Vettel heads Ferrari front row after tight qualifying session

Sebastian Vettel led the first all-Ferrari front row for eight years in qualifying for the Russian Grand Prix.

But it was a close call: the top three on the grid were covered by less than a tenth of a second.

Q1

The first phase of qualifying ended with simultaneous spins for two of the drivers who failed to make the cut for Q1.

Jolyon Palmer made it as far as the barrier when he lost his car at turn four, clouting the kerb hard. That means another repair job for his Renault mechanics, who have already replaced his chassis due to a technical problem and swapped his power unit this weekend.

Pascal Wehrlein spun his Sauber at turn 13, but at least had gone quick enough to stay off the back row of the grid. That was occupied by his team mate Marcus Ericsson and the Haas of Romain Grosjean, who remained mystified about the poor balance of his Haas.

For the fourth time in as many races Stoffel Vandoorne failed to make the cut for Q2. But Fernando Alonso managed to get a quicker lap time in before the yellow flags flew, meaning at least one McLaren made it out of Q1.

Drivers eliminated in Q1

16 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’36.462 17 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren-Honda 1’37.070 18 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber-Ferrari 1’37.332 19 Marcus Ericsson Sauber-Ferrari 1’37.507 20 Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari 1’37.620

Q2

If Mercedes had been troubled by Ferrari’s pace in practice, matters seemed to change when they unleashed their real pace in Q2. Bottas immediately took eight-tenths of a second off his best effort so far to head the times, Hamilton backing him up in second place.

On Sochi’s long straights a Mercedes power unit was the thing to have. Both Force Indias grabbed places in the final ten and fellow Mercedes customers Williams showed the pace to do the same as Felipe Massa secured his spot in Q3.

But Lance Stroll, who unusually elected not to do a qualifying simulation in Q2 yesterday, found himself up against it. Through the first two sectors on his final lap it seemed Williams were in with a shot of getting both cars in. But a poor final sector meant Stroll failed to make the cut.

He was joined by a frustrated Alonso, the second Haas of Kevin Magnussen and both Toro Rossos.

Drivers eliminated in Q2

11 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso-Renault 1’35.948 12 Lance Stroll Williams-Mercedes 1’35.964 13 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso-Renault 1’35.968 14 Kevin Magnussen Haas-Ferrari 1’36.017 15 Fernando Alonso McLaren-Honda 1’36.660

Q3

Could Ferrari beat Mercedes’ searing pace from Q2? They could: but not by much. Fortunately even Bottas couldn’t replicate his best effort from earlier in the session.

Kimi Raikkonen grabbed provisional pole position with his first run. But when the top quartet took to the track for their final efforts any one of them could have taken the top spot.

Through the first sector it was Lewis Hamilton who led the way. But a scruffy end to the lap left him over half a second behind his rivals.

There was almost nothing to choose between the trio ahead of him. Bottas fell short of his Q2 time by a few hundreds of a second. Raikkonen, after a slightly slow first sector, recovered to edge Bottas back. But Vettel had fractionally more in hand, and took Ferrari’s first pole position for a year and a half.

Daniel Ricciardo took a distant fifth for Red Bull while Felipe Massa separated him from team mate Max Verstappen. Nico Hulkenberg beat the two Force Indias to eighth.

Top ten in Q3

1 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’33.194 2 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’33.253 3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’33.289 4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’33.767 5 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’34.905 6 Felipe Massa Williams-Mercedes 1’35.110 7 Max Verstappen Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’35.161 8 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’35.285 9 Sergio Perez Force India-Mercedes 1’35.337 10 Esteban Ocon Force India-Mercedes 1’35.430

2017 Russian Grand Prix