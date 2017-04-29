Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Sochi Autodrom, 2017

Vettel leads the way as Ferrari head all three practice sessions

2017 Russian Grand Prix third practicePosted on | Author Keith Collantine

Sebastian Vettel lowered the Sochi track record again as Ferrari stayed ahead of Mercedes in final practice.

It was a one-two for the red cars as Kimi Raikkonen ended the session in second place, three-tenths of a second behind his team mate.

Mercedes narrowed the gap compared to yesterday. Valtteri Bottas was only a few hundredths slower than Raikkonen, while a scruffy final sector for Hamilton on one lap and traffic on another confined him to fourth place.

Max Verstappen put his Red Bull fourth but was almost a second and a half slower than Vettel. The Red Bulls also appear to have competition from Williams, as Felipe Massa separated their two cars.

There was a brief scare for Daniel Ricciardo when his car stopped five minutes before the chequered flag. He was able to re-fire his engine using the MGU-K and return to the pits.

Nico Hulkenberg’s final lap moved his Renault up to seventh at Ricciardo’s expense. Team mate Jolyon Palmer was unable to set a time due to technical trouble. Carlos Sainz Jnr’s Toro Rosso and Kevin Magnussen’s Haas completed the top ten.

Pos. No. Driver Car Best lap Gap Laps
1 5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’34.001 17
2 7 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’34.338 0.337 16
3 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’34.364 0.363 20
4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’34.542 0.541 19
5 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’35.452 1.451 21
6 19 Felipe Massa Williams-Mercedes 1’35.471 1.470 17
7 27 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’35.662 1.661 15
8 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’35.830 1.829 24
9 55 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso-Renault 1’36.164 2.163 20
10 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas-Ferrari 1’36.556 2.555 19
11 18 Lance Stroll Williams-Mercedes 1’36.649 2.648 19
12 31 Esteban Ocon Force India-Mercedes 1’36.676 2.675 22
13 26 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso-Renault 1’36.846 2.845 18
14 14 Fernando Alonso McLaren-Honda 1’36.869 2.868 12
15 11 Sergio Perez Force India-Mercedes 1’36.962 2.961 21
16 8 Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari 1’37.164 3.163 20
17 2 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren-Honda 1’37.182 3.181 15
18 9 Marcus Ericsson Sauber-Ferrari 1’37.503 3.502 21
19 94 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber-Ferrari 1’37.657 3.656 17
20 30 Jolyon Palmer Renault 4

Third practice visual gaps

Sebastian Vettel – 1’34.001

+0.337 Kimi Raikkonen – 1’34.338

+0.363 Valtteri Bottas – 1’34.364

+0.541 Lewis Hamilton – 1’34.542

+1.451 Max Verstappen – 1’35.452

+1.470 Felipe Massa – 1’35.471

+1.661 Nico Hulkenberg – 1’35.662

+1.829 Daniel Ricciardo – 1’35.830

+2.163 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’36.164

+2.555 Kevin Magnussen – 1’36.556

+2.648 Lance Stroll – 1’36.649

+2.675 Esteban Ocon – 1’36.676

+2.845 Daniil Kvyat – 1’36.846

+2.868 Fernando Alonso – 1’36.869

+2.961 Sergio Perez – 1’36.962

+3.163 Romain Grosjean – 1’37.164

+3.181 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’37.182

+3.502 Marcus Ericsson – 1’37.503

+3.656 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’37.657

Drivers more then ten seconds off the pace omitted.

Combined practice times

Pos Driver Car FP1 FP2 FP3 Fri/Sat diff Total laps
1 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’37.230 1’34.120 1’34.001 -0.119 72
2 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’36.074 1’34.383 1’34.338 -0.045 71
3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’36.119 1’34.790 1’34.364 -0.426 80
4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’36.681 1’34.829 1’34.542 -0.287 76
5 Max Verstappen Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’37.174 1’35.540 1’35.452 -0.088 55
6 Felipe Massa Williams-Mercedes 1’37.900 1’36.261 1’35.471 -0.79 85
7 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’36.329 1’35.662 -0.667 53
8 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’37.290 1’35.910 1’35.830 -0.08 69
9 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso-Renault 1’38.976 1’37.083 1’36.164 -0.919 73
10 Kevin Magnussen Haas-Ferrari 1’38.747 1’36.506 1’36.556 +0.05 73
11 Sergio Perez Force India-Mercedes 1’37.457 1’36.600 1’36.962 +0.362 88
12 Lance Stroll Williams-Mercedes 1’37.944 1’37.747 1’36.649 -1.098 85
13 Esteban Ocon Force India-Mercedes 1’38.065 1’36.654 1’36.676 +0.022 89
14 Fernando Alonso McLaren-Honda 1’38.813 1’36.765 1’36.869 +0.104 55
15 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’39.158 1’36.771 42
16 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso-Renault 1’38.496 1’37.300 1’36.846 -0.454 70
17 Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari 1’39.533 1’37.039 1’37.164 +0.125 68
18 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren-Honda 1’39.541 1’37.125 1’37.182 +0.057 59
19 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber-Ferrari 1’39.731 1’37.441 1’37.657 +0.216 68
20 Marcus Ericsson Sauber-Ferrari 1’40.079 1’37.819 1’37.503 -0.316 70

This article will be updated.

5 comments on “Vettel leads the way as Ferrari head all three practice sessions”

  luigismen (@luigismen)

    luigismen (@luigismen)
    29th April 2017, 10:55

    Expect a Mercedes pole.
    The fact that Bottas is equally matched with Kimi and Lewis went out on his hot lap makes me think that Mercedes can still grab pole here.

    ME4ME (@me4me)

      ME4ME (@me4me)
      29th April 2017, 11:10

      I agree. Mercedes can still overcome those 3 tenths with the power advantage they hold in qualifying. Things will be close.

  2. sumedh
    29th April 2017, 10:57

    Ferrari are mighty here. I don’t think they have been this strong since the start of 2013 season. That was also a time where you felt they could win every weekend, like it does now!

    PaulK (@paulk)

      PaulK (@paulk)
      29th April 2017, 11:04

      Let’s just hope we don’t have a repeat of 2013’s second half of the season with one driver winning 9 races in a row.

    Tifoso1989 (@tifoso1989)

      Tifoso1989 (@tifoso1989)
      29th April 2017, 11:25

      In 2013 Ferrari’s only advantage was tyre management, Fernando won the Chinese GP from 3rd place and the Spanish GP from 5th place. The F2013 wasn’t the best car pace-wise, the W04 and especially the RB9 were the fastest cars but they were not able to deploy all the downforce they generate on track due to the tyres. Once Pirelli switched from steel to Kevlar belts tyres in the Nurburgring, it was case closed…

