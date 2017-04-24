Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017

Ricciardo puzzled by Red Bull gains

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Daniel Ricciardo admits he is unsure how Red Bull have closed the gap to Mercedes and Ferrari in recent races.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Comment of the day

This weekend’s Caption Competition was won by @Tango:

Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017

“…And that’s how I overtake my Finn. How about yours?”
“Nah, he’s never in front…”
@Tango

Thanks to everyone who entered, especially Travis Daye, Carlos Patrao, Neil, F1Junky, Dom and Me4me who all came up with really good captions too.

On this day in F1

The Renault drivers claimed the front row of the San Marino Grand Prix 35 years ago today as just seven teams turned up due to a row between Bernie Ecclestone’s Formula One Constructors’ Association and Jean-Marie Balestre’s FISA.

9 comments on “Ricciardo puzzled by Red Bull gains”

  1. Profile Photo

    NinjaBadger (@ninjabadger)
    24th April 2017, 1:01

    When was the last time F1 wasn’t an engineers’ championship?

    To the point that prize money is given to the highest scoring constructors?

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Richard (@rick1984)
      24th April 2017, 1:15

      1957!!!!

      Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    Maciek (@maciek)
    24th April 2017, 1:21

    Great caption winner : )

    Reply
  3. Profile Photo

    Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
    24th April 2017, 1:26

    @ninjabadger everything these days is an engineers’ championship to a certain degree as there’s always some sort of engieering analysis going on. From bobsleigh to tennis… in motorsports, because the racing is primarily about cars, it puts a lot more emphasys on engineering, obviously.

    Even in spec car series, you have engineers setting up the cars. F1 will never detach itself from them. Specially since it’s the pinnacle of the sport, and technology has come a long way. But even in the 50’s, you have the Mercedes team beating the heck out of everyone, and it wasn’t just because of Fangio and Moss…

    Direct injection, desmodromic valves and magnessium alloys don’t grow on trees…

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
      24th April 2017, 1:27

      I’m basically saying: Bernie’s comments are not valid arguments to anything…

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        faulty (@faulty)
        24th April 2017, 2:06

        Given that he chose, because he had the power, to have an engineers’ championship he can’t be complaining, or can he?

        Reply
  4. Profile Photo

    Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
    24th April 2017, 2:14

    The younger the kids the move vulnerable they are in racing.

    Reply
  5. Profile Photo

    Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
    24th April 2017, 2:19

    The reason why RB and everyone was closer together at the Sakhir circuit is because there’s fewer long corners, the lap is shorter and the tyres were within temperature for everyone, at least the super softs were.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      socksolid (@socksolid)
      24th April 2017, 2:55

      Also to me it looked like hamilton could have gone quicker but made a mistake on his last attempt. I doubt it would have been any more than couple of tenths faster than bottas though.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.