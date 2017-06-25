2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix interactive lap charts

2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel finished just six seconds off the lead despite significant delays in their races.

Vettel was delayed by a ten-second stop-go penalty while Hamilton lost even more time having the padding in his cockpit replaced. The pair were closing on the podium battle when the chequered flag fell.

Daniel Ricciardo moved up nine places to win the race but the race’s biggest mover was Fernando Alonso, who finished ten places higher than he started.

Remarkably Valtteri Bottas ended the race in the same place he started despite losing 18 places on the first lap.

2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix lap chart

The positions of each driver on every lap. Click name to highlight, right-click to reset. Toggle drivers using controls below:

Driver Start position Lap one position change Race position change
Lewis Hamilton 1 0 -4
Valtteri Bottas 2 -18 0
Daniel Ricciardo 10 1 9
Max Verstappen 5 1
Sebastian Vettel 4 2 0
Kimi Raikkonen 3 -2 -11
Sergio Perez 6 3
Esteban Ocon 7 0 1
Felipe Massa 9 3
Lance Stroll 8 0 5
Fernando Alonso 19 1 10
Stoffel Vandoorne 18 2 6
Carlos Sainz Jnr 15 -4 7
Daniil Kvyat 11 -1
Romain Grosjean 16 2 3
Kevin Magnussen 12 1 5
Nico Hulkenberg 13 3
Jolyon Palmer 20 3
Marcus Ericsson 17 2 6
Pascal Wehrlein 14 1 4

2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix race chart

The gaps between each driver on every lap compared to the leader’s average lap time. Very large gaps omitted. Scroll to zoom, drag to pan and right-click to reset. Toggle drivers using controls below:

2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

3 comments on "2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix interactive lap charts"

    janderclanderr (@janderclanderr)
    25th June 2017, 22:04

    How many drivers managed to be on podium after being lapped by everybody at some point in the race?

    AntoineDeParis (@antoine-de-paris)
    25th June 2017, 22:52

    “The pair were closing on the podium battle when the chequered flag fell.”

    Their last 6 laps were insane.
    Lap 46 – Lewis doing his fastest lap, Lap 47- Seb answers with his fastest lap, gaining almost 0.3s.
    This moment was crucial. What a war, amazing.

  3. James Overell
    25th June 2017, 23:44

    So is this report possible? Report on total race time x average lap speed to result in aggregated total race distance. This gives us a lineal distance for each car as indicative of who should win the race. We can plot this chart prior to the race and compare it to the actual race results. Then we can have a discussion about why the charts differ. Good Times!

