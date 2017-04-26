Romain Grosjean, Haas, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017

Grosjean “waited a year and a half” for brakes fix

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Romain Grosjean says it took a year and a half food his team’s brake supplier to address his problems.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Comment of the day

What does the future hold for Carlos Sainz Jnr?

We’re still in the early part of this season but I feel Red Bull will have another huge decision to make about Sainz’s future at the end of the year. I think he’s demonstrated on many occasions that he’s ready to fight in a top team, and it would be such a shame to see him held back by Red Bull because they don’t want to lose him to a rival.

From my perspective as a fan I’d quite like to see either Sainz or Ricciardo replace Raikkonen, with the other pairing with Verstappen at Red Bull. I think that the top three teams will all be competitive at the end of this year, and expect that form to follow on into 2018 as well, so it would be nice to see three really strong driver combinations too (my verdict is still out on Bottas).
Mark G (@Sparkyamg)

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Markd and John Beak!

If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.

On this day in F1

Happy birthday to Daniil Kvyat who is 23 today.

2 comments on “Grosjean “waited a year and a half” for brakes fix”

  1. Profile Photo

    Optimaximal (@optimaximal)
    26th April 2017, 0:07

    Red Bull want to hold onto Sainz because they don’t seem have enough quality talent coming up the ranks. All they seem to have is Gasly – nobody else is F1 ready.

    Also, didn’t everyone already point out that McLaren’s current colour isn’t actually Papaya Orange?

    Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    MrBoerns (@mrboerns)
    26th April 2017, 0:30

    Sources have revealed the Kingdom of Troy has recently begun discussions with King Agamemnom about him potentially providing consultancy Assistance to speed up work on troy’ s City Planning which has suffered from poor diversity as well as being down on wooden horseys.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.