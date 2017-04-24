In the round-up: Daniel Ricciardo admits he is unsure how Red Bull have closed the gap to Mercedes and Ferrari in recent races.
Ricciardo bemused by half-second gain in qualifying trim (Crash)
"Because in China we were 1.3 off pole, and in Bahrain we are less than eight tenths off, so it is about half a second turnaround, and for what we don't know. We probably learned a bit more about tyres but nothing feels like it should have been half a second."
Hamilton also wants to fight with McLaren and Williams (F1i)
"What's sad for me watching Formula 1 is you see the depth of teams, Williams, McLaren, and they're not back there."
Wehrlein certain he will return to Race Of Champions (Motorsport)
"I think the racing is not the main point of this event. It's having fun with drivers from other series."
Top Gear - Series 24: Episode 7 (BBC)
Ecclestone: "It's become an engineers' championship, not a drivers' championship."
11-year-old dies in karting crash at Fernando Alonso's track (ESPN)
"The Spanish racing federation said an 11-year-old boy has died from injuries sustained in a karting crash at Fernando Alonso's track in northern Spain."
Despierto de madrugada en uno de los días más tristes. Destrozado. Desde aquí, un abrazo enorme a la familia de Gonzalo y a todo el Karting.
— Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) April 23, 2017
According to @alo_oficial on @btsport, @JensonButton is "not super-excited" to be coming back for the #MonacoGP… #BTSMotorsport #IndyCar
— Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine) April 23, 2017
@keithcollantine @bencommentator I don't think it's what Fernando needs to learn @500 it's what he has to unlearn from F1 driving #btsport
— Mark Blundell (@markblundellf1) April 23, 2017
This weekend’s Caption Competition was won by @Tango:
“…And that’s how I overtake my Finn. How about yours?”
“Nah, he’s never in front…”
@Tango
Thanks to everyone who entered, especially Travis Daye, Carlos Patrao, Neil, F1Junky, Dom and Me4me who all came up with really good captions too.
The Renault drivers claimed the front row of the San Marino Grand Prix 35 years ago today as just seven teams turned up due to a row between Bernie Ecclestone’s Formula One Constructors’ Association and Jean-Marie Balestre’s FISA.
9 comments on “Ricciardo puzzled by Red Bull gains”
NinjaBadger (@ninjabadger)
24th April 2017, 1:01
When was the last time F1 wasn’t an engineers’ championship?
To the point that prize money is given to the highest scoring constructors?
Richard (@rick1984)
24th April 2017, 1:15
1957!!!!
Maciek (@maciek)
24th April 2017, 1:21
Great caption winner : )
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
24th April 2017, 1:26
@ninjabadger everything these days is an engineers’ championship to a certain degree as there’s always some sort of engieering analysis going on. From bobsleigh to tennis… in motorsports, because the racing is primarily about cars, it puts a lot more emphasys on engineering, obviously.
Even in spec car series, you have engineers setting up the cars. F1 will never detach itself from them. Specially since it’s the pinnacle of the sport, and technology has come a long way. But even in the 50’s, you have the Mercedes team beating the heck out of everyone, and it wasn’t just because of Fangio and Moss…
Direct injection, desmodromic valves and magnessium alloys don’t grow on trees…
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
24th April 2017, 1:27
I’m basically saying: Bernie’s comments are not valid arguments to anything…
faulty (@faulty)
24th April 2017, 2:06
Given that he chose, because he had the power, to have an engineers’ championship he can’t be complaining, or can he?
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
24th April 2017, 2:14
The younger the kids the move vulnerable they are in racing.
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
24th April 2017, 2:19
The reason why RB and everyone was closer together at the Sakhir circuit is because there’s fewer long corners, the lap is shorter and the tyres were within temperature for everyone, at least the super softs were.
socksolid (@socksolid)
24th April 2017, 2:55
Also to me it looked like hamilton could have gone quicker but made a mistake on his last attempt. I doubt it would have been any more than couple of tenths faster than bottas though.