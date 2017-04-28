Honda insists 2017 engine concept is not a “huge mistake”

Honda believes its engine concept for 2017 is correct despite McLaren suffering a disastrous start to its third season with their power units.
McLaren is yet to score a point this year and Stoffel Vandoorne will become the first driver to receive a grid penalty for changing engine components, just four races into the season.
However F1 project head Yusuke Hasegawa defended the Japanese manufacturer’s approach for 2017. “I don’t think we have made a complete mistake,” he said in today’s FIA press conference at Sochi.
“From last year’s performance we knew we had to change everything, not only the package but also the combustion, so that we try to modify the whole area. And some areas we succeeded, to reduce the weight and get down the COG [centre of gravity].”
“But definitely we couldn’t get enough power from the combustion. So, yes, it is just an excuse, but still we need time. But we don’t think we made a huge mistake. The direction was right.”
Hasegawa expects the potential of their 2017 engine will be realised later in the year. “But because the base concept is correct, so we believe we can make good progress at the middle of the season.”
Honda has left Formula One on more than one occasion in the past but Hasegawa downplayed suggestions its poor form in recent years could lead to another exit.
“Stopping the Formula One activity gave us huge damage [in terms of] technology catch-up, so we really need to keep this activity longer,” he said. “At this moment we are both very much committed to this activity and [management] are very supportive.”
He also indicated they may now be prepared to consider supplying more than one team.
“From the start of this Formula One activity we committed to support this Formula One society,” said Hasegawa. “So from that point of view it is duty, if we have to support multiple teams.”
“And also we are thinking it will give us some benefit to have two teams because we will have more data and more chances to make car running. So we don’t deny to have a second or third team.”
7 comments on “Honda insists 2017 engine concept is not a “huge mistake””
Fran
28th April 2017, 16:04
I sincerely hope Hasegawa’s prediction is correct because the current situation is untenable.
I do wonder the wisdom of of the current engine rules if such a major player cant compete and whether the technology will ever find its way down to everyday motoring.
Can you honestly see your self driving round the block harvesting energy to enable you to visit the out of town retail park?
RobbieL
28th April 2017, 16:48
Yes, because that technology already exists to a smaller extent on road cars.
ME4ME (@me4me)
28th April 2017, 16:09
What to say. They are the largest engine manufacturer in the world, yet they fail so miserably that they’re wasting a perfectly good chassis and a great pair of drivers for yet another year. I do not believe they will catch up in this power unit era anymore, and rather than continue the struggle i’d like to see the back of them. They can go do their homework and re-join in 2021.
nickfrog (@nickfrog)
28th April 2017, 16:19
I think the issue is cultural. Reminds me of the Toyota F1 approach. Engineering arrogance.
Virgil
28th April 2017, 17:08
Good point. Toyota was though far better prepared , having a team based in Europe . Even so , it didn’t end well. I reckon Honda will not be competitive before 2019 , if ever .
Velocityboy (@velocityboy)
28th April 2017, 16:25
Given the fact that they were out of F1 for so long and thus lacked knowledge of the current tech, one would think that they would have done whatever was necessary to poach some talent from Merc, Ferrari or Renault. Trying to learn as they go in such a public way is not good for the brand and F1 as it may discourage others from entering the fray.
James Coulee
28th April 2017, 16:46
They had a free year in 2015 to develop the engine and look at what the others were doing, no tokens involved…
So they already disappointed on 2016 when they should have come out with a huge advantage against those who developed their engines under the token system. 2017 is just a confirmation that they don’t have a structure (and/or a culture) in place fit for the development of an F1 engine.