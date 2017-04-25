The FIA has revealed new plans to prevent teams from running ‘shark fin’ and ‘T wing’-style designs.
A meeting of the Strategy Group plus the F1 Commission, FIA President Jean Todt and Formula One Group CEO Chase Carey took place today in Paris. The necessary regulations changes were drawn up and will go before the World Motor Sport Council for approval.
“Changes in the regulation boxes around the engine cover have been made so that designs incorporating the ‘t-wing’ and ‘shark fin’ will be strictly limited,” the FIA announced following the meeting.
The designs have been strongly criticised by some in the sport. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner revealed he tried to get teams to agree to ban them before the season began.
Teams have also been warned to ensure drivers’ names and numbers can be identified more easily on their cars. “From Barcelona (12th-14th May 2017) onwards, the sporting regulations will be strictly enforced to ensure that visibility of drivers’ names and numbers on the cars will be clearer,” the FIA noted.
9 comments on “FIA proposes new rules to limit ‘shark fin’ and ‘T wing’ designs”
Gabriel (@rethla)
25th April 2017, 20:19
All good news. The sharkfin is ok but it cant get any uglier than the t-wing
Ferrari, Seb fan
25th April 2017, 20:29
Don’t mind if they ban the fins
Rick (@addvariety)
25th April 2017, 20:59
What’s wrong with Valtteri and Kimi?
Joao (@johnmilk)
25th April 2017, 21:02
He might be Swedish
Jack
25th April 2017, 20:42
Happy to see the t wing leave because it was endangering drivers since no one was securing them properly. I could care less about the shark fin, if it means better racing then good, if it’s just to appease people who couldn’t stand the aesthetic: eh.
Joao (@johnmilk)
25th April 2017, 20:49
The problem was right in front of their noses and they decided to scratch their backs.
I don’t like them, but prohibiting a device that gives performance is a bit silly. They should adress the noses!
The numbera and names is a good thing to enforce their visibility, what’s the point of having those personalized if they are weitten in size 12 font
Fran
25th April 2017, 20:56
Its great to see all the important issues have been addressed
Jureo (@jureo)
25th April 2017, 21:10
This.
Racing is.good, cars are sexy… Now remove all ugly appendages.
I agree with all purposed changes.
Hugh (@hugh11)
25th April 2017, 21:23
I’m fine with the shark fins, much more fine than I was when I first saw them. The T-Wings however… No. Just get rid of the gap in the regulated spaces and be done with it