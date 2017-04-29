Vettel leads the way as Ferrari head all three practice sessions

Sebastian Vettel lowered the Sochi track record again as Ferrari stayed ahead of Mercedes in final practice.
It was a one-two for the red cars as Kimi Raikkonen ended the session in second place, three-tenths of a second behind his team mate.
Mercedes narrowed the gap compared to yesterday. Valtteri Bottas was only a few hundredths slower than Raikkonen, while a scruffy final sector for Hamilton on one lap and traffic on another confined him to fourth place.
Max Verstappen put his Red Bull fourth but was almost a second and a half slower than Vettel. The Red Bulls also appear to have competition from Williams, as Felipe Massa separated their two cars.
There was a brief scare for Daniel Ricciardo when his car stopped five minutes before the chequered flag. He was able to re-fire his engine using the MGU-K and return to the pits.
Nico Hulkenberg’s final lap moved his Renault up to seventh at Ricciardo’s expense. Team mate Jolyon Palmer was unable to set a time due to technical trouble. Carlos Sainz Jnr’s Toro Rosso and Kevin Magnussen’s Haas completed the top ten.
Third practice visual gaps
Sebastian Vettel – 1’34.001
+0.337 Kimi Raikkonen – 1’34.338
+0.363 Valtteri Bottas – 1’34.364
+0.541 Lewis Hamilton – 1’34.542
+1.451 Max Verstappen – 1’35.452
+1.470 Felipe Massa – 1’35.471
+1.661 Nico Hulkenberg – 1’35.662
+1.829 Daniel Ricciardo – 1’35.830
+2.163 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’36.164
+2.555 Kevin Magnussen – 1’36.556
+2.648 Lance Stroll – 1’36.649
+2.675 Esteban Ocon – 1’36.676
+2.845 Daniil Kvyat – 1’36.846
+2.868 Fernando Alonso – 1’36.869
+2.961 Sergio Perez – 1’36.962
+3.163 Romain Grosjean – 1’37.164
+3.181 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’37.182
+3.502 Marcus Ericsson – 1’37.503
+3.656 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’37.657
Drivers more then ten seconds off the pace omitted.
Combined practice times
|Pos
|Driver
|Car
|FP1
|FP2
|FP3
|Fri/Sat diff
|Total laps
|1
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1’37.230
|1’34.120
|1’34.001
|-0.119
|72
|2
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1’36.074
|1’34.383
|1’34.338
|-0.045
|71
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1’36.119
|1’34.790
|1’34.364
|-0.426
|80
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’36.681
|1’34.829
|1’34.542
|-0.287
|76
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|1’37.174
|1’35.540
|1’35.452
|-0.088
|55
|6
|Felipe Massa
|Williams-Mercedes
|1’37.900
|1’36.261
|1’35.471
|-0.79
|85
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|1’36.329
|1’35.662
|-0.667
|53
|8
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|1’37.290
|1’35.910
|1’35.830
|-0.08
|69
|9
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1’38.976
|1’37.083
|1’36.164
|-0.919
|73
|10
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas-Ferrari
|1’38.747
|1’36.506
|1’36.556
|+0.05
|73
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’37.457
|1’36.600
|1’36.962
|+0.362
|88
|12
|Lance Stroll
|Williams-Mercedes
|1’37.944
|1’37.747
|1’36.649
|-1.098
|85
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’38.065
|1’36.654
|1’36.676
|+0.022
|89
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren-Honda
|1’38.813
|1’36.765
|1’36.869
|+0.104
|55
|15
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1’39.158
|1’36.771
|42
|16
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1’38.496
|1’37.300
|1’36.846
|-0.454
|70
|17
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas-Ferrari
|1’39.533
|1’37.039
|1’37.164
|+0.125
|68
|18
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren-Honda
|1’39.541
|1’37.125
|1’37.182
|+0.057
|59
|19
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber-Ferrari
|1’39.731
|1’37.441
|1’37.657
|+0.216
|68
|20
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber-Ferrari
|1’40.079
|1’37.819
|1’37.503
|-0.316
|70
This article will be updated.
Don’t forget your Predictions Championship entry
Enter your predictions for this weekend’s race before qualifying begins:
2017 Russian Grand Prix
- Vettel leads the way as Ferrari head all three practice sessions
- New rules issued for turn two run-off again
- Live: 2017 Russian Grand Prix third practice
- Will rapid Ferraris end 18-race pole streak by Mercedes?
- Honda insists 2017 engine concept is not a “huge mistake”
2017 F1 practice sessions
- Vettel leads the way as Ferrari head all three practice sessions
- Vettel keeps Ferrari on top with record-breaking pace
- Raikkonen edges Bottas in first practice
- Verstappen fastest in Bahrain heat as Grosjean crashes
- Vettel quickest again but Ferrari problems continue
5 comments on “Vettel leads the way as Ferrari head all three practice sessions”
luigismen (@luigismen)
29th April 2017, 10:55
Expect a Mercedes pole.
The fact that Bottas is equally matched with Kimi and Lewis went out on his hot lap makes me think that Mercedes can still grab pole here.
ME4ME (@me4me)
29th April 2017, 11:10
I agree. Mercedes can still overcome those 3 tenths with the power advantage they hold in qualifying. Things will be close.
sumedh
29th April 2017, 10:57
Ferrari are mighty here. I don’t think they have been this strong since the start of 2013 season. That was also a time where you felt they could win every weekend, like it does now!
PaulK (@paulk)
29th April 2017, 11:04
Let’s just hope we don’t have a repeat of 2013’s second half of the season with one driver winning 9 races in a row.
Tifoso1989 (@tifoso1989)
29th April 2017, 11:25
In 2013 Ferrari’s only advantage was tyre management, Fernando won the Chinese GP from 3rd place and the Spanish GP from 5th place. The F2013 wasn’t the best car pace-wise, the W04 and especially the RB9 were the fastest cars but they were not able to deploy all the downforce they generate on track due to the tyres. Once Pirelli switched from steel to Kevlar belts tyres in the Nurburgring, it was case closed…