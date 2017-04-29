In the round-up: The promoter of the Malaysian Grand Prix, which will hold its final F1 race this year, criticises former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone for saying he charged them too much.
Bernie Ecclestone made us 'look like idiots' - Sepang boss (The Straits Times)
"As a loyal customer of his for the last 19 years, it showed a total lack of respect, I think, and made us look like idiots in some ways."
Malaysian Formula One boss: Liberty Media needs help and Bernie Ecclestone suckered us good and proper (City AM)
"Right now we are firm in our decision to take a long break. We are looking at a 7-10 year break."
Lewis Hamilton 'affected' by British teenager's crash (BBC)
"I think I was affected more by Billy's incident than I probably have been by most, with the exception of what happened in Formula One."
Hamilton rejects Vettel’s ‘sandbagging’ accusation (Crash)
"We never sandbag, there's no benefit to sandbagging. Ever."
Lewis Hamilton Q&A: Friday form shows Sunday is wide open (F1)
"If we win this weekend then it will be because we have worked very hard for it and not because of the opinion that people have that this is a 'Mercedes track'."
Red Bull lacked consistency in practice (Autosport)
"We will try to do what we can, get the job done and then hopefully fight for a bit more in a few weeks."
Revived Massa in no hurry to leave F1 again (Reuters)
"I am 100 percent concentrated on this season but... if I can race still at a good level for a good team, then I can do another year."
Fernando Alonso feels sorry for 'super talented' Stoffel Vandoorne (ESPN)
"I feel sorry for him, because he's a super driver, a super talent but he's having a difficult start of his Formula One career, so I hope he gets a lucky break even if he'll start from the back of the grid."
Wolff admits Ferrari better at switching on tyres (Motorsport)
"There's a pretty good indication what's happening, and what they have been doing, so it's all relaxed until now. In Singapore 2015 we were the only team out of position, and we just couldn't make the tyre work."
I spy with my little eye…Ferrari media activity. How many points is that worth? #F1 #RussianGP
— Alan Baldwin (@alanbaldwinf1) April 28, 2017
Andy takes issue with Honda’s defence of its engine programme for this year:
I would say that Honda’s approach has been, at best, a “huge mistake”, and at worst, a complete disaster.
To me, it looks like they need to make significant progress just to complete a whole weekend reliably, let alone be competitive. I find it highly unlikely that they’ll be able to make enough on an in-road to their deficit to make a meaningful difference to Vandoorne’s season. So, yeah. Honda have dropped the ball. Massively.
It’s also worth considering just how deeply this situation affecting McLaren’s engineering development of the new chassis regulations when they can’t push their car to the fringes of the performance envelope without fear of the PU exploding in some way, and thus, incurring more penalties.
Even if, by some miracle, Honda provide McLaren with a power unit that can run at the sharp end, McLaren are well behind on chassis development because they haven’t been able to run at ‘full chat’ for a while now.
I hope a solution is found soon, but it doesn’t look like McLaren will be knocking on any doors any time soon. The new season is barely in to it’s full stride and I find myself already crossing my fingers for McLaren in 2018.
Andy (@Andybantam)
Strontium (@strontium)
29th April 2017, 0:14
Just a quick thought, who else has noticed how spectacular this year’s cars look going through turn 3? That’s one place where the extra traction is really noticeable.
The article about the Malaysian promoters is sad. Behind F1 having new bosses, I understand it is still the same people who are keeping the sport running from day to day. As fans, we never hear much about this aspect of F1 but it definitely exists. I can’t blame Liberty themselves for not being too interested in arriving, seeing a venue leave, and then helping them in doing that. However the point is interesting because the relationship was between the circuit and the sport, as much as it is with the owners, so I understand their anger in the lack of recognition.
It will be interesting to see what becomes of the plans they will put forward in Spain.
mfreire
29th April 2017, 0:22
Wow. Are you surprised? Suckering people is one of the many things Ecclestone and CVC did to F1 for 11-12 years.
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
29th April 2017, 0:46
Why do some journos keep commenting on Ferrari not declaring to the press? I’ve seen many interviews of Ferrari staff (drivers included) on F1.com. Maybe it refers about other (non) official press reporters? Please explain.