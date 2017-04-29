Bernie Ecclestone, Bahrain International Circuit, 2017

Ecclestone “made us look like idiots” – Malaysian GP boss

In the round-up: The promoter of the Malaysian Grand Prix, which will hold its final F1 race this year, criticises former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone for saying he charged them too much.

Comment of the day

Andy takes issue with Honda’s defence of its engine programme for this year:

I would say that Honda’s approach has been, at best, a “huge mistake”, and at worst, a complete disaster.

To me, it looks like they need to make significant progress just to complete a whole weekend reliably, let alone be competitive. I find it highly unlikely that they’ll be able to make enough on an in-road to their deficit to make a meaningful difference to Vandoorne’s season. So, yeah. Honda have dropped the ball. Massively.

It’s also worth considering just how deeply this situation affecting McLaren’s engineering development of the new chassis regulations when they can’t push their car to the fringes of the performance envelope without fear of the PU exploding in some way, and thus, incurring more penalties.

Even if, by some miracle, Honda provide McLaren with a power unit that can run at the sharp end, McLaren are well behind on chassis development because they haven’t been able to run at ‘full chat’ for a while now.

I hope a solution is found soon, but it doesn’t look like McLaren will be knocking on any doors any time soon. The new season is barely in to it’s full stride and I find myself already crossing my fingers for McLaren in 2018.
Andy (@Andybantam)

On this day in F1

Mike Parkes won the non-championship BRDC International Trophy driving a Ferrari 312 on this day 50 years ago.

3 comments on “Ecclestone “made us look like idiots” – Malaysian GP boss”

  1. Profile Photo

    Strontium (@strontium)
    29th April 2017, 0:14

    Just a quick thought, who else has noticed how spectacular this year’s cars look going through turn 3? That’s one place where the extra traction is really noticeable.

    The article about the Malaysian promoters is sad. Behind F1 having new bosses, I understand it is still the same people who are keeping the sport running from day to day. As fans, we never hear much about this aspect of F1 but it definitely exists. I can’t blame Liberty themselves for not being too interested in arriving, seeing a venue leave, and then helping them in doing that. However the point is interesting because the relationship was between the circuit and the sport, as much as it is with the owners, so I understand their anger in the lack of recognition.

    It will be interesting to see what becomes of the plans they will put forward in Spain.

    Reply

  2. mfreire
    29th April 2017, 0:22

    Wow. Are you surprised? Suckering people is one of the many things Ecclestone and CVC did to F1 for 11-12 years.

    Reply
  3. Profile Photo

    OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
    29th April 2017, 0:46

    Why do some journos keep commenting on Ferrari not declaring to the press? I’ve seen many interviews of Ferrari staff (drivers included) on F1.com. Maybe it refers about other (non) official press reporters? Please explain.

    Reply

