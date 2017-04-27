Haas, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017

Haas recruitment drive key to 2017 progress

In the round-up: Recruiting staff from rival teams has helped Has sustain their momentum into 2017, the team reveals.

Will Sochi really be a ‘Mercedes track’?

I wonder if there’s really such a thing as a ‘Ferrari track’ or ‘Mercedes track’ this year.

Mercedes has been nearly unbeatable in Melbourne, Shanghai and Sochi ever since the start of the hybrid era. Yet Ferrari has shown they can beat them at Melbourne and without a real Safety Car at Shanghai as well.

Equally Mercedes could’ve won Bahrain, had there not been so many gremlins throughout the race (and even before the start), when everyone said hot temperatures would favour the prancing horse.

I think (and I hope this is true for the whole of the season) we’re in for a 2007/08-style ding-dong battle between Mercedes and Ferrari where marginal shifts in performance and the smallest of errors can have massive effects on the outcome of the race result.
@Wallbreaker

On this day in F1

The 1997 San Marino Grand Prix was held on this day 20 years ago. Look out for a new feature on this race as part of our 1997 F1 season series later today.

