|Row 1
|1. Sebastian Vettel 1’33.194
Ferrari
|2. Kimi Raikkonen 1’33.253
Ferrari
|Row 2
|3. Valtteri Bottas 1’33.289
Mercedes
|4. Lewis Hamilton 1’33.767
Mercedes
|Row 3
|5. Daniel Ricciardo 1’34.905
Red Bull
|6. Felipe Massa 1’35.110
Williams
|Row 4
|7. Max Verstappen 1’35.161
Red Bull
|8. Nico Hulkenberg 1’35.285
Renault
|Row 5
|9. Sergio Perez 1’35.337
Force India
|10. Esteban Ocon 1’35.430
Force India
|Row 6
|11. Lance Stroll 1’35.964
Williams
|12. Daniil Kvyat 1’35.968
Toro Rosso
|Row 7
|13. Kevin Magnussen 1’36.017
Haas
|14. Carlos Sainz Jnr* 1’35.948
Toro Rosso
|Row 8
|15. Fernando Alonso 1’36.660
McLaren
|16. Jolyon Palmer 1’36.462
Renault
|Row 9
|17. Pascal Wehrlein 1’37.332
Sauber
|18. Marcus Ericsson 1’37.507
Sauber
|Row 10
|19. Romain Grosjean 1’37.620
Haas
|20. Stoffel Vandoorne** 1’37.070
McLaren
*Three-place grid penalty for causing a collision with Lance Stroll.
**15-place grid penalty for power unit component change
41 comments on “2017 Russian Grand Prix grid”
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
29th April 2017, 13:54
Interesting that, totally against the grain of the pre-weekend narrative. But some wonderful results. Kimi showing he’s hardly done. Bottas again trouncing Hamilton. No car apart from Vettel improved on their final lap, so maybe the Red Bull getting in his was lucky?
I thought before the season that the biggest gulf in ability and quality would be Massa and Stroll. But it’s not, it’s Hulkenburg and Palmer. Hulk driving that car to wonderful places, Palmer totally failing. Shame.
Another thing, very disappointing, is Verstappen. Faster (marginally) all weekend, and never really managed to put it together in Q3. As good as racer as you can be, that’s not good enough. He needs to start watching that, because it’s not the first time this season.
ForzaRogo (@forzarogo)
29th April 2017, 14:03
Sums it all up very well.
Gabriel (@rethla)
29th April 2017, 14:05
I dont really see what Stroll did better than Palmer. The way hes handling that car it looks like its the first time hes driving it.
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
29th April 2017, 14:10
Because Stroll, for all his faults, has inexperience on his side. Palmer spent four years driving in GP2, the closest you can get to these cars, and is in his second year of F1. Palmer should be getting much closer, and crashing in desperation didn’t do him any good.
Gabriel (@rethla)
29th April 2017, 14:28
@hahostolze It doesnt matter if you are “inexperienced”. If you fasttrack into F1 and are 1sec behind your teammate which himself is consideres past due then you really cant pull that card, you simply aint F1 material.
Tom
29th April 2017, 13:54
Hamilton – “it will be a good fight with Vettel for the Championship”… yeah good luck with that one. Find half a second to your team mate first !
Gabriel (@rethla)
29th April 2017, 13:57
No need to as long as Bottas doesnt find any race pace.
Mark
29th April 2017, 14:04
Watch this space.
Sravan Krishnan (@sravan-pe)
29th April 2017, 13:55
Bwoah… A rather effective way of shutting your critics up there, Kimi
Mashiat (@mashiat)
29th April 2017, 13:59
@sravan-pe Just when it looked like it was gonna be his moment, he bwoahttled it.
Sravan Krishnan (@sravan-pe)
29th April 2017, 14:03
Well, being less than a tenth off its still better than being three or so tenths off a teammate who’s a bit of a dynamite in quali… :)
Joao (@johnmilk)
29th April 2017, 14:00
It’s the same for everybody so…
bogaaaa (@nosehair)
29th April 2017, 14:04
Kimi lost out to his teammate in the fastest car on the grid, what are u ralking about Sravan???
Sravan Krishnan (@sravan-pe)
29th April 2017, 14:10
I’d have thought you know exactly what I’m talking about. If you don’t, then its fine. 0.059s is a much smaller margin than let’s say 0.300s, against Sebastian Vettel.
bogaaaa (@nosehair)
29th April 2017, 14:13
He come last in the fastest car
Hugh (@hugh11)
29th April 2017, 13:56
Well… This seems interesting. Neither car filled their full potential either – Vettel lost a couple of tenths in the final sector, as did Raikkonen, Bottas locked up at Turn 13 and Hamilton… Well he had a terrible qualifying.
Hulkenberg in 8th instead of 7th this week, but still making Palmer look like he should be in GP3. Hopefully the supposed race pace upgrades can help him keep that position, or maybe even improve it.
Grosjean actually complains a lot more about his car than Alonso does, but Alonso’s are much funnier, hence why he gets the publicity – Grosjean just seems whiny. Interesting how it’s alternated one of the Haas cars not being good each weekend, Magnussen in Australia and Bahrain, and Grosjean in China and Russia.
Jeffrey (@jeffreyj)
29th April 2017, 13:56
Verstappen is just not a good qualifier is he? The only time he beat RIC was n Melbourne when RIC had an engine faillure and didn’t participate….
Last year he was beaten by RIC very handily as well during their time together (something like 12-5 I think it was).
Stroll, Palmer and Vandoorne also look poor relative to their teammates.
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
29th April 2017, 14:00
Ricciardo crashed in Melbourne, the engine failure was in the race. But yes, your point is well taken. Verstappen seems to have the upper hand more often than not in FP and Q1 and Q2, but more often than not gets beaten when it matters most. Last year it looked like the trend was reversing (Verstappen had a string of better Q3s towards the end of the season), but this season it has started out in Ricciardo’s favour again. It’s unusual. Is it maturity, experience, focus? It’s not pace, but it is slightly worrying.
Mark
29th April 2017, 14:05
Yeah…..its pace.
Joao (@johnmilk)
29th April 2017, 14:01
Well Stroll and Stoff are rookies, they need a bit more time
MG421982 (@corrado-dub)
29th April 2017, 14:13
Still, more than 1sec off MAS and HUL laps is a lot… even for rookies.
Jeffrey (@jeffreyj)
29th April 2017, 14:18
@johnmilk Yes but knowing how far Massa was off Alonso at Ferrari and Bottas at Williams, Stroll’s pace seems even more pathetic imho
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
29th April 2017, 14:02
@jeffreyj I don’t know what you’re expecting from Vandoorne? It’s his fifth GP against a driver many see as the best of the current grid. I don’t think there’s any shame in the time difference, especially not if you see the differences between as you say Palmer and Hulkenberg.
Jeffrey (@jeffreyj)
29th April 2017, 14:12
I get that, but I just expected more from him. I mean if he really is a potential great of the future, as I thought after his record in jr series, then I expected him to be really close to Alonso and ocasionally outshine him (like HAM did as a teammate to ALO in his rookie year)
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
29th April 2017, 14:23
@jeffreyj Those situations are hardly comparable for two reasons, Alonso back then was maybe half the driver Alonso is today, and Hamilton had done millions of testing miles before his debut, on top of that they had a car that was drivable, this one is utter junk.
Mark
29th April 2017, 14:02
Ricciardo crashed in Melbourne in Q2…..still owns Verstappen in Q.
Mashiat (@mashiat)
29th April 2017, 13:57
Kimi and Bottas bottled pole, but anyways, it was such a tense session! Bottas annihilated Hamilton today, not sure if he had a problem. Hope that Bottas can beat Hamilton on pure pace tomorrow so that Mercedes don’t end up with a number 1 driver. Makes it so much more exciting. And speaking of number 1 and 2, Raikkonen was flying today. I’m hoping the “no. 2 drivers” will come out on top tomorrow.
Hugh (@hugh11)
29th April 2017, 14:06
Not sure if Bottas did bottle pole so much – he definitely lost a bit of time at Turn 13, but the Ferrari has always been quicker through the 3rd sector through practise and qualy, so despite him being 2 tenths up at the 2nd sector split, the Ferrari was about that much quicker through the 3rd sector anyway. Although pole was definitely possible with him today, as Vettel and Raikkonen both lost time on their final laps through the 3rd sector too.
Mashiat (@mashiat)
29th April 2017, 14:26
@hugh11 Without the lock up and Bottas’ mistake at the exit of the final corner, I’m certain he would be on pole, or the front row at least.
bogaaaa (@nosehair)
29th April 2017, 13:58
Palmer’s days must be numbered, l get so tired of hearing about his rotten luck from the brit media..NO he is out of his league pure and simple.
Edgars
29th April 2017, 13:58
I never realized that Ferrari haven’t had a quali one-two since Franch GP 2008. What a drought that was.
Mashiat (@mashiat)
29th April 2017, 14:01
Is it that surprising considering they’ve had Massa and Raikkonen in one of the cars (in the case of 2009, both, but the car was a dog) who are mostly bad qualifiers?
Tifoso1989 (@tifoso1989)
29th April 2017, 14:26
@mashiat
Massa pre-accident was a terrific one lap driver
Diego (@ironcito)
29th April 2017, 13:59
Sweating bullets, eh Merc?
MG421982 (@corrado-dub)
29th April 2017, 14:00
AWESOME!
Maaan, RBR is soooo bad! The gap between the top 4 and the rest is huuuge. If nothing “bad” happens for the front runners, I expect only the top 8 to be in the same lap as the winner at the end of the race.
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
29th April 2017, 14:01
I start to wonder that if it weren’t for that SC in China, maybe Ferrari would have won all the first three races and now tomorrow looks promising too. But I won’t count this chicken before i hatches tomorrow. Absolutely nail-bitting qualifying and the race promises to be an exciting one of course… or as Seb says, “obviously”!!!
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
29th April 2017, 14:04
@omarr-pepper I think Mercedes would’ve won in Melbourne had they been a little smarter, and Ferrari would’ve won in China had they had better luck with the SC. Either way it makes races more fun if the ‘expected’ party doesn’t win.
Markp
29th April 2017, 14:12
Either team could of won all the races, tiny things have put it one way or the other. Ferrari have earnt their luck in my opinion as its down to good strategy. China was pure luck for Merc as without the safety car Vettel was on course to come out well in front after all the pit stops. Ferrari have done nothing wrong but Merc have on strategy but only in hindsight and they are under pressure as the Ferrari seems slightly quicker if we discount whatever Merc have in Q3.
Mashiat (@mashiat)
29th April 2017, 14:05
@omarr-pepper They almost certainly would have won China.
Tifoso1989 (@tifoso1989)
29th April 2017, 14:29
@omarr-pepper
I think you’ll have to adapt to the fact that you’re going to change your avatar after every GP !!!
Tayyib Abu
29th April 2017, 14:01
HELL YEAH!!!!!!!!!!! Forza Ferrari
The run down to turn 2 could be brilliant. Exhilarating Qualifying session, Massa splitting the Red Bulls and Hulkenberg with another top 10 both did sterling jobs. Cant wait for tomorrow