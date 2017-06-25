2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix interactive lap charts

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel finished just six seconds off the lead despite significant delays in their races.

Vettel was delayed by a ten-second stop-go penalty while Hamilton lost even more time having the padding in his cockpit replaced. The pair were closing on the podium battle when the chequered flag fell.

Daniel Ricciardo moved up nine places to win the race but the race’s biggest mover was Fernando Alonso, who finished ten places higher than he started.

Remarkably Valtteri Bottas ended the race in the same place he started despite losing 18 places on the first lap.

2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix lap chart

The positions of each driver on every lap. Click name to highlight, right-click to reset. Toggle drivers using controls below:

Go ad-free for just £1 per month >> Find out more and sign up

2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix race chart

The gaps between each driver on every lap compared to the leader’s average lap time. Very large gaps omitted. Scroll to zoom, drag to pan and right-click to reset. Toggle drivers using controls below:

2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix