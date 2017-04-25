In the round-up: F1 will discussed whether its rules could be tweaked to help Honda catch up to its rivals.
Rules breaks to help Honda set to be discussed (Autosport)
"One possibility could be to waive penalties for excess component use to allow Honda to develop faster with less of a focus on reliability."
Wehrlein upset to see ‘really impressive’ Manor fold (Crash)
"We started with 120 people in the team and went to close to 200, but if you compare to Sauber – who we were fighting with - they have many hundreds."
Force India expects new floor to fix aero problems (Motorsport)
"it will hopefully bolt on in Barcelona and we can go toe-to-toe again as opposed to having to defend."
Toro Rosso ready for rollercoaster season - Franz Tost Q&A (F1)
"Would you have agreed to send a rookie out on slicks in those conditions? FT: Of course not. We would never have accepted such a suggestion from a rookie under those conditions."
Fawning over Alonso becoming irritating: McDonald (The Toronto Star)
"I am still convinced that something is up so far as Liberty Media, the new owners of F1, and this promotion is concerned. Maybe IndyCar is bucking to become the official feeder series for F1 (to replace F2); or perhaps there’s a move afoot to include the 500 in the world championship again, as was the case once upon a time; or, as has been suggested, this is all the beginning of an eventual merger between F1 and IndyCar."
.@alo_oficial gets his first look at the coveted Borg Warner trophy while at #AndrettiAutosport today. #Indy500 #IndyCar #McLarenIndy pic.twitter.com/N9LL1vm2kv
— Andretti Autosport (@FollowAndretti) April 24, 2017
Has the tide finally turned regarding DRS following the news it isn’t going to be made more powerful for future races?
The one thing I hate more than DRS is changing the rules mid-season when they don’t have to. I appreciate if it’s a health and safety issue that they have to to react to it but this isn’t the case here.
If they don’t like current DRS, they have a great opportunity to change it for 2018. GP3 is currently testing limited DRS uses per race. GP2 is currently testing overpowered, boring DRS. F1 is currently testing unlimited but much less effective DRS.
@Petebaldwin
Happy birthday to Andrewf1 and Christopher!
Didier Pironi won a bitter San Marino Grand Prix 35 years ago today after being charged by team mate Gilles Villeneuve of disobeying team orders.
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
25th April 2017, 0:25
LOL that McDonald… is Danica or any other driver in the IndyCar field a world champion who beated Michael Schumacher and his Ferrari? was Danica going so far off his confort zone that’s it’s almost laughable? is Danica regarded as one of the very best in the sport?
No, no and no. And none of the IndyCar drivers have the following that Alonso has, that’s a fact. The 500 will get a boost in interest (which is what it needs) and that’ll show how good ( the series is, which will have huge implications for the rest of the races if done right.