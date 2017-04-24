No DRS changes planned for rest of 2017 despite overtaking fall

The FIA does not plan to make any changes to how Formula One’s Drag Reduction System operates during 2017.

The sport’s governing body had considered altering how DRS functions in response to F1’s new aerodynamic regulations for 2017. However it informed Formula One teams last week there will be no need for changes.

Several drivers had warned overtaking would become much more difficult in 2017 due to the increase levels of downforce generated by the car. Although the amount of overtaking has fallen this year, teams have not opposed the FIA’s decision to leave DRS unchanged.

Increasing the DRS detection time to more than one second and increasing the length of DRS zones were among the options the FIA might have considered to make the devise more powerful. The layout of the DRS detection points and activation zones has been unchanged from last year over the first three races of this season.

The first race of 2017 seemed to justify concerns overtaking had become harder with the new cars. Lewis Hamilton was one of many drivers to report how difficult it had been to pass other cars.

“I hope that doesn’t mean that for the rest of the year it’s more of a train,” said Hamilton. “I don’t know if it was more exciting for you guys to watch but for me personally I want to be closer up with cars and more close wheel-to-wheel battling.”

The amount of overtaking has been higher in recent races. However while 308 passes were recorded at the same events last seasons, just 116 were this year.

Data: Mercedes

