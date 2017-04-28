Fernando Alonso, Andretti, IndyCar, Barber Motorsports Park, 2017

Alonso says he doesn’t regret Ferrari exit

In the round-up: Fernando Alonso says he doesn’t regret leaving Ferrari for McLaren despite his former team’s success so far this year.

Comment of the day

Does the direction F1 has taken in recent years vindicate Jacques Villeneuve’s warnings about the sport 20 years ago?

That is one thing that to my mind no one can take away from Villeneuve: for all his bad choices and surliness in later years, in the face of the increasing influence of various technologies he was always a steadfast advocate of leaving the racing more in the hands of the drivers.
@Maciek

On this day in F1

Peter Collins won the non-championship Naples Grand Prix in his Lancia-Ferrari D50 today in 1957.

One comment on “Alonso says he doesn’t regret Ferrari exit”

  1. Profile Photo

    Philip (@philipgb)
    28th April 2017, 0:41

    They always talk about this massive qualifying mode Mercedes apparently has. But is it only the works team supposedly using it? You don’t tend to see Williams and Force India have a disparity between their qualifying performance and race performance, they tend to be quite representative.

    I’m not so sure this supposed qualifying mode isn’t just Hamilton (and formerly Rosberg). We’ve seen Bottas qualify in between the Ferraris twice now and Ferrari and Mercedes have been touch and go for race pace. If you cast your mind back to 2013 Mercedes had a giant leap in qualifying performance that year. The ‘car’ was a considerably better qualifier than it was a race car.

    I’m inclined to believe Perez that Ferrari at least has closed the gap with Mercedes. The idea of a super qualifying mode doesn’t make sense with a fuel flow limit as from what I can gather that is the biggest limit on engine performance.

