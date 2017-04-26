In the round-up: Romain Grosjean says it took a year and a half food his team’s brake supplier to address his problems.
Brake supplier switch unlikely for Haas in Sochi (F1i)
"There was an update in China and since then it has worked better. We had to wait a year and half to get it."
Mercedes could assist Honda engine programme (Autosport)
"Sources have revealed Honda has recently begun discussions with Mercedes about it potentially providing consultancy assistance to speed up work on Honda's F1 engine, which has suffered from poor reliability as well as being down on power."
F1 will 'struggle' to agree on 2021 engine rules - Renault (Motorsport)
"I think what will be a struggle for the group will be to find the right answer to a diagnosis which I think is well shared between the teams, the FIA and Liberty."
Killing F1 in India (Joe Saward)
"This pretty much guarantees that Formula 1 will not be returning to India any time soon, as the bureaucracy involved makes the race untenable."
Sneak preview of our #McLarenHondaAndretti #Indy500 challenger in the paintshop. Loving that papaya orange livery. 👌 pic.twitter.com/WlwX6QH64J
— McLarenHondaAndretti (@McLarenIndy) April 25, 2017
So who remembers the last time a 'standing restart' was used? Answer here: https://t.co/AYHYFI6f9e #F1
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) April 25, 2017
Comment of the day
What does the future hold for Carlos Sainz Jnr?
We’re still in the early part of this season but I feel Red Bull will have another huge decision to make about Sainz’s future at the end of the year. I think he’s demonstrated on many occasions that he’s ready to fight in a top team, and it would be such a shame to see him held back by Red Bull because they don’t want to lose him to a rival.
From my perspective as a fan I’d quite like to see either Sainz or Ricciardo replace Raikkonen, with the other pairing with Verstappen at Red Bull. I think that the top three teams will all be competitive at the end of this year, and expect that form to follow on into 2018 as well, so it would be nice to see three really strong driver combinations too (my verdict is still out on Bottas).
Mark G (@Sparkyamg)
Optimaximal (@optimaximal)
26th April 2017, 0:07
Red Bull want to hold onto Sainz because they don’t seem have enough quality talent coming up the ranks. All they seem to have is Gasly – nobody else is F1 ready.
Also, didn’t everyone already point out that McLaren’s current colour isn’t actually Papaya Orange?
MrBoerns (@mrboerns)
26th April 2017, 0:30
Sources have revealed the Kingdom of Troy has recently begun discussions with King Agamemnom about him potentially providing consultancy Assistance to speed up work on troy’ s City Planning which has suffered from poor diversity as well as being down on wooden horseys.