The FIA intends to revive the practice of using standing starts after races are suspended due to a red flag.
Under the current rules the Safety Car used whenever a race is restarted. However new proposals agreed at a meeting of major F1 stakeholders today could see standing starts used for race restarts again.
The FIA announced on Tuesday that new rules had been drawn up so that “in the event of a red flag period during a race, the race will be resumed from a standing start”. The rules change will now go before the World Motor Sports Council for approval.
Other technical changes proposed for approval by the WMSC include measures to prevent the use of oil as fuel and requiring only one specification of oil may be used in a power unit during an event.
F1’s official tyre supplier Pirelli is to be given the opportunity to develop wet weather tyres for next season “using previous specifications of cars and wheel dimensions”.
This article will be updated.
12 comments on “F1 to reinstate standing starts after red flags”
Kaikarden (@kaikarden)
25th April 2017, 20:11
Clearly to address the absolute nightmare Brazil was last year, wasting precious laps and patience.
StefMeister (@stefmeister)
25th April 2017, 20:20
I don’t really see the point of stuff like this, We have a standing start at the start of the race & adding more for the rare occasions we see a red flag just seems unnecessary, Especially when it’s likely only been done for spectacle/entertainment purposes.
It’s the same with the change to have standing starts in the wet. If it’s judged to be too wet to have a standing start then tough we have a SC start, To ‘start’ the race behind the SC & then x number of laps later have basically another start with a standing start just because people deem standing starts to be more spectacular, entertaining or whatever is a bit silly to me.
Ferrari, Seb fan
25th April 2017, 20:30
Fine by me
Dean stewart (@dean111181)
25th April 2017, 20:36
Will be horrible for the even-placed cars after 50% distance, marbles will make the “dirty” side of the track virtually undriveable.
Fran
25th April 2017, 20:58
There are far fewer marbles now
GechiChan (@gechichan)
25th April 2017, 21:02
there are way fewer marbles with these new tires. We’ve seen in China, in past years, that on the straight marbles were visible with the nakes eye. Not this year though.
frood19 (@frood19)
25th April 2017, 21:22
but even so the racing line will be a lot cleaner and more rubbered in. it’s not a terrible idea but the old rules were complex with the gaps being preserved from before the race was stopped (hence the aggregate time win in suzuka 1994 – it wasn’t confusing exactly but it would have looked odd).
it feels gimmicky to me. there aren’t many red flags so i doubt it will come up that often.
sprint9 (@sprint9)
25th April 2017, 20:50
Im looking forward to the policing of oil. I wonder when this goes into effect if Mercedes will loose some of their one lap qualifying pace.
Jureo (@jureo)
25th April 2017, 21:05
They have enough oil to burn in quali. But atleast now they have to burn same oil in quali and race.
Joao (@johnmilk)
25th April 2017, 21:01
Is the oil thingy to stop merc having the famous quali mode or are they all doing it?
Strontium (@strontium)
25th April 2017, 21:04
I am currently indifferent about this. I can see why it would be wrong, however on the other hand it is less artificial than doing them after every safety car. Personally I’d like to see them restarting races after if it happens in the first few laps. Nevertheless, I’d like to hear more sides of the argument before forming an opinion.
Of course, if they stopped because of the rain then they’d still need a safety car restart.
Joao (@johnmilk)
25th April 2017, 21:20
Nop. If they stop due to rain they will start behind the SC until it is considered safe enough to continue the race, in order to do so they will form the grid again and do a standing start