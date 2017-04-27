In the round-up: Recruiting staff from rival teams has helped Has sustain their momentum into 2017, the team reveals.
Haas's early planning for 2017 paying off (Autosport)
"What we always said is we needed to get stronger in race preparation. But to get good people in takes time because they all have long-term contracts, they came on board at the end of last year, beginning of this year and it seems to be working."
New York Grand Prix als Nachtrennen? (Auto Motor und Sport - German)
"F1's new owners are targeting races in Las Vegas and New York, and the latter could be a night race."
Kvyat: 'Sainz no friend of mine!' (F1i)
"It has not reached a point to be able to say that we have a problem, and I hope this will not happen. But everything is possible."
Hamilton DRS issue shows details could decide F1 2017 title (Motorsport)
"I lost two tenths from Turn 10 to 11, the DRS didn't engage in qualifying. I lost half a tenth out of the last corner, so should have easily been on pole."
10 Minutes with... Kevin Magnussen (Crash)
"My Dad was a test driver for McLaren in the 90s and for my third or fourth birthday, Ron Dennis gave me a present like some Lego or something, and he wrote a letter saying that if one day I'm faster than my Dad I should give him a call."
Tech insight - Ferrari’s clever crash structure solution (F1)
"Ferrari have managed to increase the distance between sidepod and axle without having to take the Mercedes route of lengthening the car’s wheelbase to achieve it."
Rachel's F1 Diary: On the road in China and Bahrain (Sky)
"In five years I had never seen Bernie Ecclestone at an airport but here was the new boss of F1 standing in line with the rest of us."
Comment of the day
Will Sochi really be a ‘Mercedes track’?
I wonder if there’s really such a thing as a ‘Ferrari track’ or ‘Mercedes track’ this year.
Mercedes has been nearly unbeatable in Melbourne, Shanghai and Sochi ever since the start of the hybrid era. Yet Ferrari has shown they can beat them at Melbourne and without a real Safety Car at Shanghai as well.
Equally Mercedes could’ve won Bahrain, had there not been so many gremlins throughout the race (and even before the start), when everyone said hot temperatures would favour the prancing horse.
I think (and I hope this is true for the whole of the season) we’re in for a 2007/08-style ding-dong battle between Mercedes and Ferrari where marginal shifts in performance and the smallest of errors can have massive effects on the outcome of the race result.
@Wallbreaker
