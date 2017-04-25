Honda logo, Mclaren, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017

Honda could get help from rule change

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: F1 will discussed whether its rules could be tweaked to help Honda catch up to its rivals.

Show which drivers and teams you are supporting

Which F1 drivers and teams are you supporting this season? Here’s how you can show your support for your favourite on the grid on F1 Fanatic:
  • Log in with your F1 Fanatic account (sign up here if you don’t have one)
  • Select Edit My Profile from the top-right menu
  • Select F1 Teams and Drivers
  • Make your selections then click Save Changes

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Comment of the day

Has the tide finally turned regarding DRS following the news it isn’t going to be made more powerful for future races?

The one thing I hate more than DRS is changing the rules mid-season when they don’t have to. I appreciate if it’s a health and safety issue that they have to to react to it but this isn’t the case here.

If they don’t like current DRS, they have a great opportunity to change it for 2018. GP3 is currently testing limited DRS uses per race. GP2 is currently testing overpowered, boring DRS. F1 is currently testing unlimited but much less effective DRS.
@Petebaldwin

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Andrewf1 and Christopher!

If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.

On this day in F1

Didier Pironi won a bitter San Marino Grand Prix 35 years ago today after being charged by team mate Gilles Villeneuve of disobeying team orders.

One comment on “Honda could get help from rule change”

  1. Profile Photo

    Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
    25th April 2017, 0:25

    LOL that McDonald… is Danica or any other driver in the IndyCar field a world champion who beated Michael Schumacher and his Ferrari? was Danica going so far off his confort zone that’s it’s almost laughable? is Danica regarded as one of the very best in the sport?

    No, no and no. And none of the IndyCar drivers have the following that Alonso has, that’s a fact. The 500 will get a boost in interest (which is what it needs) and that’ll show how good ( the series is, which will have huge implications for the rest of the races if done right.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.