No DRS changes planned for rest of 2017 despite overtaking fall

2017 F1 season

The FIA does not plan to make any changes to how Formula One’s Drag Reduction System operates during 2017.

The sport’s governing body had considered altering how DRS functions in response to F1’s new aerodynamic regulations for 2017. However it informed Formula One teams last week there will be no need for changes.

2017 Bahrain GP in pictures
Several drivers had warned overtaking would become much more difficult in 2017 due to the increase levels of downforce generated by the car. Although the amount of overtaking has fallen this year, teams have not opposed the FIA’s decision to leave DRS unchanged.

Increasing the DRS detection time to more than one second and increasing the length of DRS zones were among the options the FIA might have considered to make the devise more powerful. The layout of the DRS detection points and activation zones has been unchanged from last year over the first three races of this season.

The first race of 2017 seemed to justify concerns overtaking had become harder with the new cars. Lewis Hamilton was one of many drivers to report how difficult it had been to pass other cars.

“I hope that doesn’t mean that for the rest of the year it’s more of a train,” said Hamilton. “I don’t know if it was more exciting for you guys to watch but for me personally I want to be closer up with cars and more close wheel-to-wheel battling.”

The amount of overtaking has been higher in recent races. However while 308 passes were recorded at the same events last seasons, just 116 were this year.

2017 F1 season

    1. Profile Photo

      ECWDanSelby (@ecwdanselby)
      24th April 2017, 15:31

      Fantastic news! It’s all been pretty bang on this year, to be honest. I’d rather see it go completely, but it hasn’t offended me and taken away from the race enjoyment like it has done in previous years, so it’s fine!

    2. Profile Photo

      Kevin (@illustrious)
      24th April 2017, 15:32

      The overtakes this year have been absolutely amazing. Quality > Quantity.

      DRS has been doing its job: getting cars closer to each other to allow overtakes later on in the track.

    3. Profile Photo

      petebaldwin (@petebaldwin)
      24th April 2017, 15:33

      Good. The one thing I hate more than DRS is changing the rules mid-season when they don’t have to. I appreciate if it’s a health & safety issue that they have to to react to it but this isn’t the case here.

      If they don’t like current DRS, they have a great opportunity to change it for 2018. GP3 is currently testing limited DRS uses per race. GP2 is currently testing overpowered, boring DRS. F1 is currently testing unlimited but much less effective DRS.

    4. OJ
      24th April 2017, 15:34

      There are fewer cars also this year(no Marussia) which explains a small bit of the decline.

      1. Profile Photo

        ECWDanSelby (@ecwdanselby)
        24th April 2017, 15:36

        Good point. Werhlein would usually make up a few places at the start, only to fall back on ultimate pace after the field had levelled out (generally speaking), so there’s a few overtakes there.

    5. Bart
      24th April 2017, 15:36

      There is one big reason why there were less overtakes. There were less situations where a faster car got trapped behind a slower one than last years first 3 races. You cannot overtake when the car in front is gradually pulling away…

      In China and Bahrain there was a bit of a mixup; then we did see some overtaking. There were hardly any trains, and even those got resolved within 10 laps or so.

      I’m not sure there is a problem to be solved. Overtaking does happen when it is expected. If we want more of it we need to mix up the field more.

    6. Profile Photo

      Ber101 (@cplchanb)
      24th April 2017, 15:37

      good. This will force drivers to be more creative and actually learn to drive like they should in the pinnacle of
      motorsport. I expect a few mores silly mistakes before improvement though…

    7. Profile Photo

      Hugh (@hugh11)
      24th April 2017, 15:46

      Even if there’s been less overtaking, there’s been more quality overtakes, as people are no longer able to just stick behind them knowing that they’ll get past with DRS

    8. Ferrari, Seb fan
      24th April 2017, 16:04

      Overtaking hasn’t been bad. In China there were some great overtakes and in Bahrain the DRS helped drivers pass their opponents into turn 1. So, in my view, overtaking has been good so far, not to little (excluding Australia, which doesn’t have much overtaking) and quality is there in the overtakes. So far, so good.

