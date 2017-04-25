Formula One is to test a new alternative head protection system for 2018 dubbed ‘Shield’ instead of the ‘Halo’ concept which was trialled throughout last season.
The FIA announced it will begin tests of the new solution, which is being “given priority”. Halo has struggled to win favour among many drivers, particularly due to its poor aesthetics.
“A number of more integrated solutions for additional frontal protection have been studied,” the FIA said in a statement today, “and the decision has been taken to give priority to the transparent ‘shield’ family of systems.”
“The FIA aims to carry out track tests of this system during this season in preparation for implementation in 2018.”
Plans to improve the head protection afforded to F1 drivers have gathered pace following a series of incidents involving debris striking racers. In 2015 former F1 driver Justin Wilson was killed when he was struck by nose section which had come off another car during an IndyCar race.
This article will be updated.
11 comments on “Track tests planned for ‘Shield’ head protection to replace ‘Halo’ for 2018”
Velocityboy (@velocityboy)
25th April 2017, 20:29
Personally I think they missed the boat and should have considered redesigning the entire car to properly incorporate a closed cockpit, maybe moving toward some of the concepts designs we’ve seen lately. Without that, the cockpit protection will be closer to a bolt on aftermarket part rather than an integrated part of the entire car design.
Ferrari, Seb fan
25th April 2017, 20:32
What is the ‘shield’?
Ferrari, Seb fan
25th April 2017, 20:33
And does it protect drivers?
I hope fans don’t go on again that it is to ugly etc.
Velocityboy (@velocityboy)
25th April 2017, 20:37
http://www.autosport.com/news/report.php/id/128914
David Not Coulthard (@davidnotcoulthard)
25th April 2017, 20:53
The non-Biotic equivalent of Barriers :P
Joao (@johnmilk)
25th April 2017, 20:53
If Tony Stark is the head of engineering it has my vote already
Hugh (@hugh11)
25th April 2017, 20:54
I don’t see why they don’t just have a little screen rather than the ugly screen that autosport posted (http://www.autosport.com/news/report.php/id/128914), if they’re intent on doing something like that. Yes, aerodynamics etc, but they can still angle it properly, and all of the teams would have it the same.
And what happens when bugs etc die all over it, limiting your vision? With helmets, you can just take the strip off and it’s gone, but with these you’d have to wait until the pit stop for it to be cleaned.
Honestly I think the cars are perfectly safe right now. I mean, look at Hungary 2015, when Hulkenberg’s front wing exploded and sent debris into Kvyat’s face, and he wasn’t injured at all. The last case of debris hitting a driver on the head was 8 years ago, and although it could still happen, it’s not a common occurence, and, especially in the rain, I think a screen type thing could be even more dangerous.
Joao (@johnmilk)
25th April 2017, 21:09
It is safe enough until the next one, if it is a weak point regarding safety, and if it can be improved no matter unlikely the incidents are its worth the trouble.
Also you are referring to Massa’s incident in F1, but there was more, Wilson and Surtees for example. If we can avoid those we should
Hugh (@hugh11)
25th April 2017, 21:20
I see what you mean – We don’t want to wait until something bad happens before taking action, but we have to make sure that it’ll improve all situations, including wet weather so it won’t vastly decrease the visibility, before it can be thought about. If they can make some sort of windscreen wiper type thing then I’d be much happier with it, but if it’s just glass then I’m a bit sceptical. Of course it would improve the situations they want it to improve, where debris’ flying, but it could hinder other situations.
glynh (@glynh)
25th April 2017, 21:18
It looks better than the halo but I would think it would distort the drivers vision. Personally I still prefer open cockpits.
vibjorn
25th April 2017, 21:32
sheild instead of the ugly halo = very good
restrictions on the T wing and shark fin = very good
plans for noisier cheaper and simpler engines = very good
Things are moving in the right direction !!
Next GET RID OF the ugly ridiculously overadvanced FRONTWING
bring in 3 more teams and Level the playing Field !!!
then we really will have the F1 the fans want.