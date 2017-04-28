In the round-up: Fernando Alonso says he doesn’t regret leaving Ferrari for McLaren despite his former team’s success so far this year.
Fernando Alonso: Still no regrets about leaving Ferrari for McLaren (ESPN)
"At least in the years that I had a (Ferrari) contract in 2015 and 2016 I still think that I took a good decision to come to McLaren."
Alonso stunned by U.S. reaction to Indy switch (Racer)
"How the people get super excited about the race there, how important the race is there for everyone and these last three or four days, I walk in the airport in Indianapolis or in Chicago and everyone's stopping me, shaking hands, wishing me good luck so it was like being in Spain for a moment!"
Mercedes engine only ahead of Honda - Perez (Autosport)
"I definitely think that Ferrari is at the same level as Mercedes, and Renault is more or less there."
Verstappen at odds with Perez's engine claims (F1i)
"Mercedes has a mode where they can turn it up. In the race they cannot use it as much because you can't run the engine like that the whole race."
Mercedes the clear Sochi favourites - Sebastian Vettel Q&A (F1)
"I think Kimi hasn’t had the races he would have deserved. When you look at the last race the start cost him a lot - otherwise I am sure he could have been on the podium."
F1 drivers unconvinced by cockpit 'shield' proposal (Reuters)
"I don't think we need something like that. I think it's going to be difficult, especially in the wet, with the screen."
F1 drivers 'very split' on Shield cockpit protection (Motorsport)
"Fernando (Alonso)'s going to race in the Indy 500, which is way more dangerous than this - so it shows where he's at with it... I think it's unnecessary."
Lewis Hamilton inspired by Serena Williams response to Ilie Nastase abuse (The Guardian)
"I do not want them and never have. Team orders has always been a very odd thing and something I’ve never particularly liked."
Serious Fraud Office asked to investigate 2013 deal between Formula 1 and FIA (ITV)
"The deal proved controversial when it was announced because it reorganised the way the sport was governed in a way that greatly increased the power of both Formula 1 and the FIA while reducing the influence of the sport's four smallest racing teams, two of which have since gone bust."
Does the direction F1 has taken in recent years vindicate Jacques Villeneuve’s warnings about the sport 20 years ago?
That is one thing that to my mind no one can take away from Villeneuve: for all his bad choices and surliness in later years, in the face of the increasing influence of various technologies he was always a steadfast advocate of leaving the racing more in the hands of the drivers.
@Maciek
Philip (@philipgb)
28th April 2017, 0:41
They always talk about this massive qualifying mode Mercedes apparently has. But is it only the works team supposedly using it? You don’t tend to see Williams and Force India have a disparity between their qualifying performance and race performance, they tend to be quite representative.
I’m not so sure this supposed qualifying mode isn’t just Hamilton (and formerly Rosberg). We’ve seen Bottas qualify in between the Ferraris twice now and Ferrari and Mercedes have been touch and go for race pace. If you cast your mind back to 2013 Mercedes had a giant leap in qualifying performance that year. The ‘car’ was a considerably better qualifier than it was a race car.
I’m inclined to believe Perez that Ferrari at least has closed the gap with Mercedes. The idea of a super qualifying mode doesn’t make sense with a fuel flow limit as from what I can gather that is the biggest limit on engine performance.