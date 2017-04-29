Vettel heads Ferrari front row after tight qualifying session

Sebastian Vettel led the first all-Ferrari front row for eight years in qualifying for the Russian Grand Prix.
But it was a close call: the top three on the grid were covered by less than a tenth of a second.
Q1
The first phase of qualifying ended with simultaneous spins for two of the drivers who failed to make the cut for Q1.
Jolyon Palmer made it as far as the barrier when he lost his car at turn four, clouting the kerb hard. That means another repair job for his Renault mechanics, who have already replaced his chassis due to a technical problem and swapped his power unit this weekend.
Pascal Wehrlein spun his Sauber at turn 13, but at least had gone quick enough to stay off the back row of the grid. That was occupied by his team mate Marcus Ericsson and the Haas of Romain Grosjean, who remained mystified about the poor balance of his Haas.
For the fourth time in as many races Stoffel Vandoorne failed to make the cut for Q2. But Fernando Alonso managed to get a quicker lap time in before the yellow flags flew, meaning at least one McLaren made it out of Q1.
Drivers eliminated in Q1
|16
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1’36.462
|17
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren-Honda
|1’37.070
|18
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber-Ferrari
|1’37.332
|19
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber-Ferrari
|1’37.507
|20
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas-Ferrari
|1’37.620
Q2
If Mercedes had been troubled by Ferrari’s pace in practice, matters seemed to change when they unleashed their real pace in Q2. Bottas immediately took eight-tenths of a second off his best effort so far to head the times, Hamilton backing him up in second place.
On Sochi’s long straights a Mercedes power unit was the thing to have. Both Force Indias grabbed places in the final ten and fellow Mercedes customers Williams showed the pace to do the same as Felipe Massa secured his spot in Q3.
But Lance Stroll, who unusually elected not to do a qualifying simulation in Q2 yesterday, found himself up against it. Through the first two sectors on his final lap it seemed Williams were in with a shot of getting both cars in. But a poor final sector meant Stroll failed to make the cut.
He was joined by a frustrated Alonso, the second Haas of Kevin Magnussen and both Toro Rossos.
Drivers eliminated in Q2
|11
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1’35.948
|12
|Lance Stroll
|Williams-Mercedes
|1’35.964
|13
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1’35.968
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas-Ferrari
|1’36.017
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren-Honda
|1’36.660
Q3
Could Ferrari beat Mercedes’ searing pace from Q2? They could: but not by much. Fortunately even Bottas couldn’t replicate his best effort from earlier in the session.
Kimi Raikkonen grabbed provisional pole position with his first run. But when the top quartet took to the track for their final efforts any one of them could have taken the top spot.
Through the first sector it was Lewis Hamilton who led the way. But a scruffy end to the lap left him over half a second behind his rivals.
There was almost nothing to choose between the trio ahead of him. Bottas fell short of his Q2 time by a few hundreds of a second. Raikkonen, after a slightly slow first sector, recovered to edge Bottas back. But Vettel had fractionally more in hand, and took Ferrari’s first pole position for a year and a half.
Daniel Ricciardo took a distant fifth for Red Bull while Felipe Massa separated him from team mate Max Verstappen. Nico Hulkenberg beat the two Force Indias to eighth.
Top ten in Q3
|1
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1’33.194
|2
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1’33.253
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1’33.289
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’33.767
|5
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|1’34.905
|6
|Felipe Massa
|Williams-Mercedes
|1’35.110
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|1’35.161
|8
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|1’35.285
|9
|Sergio Perez
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’35.337
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’35.430
17 comments on “Vettel heads Ferrari front row after tight qualifying session”
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
29th April 2017, 14:06
I’ll be shaking of so much expectation until tomorrow green lights!!
ColinChapman (@colinchapman)
29th April 2017, 14:07
Setting up to be a good race. Great job by the top three, all doing what they needed to.
spoutnik (@spoutnik)
29th April 2017, 14:09
I was expecting Mercedes to pull clear 0.5 seconds in Q3 as usual but it just didn’t happen.
Hamilton had no answer to Bottas for the second time in a row.
Hulkenberg continues to impress in qualifying this year! 0.3 seconds behind the Red Bulls is telling how much Renault as a chassis has improved.
McLaren performance is appalling. Alonso was lucky to get into Q2 and ended up at about 3.5 seconds behind reference time.
Kudos to Ferrari who grabs the first line, quite a feat!
Evil Homer (@evilhomer)
29th April 2017, 14:10
Very happy for Bottas to out qualify his team mate again, hope he has a stellar race!
Joe (@theessence)
29th April 2017, 14:11
that gap to RBR though…
Jureo (@jureo)
29th April 2017, 14:12
Soo, Who is this #2 Mercedes driver? Two weekends in a row now Bottas in genuine contention.
Now even Kimi did a decent quali. He had pole in hand… But overdid final corner. Compared to Sebastian Loeb there, his car seemed always in control… Very impressive.
Evil Homer (@evilhomer)
29th April 2017, 14:18
Bottas was always going to give Lewis a hard time, but impressed with one lap pace as well.
Mercedes always say the care about Constructors rather than drivers Championship so hope they just let them race all year.
BobW
29th April 2017, 14:12
Ferrari really got inside of Mercedes’s heads with going out in Q1 on the super-soft tire! It looked like both Bottas and Hamilton were over-driving the car. They both pushed a little too hard and it showed in lockups and sliding.
I would like to thank Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen for the awesome birthday present. A Ferrari front row is the best present ever! Forza Ferrari!
Joao (@johnmilk)
29th April 2017, 14:15
Nokia 3310
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
29th April 2017, 14:15
I know this has never been a particularly popular or good track, but surely tomorrow will give us something different? Four cars so close to each other, and arguably the slowest qualifier is the feistiest racer out of all of them? I quite like the Sochi track during quali in the 2017 cars, it looks ballsy, and I think you can probably overtake. Here’s hoping the race tomorrow makes for good viewing.
Maros
29th April 2017, 14:24
I think the track is spectacular with a stunning scenary around it. Let’s keep personal feelings about things to ourselves and avoid generalising much!
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
29th April 2017, 14:27
Sochi is not a popular track, nor have the races so far been particularly good. Nothing I’m saying is controversial, as this seems to be the consensus.
aalate
29th April 2017, 14:18
What was Kimis middle sector like? In first he was ~.050 behind Seb. Could he have gotten pole if he’d done let’s say the same last sector time as on the banker lap?
Hugh (@hugh11)
29th April 2017, 14:30
Not sure about compared to Seb, but in the first sector he was .038 up on his previous lap, and in the second he was up .050, so without the mistake on the final corner, there’s every chance he could’ve been on pole.
elio (@elio)
29th April 2017, 14:21
“…And that was a Sebastian Vettel lap”.
darko
29th April 2017, 14:24
Alright I’m calling it, the Ferrari is now an overwhelming favorite for the season on my eyes.
Clearly the car is simply a better design than Mercedes, superior grip (not fully shown yet but the upcoming tracks with enough fast turns will show it) and matching it in power.
And Red Bull is not even a contender, their gap is just way too big.
Lolita
29th April 2017, 14:29
Ferrari gives Mercedes a free (?!…) «russian lesson»…