Vettel leads the way as Ferrari head all three practice sessions

Sebastian Vettel lowered the Sochi track record again as Ferrari stayed ahead of Mercedes in final practice.

It was a one-two for the red cars as Kimi Raikkonen ended the session in second place, three-tenths of a second behind his team mate.

Mercedes narrowed the gap compared to yesterday. Valtteri Bottas was only a few hundredths slower than Raikkonen, while a scruffy final sector for Hamilton on one lap and traffic on another confined him to fourth place.

Max Verstappen put his Red Bull fourth but was almost a second and a half slower than Vettel. The Red Bulls also appear to have competition from Williams, as Felipe Massa separated their two cars.

There was a brief scare for Daniel Ricciardo when his car stopped five minutes before the chequered flag. He was able to re-fire his engine using the MGU-K and return to the pits.

Nico Hulkenberg’s final lap moved his Renault up to seventh at Ricciardo’s expense. Team mate Jolyon Palmer was unable to set a time due to technical trouble. Carlos Sainz Jnr’s Toro Rosso and Kevin Magnussen’s Haas completed the top ten.

Third practice visual gaps

Sebastian Vettel – 1’34.001 +0.337 Kimi Raikkonen – 1’34.338 +0.363 Valtteri Bottas – 1’34.364 +0.541 Lewis Hamilton – 1’34.542 +1.451 Max Verstappen – 1’35.452 +1.470 Felipe Massa – 1’35.471 +1.661 Nico Hulkenberg – 1’35.662 +1.829 Daniel Ricciardo – 1’35.830 +2.163 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’36.164 +2.555 Kevin Magnussen – 1’36.556 +2.648 Lance Stroll – 1’36.649 +2.675 Esteban Ocon – 1’36.676 +2.845 Daniil Kvyat – 1’36.846 +2.868 Fernando Alonso – 1’36.869 +2.961 Sergio Perez – 1’36.962 +3.163 Romain Grosjean – 1’37.164 +3.181 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’37.182 +3.502 Marcus Ericsson – 1’37.503 +3.656 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’37.657

Drivers more then ten seconds off the pace omitted.

Combined practice times

