New rules issued for turn two run-off again

New rules have been issued to Formula One drivers on how they must rejoin the track if they use the run-off at Sochi’s turn two.

The first braking point at the Sochi Autodrom has been a significant trouble spot in recent seasons. As was the case in the last two seasons drivers have been given new instructions on Saturday on how to negotiate the run-off at this corner.

“Any driver who fails to negotiate turn two by using the track, and who passes completely to the left of the orange kerb element on the apex, must then re-join the track by driving between the two new orange polystyrene blocks,” the FIA told teams. “Drivers are reminded that having left the track they must re-join safely.”

Last year Carlos Sainz Jnr criticised the configuration of the corner’s run off and Jenson Button called for changes to be made before F1’s return.

Lewis Hamilton was given a reprimand for failing to negotiate the run-off correctly during qualifying. During the race Felipe Nasr collected a five-second time penalty for doing the same.

This article will be updated.

2017 Russian Grand Prix