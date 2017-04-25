FIA proposes new rules to limit ‘shark fin’ and ‘T wing’ designs

The FIA has revealed new plans to prevent teams from running ‘shark fin’ and ‘T wing’-style designs.

A meeting of the Strategy Group plus the F1 Commission, FIA President Jean Todt and Formula One Group CEO Chase Carey took place today in Paris. The necessary regulations changes were drawn up and will go before the World Motor Sport Council for approval.

“Changes in the regulation boxes around the engine cover have been made so that designs incorporating the ‘t-wing’ and ‘shark fin’ will be strictly limited,” the FIA announced following the meeting.

The designs have been strongly criticised by some in the sport. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner revealed he tried to get teams to agree to ban them before the season began.

Teams have also been warned to ensure drivers’ names and numbers can be identified more easily on their cars. “From Barcelona (12th-14th May 2017) onwards, the sporting regulations will be strictly enforced to ensure that visibility of drivers’ names and numbers on the cars will be clearer,” the FIA noted.

