Barber Motorsports Park

IndyCar