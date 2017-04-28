Vettel keeps Ferrari on top with record-breaking pace

Sebastian Vettel set a new record lap time around the Sochi Autodrom as he kept Ferrari on top in the second practice session for the Russian Grand Prix.

Vettel’s best lap of 1’34.120 on ultra-soft tyres was 1.2 seconds faster than the previous record, set by Nico Rosberg during Q2 last year.

Mercedes seemed unable to approach the pace set by the two Ferrari drivers. Valtteri Bottas was the quickest of the silver team’s cars in third place behind Kimi Raikkonen, over six-tenths of a second off Vettel’s pace. Lewis Hamilton was just a few hundredths behind but complained of a lack of grip on the ultra-soft tyres.

Red Bull occupied their usual ‘best of the rest’ position but Max Verstappen was almost one-and-a-half seconds off the pace. Reliability was a concern as well, as Verstappen’s car came to a stop before the end of the session.

Nico Hulkenberg put in another good showing for Renault, claiming a place well inside the top ten. Kevin Magnussen got his Haas up to ninth but both the team’s drivers raised concerns about braking performance. Romain Grosjean complained vociferously about his car’s inconsistent behaviour in the braking zones and spun at one point.

The quickest McLaren was Fernando Alonso’s car in 12th position. Team mate Stoffel Vandoorne will take a penalty on the grid for Sunday’s race following another power unit components change.

Second practice visual gaps

Sebastian Vettel – 1’34.120 +0.263 Kimi Raikkonen – 1’34.383 +0.670 Valtteri Bottas – 1’34.790 +0.709 Lewis Hamilton – 1’34.829 +1.420 Max Verstappen – 1’35.540 +1.790 Daniel Ricciardo – 1’35.910 +2.141 Felipe Massa – 1’36.261 +2.209 Nico Hulkenberg – 1’36.329 +2.386 Kevin Magnussen – 1’36.506 +2.480 Sergio Perez – 1’36.600 +2.534 Esteban Ocon – 1’36.654 +2.645 Fernando Alonso – 1’36.765 +2.651 Jolyon Palmer – 1’36.771 +2.919 Romain Grosjean – 1’37.039 +2.963 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’37.083 +3.005 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’37.125 +3.180 Daniil Kvyat – 1’37.300 +3.321 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’37.441 +3.627 Lance Stroll – 1’37.747 +3.699 Marcus Ericsson – 1’37.819

Drivers more then ten seconds off the pace omitted.

This article will be updated.