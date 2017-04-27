Warmer conditions than usual expected in Sochi

Warmer than usual conditions will greet the drivers in Sochi for this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix.

The Sochi Autodrom is hosting Formula One for the fourth time this year. It’s the second time the race has been held in April, having originally been a late-season fixture.

Although the Black Sea location gets a lot of sunshine the temperatures tend to be on the cool side. This year, however, it will be warmer than usual.

Air temperatures over the three days of activity at the track should consistently exceed 20C, potentially getting as high as 24C on race day. This would be 6C higher than last year’s peak.

This will have a bearing on track temperatures which last year were in the 34-42C range on race day. It’s not likely to transform the grand prix from being the one-stop race it usually is, but may have a bearing on how well the tyres hold up for some teams.

For more updates on the track conditions during each session keep an eye on F1 Fanatic Live and the F1 Fanatic Twitter account.

Location of Sochi Autodrom

See the location of every race on the 2017 F1 calendar here:

2017 Russian Grand Prix