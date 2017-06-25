2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix tyre strategies and pit stops

A lucky break on his strategy played a role in Daniel Ricciardo’s surprise Azerbaijan Grand Prix win as Red Bull minimised the time he spent on the slower soft compound tyre.
Ricciardo made an early pit stop five laps into the race to have his brakes checked. The team also took the opportunity to discard his original set of worn super-soft tyres. But he was back in eight laps later as the team took advantage of the first of the day’s Safety Car periods to put him back on the super-softs.
He took another set during the red flag stoppage when all the other drivers used the opportunity to change tyres. But crucially Ricciardo still had a fresh set available, and he took advantage of it to launch himself into third place at the restart, setting himself up for a shock win after Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton hit trouble.
2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix tyre strategies
The tyre strategies for each driver:
|Stint 1
|Stint 2
|Stint 3
|Stint 4
|Stint 5
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Super soft (5)
|Soft (8)
|Super soft (9)
|Super soft (29)
|Valtteri Bottas
|Super soft (1)
|Soft (10)
|Super soft (11)
|Super soft (29)
|Lance Stroll
|Super soft (13)
|Soft (9)
|Super soft (29)
|Sebastian Vettel
|Super soft (12)
|Soft (10)
|Super soft (11)
|Lewis Hamilton
|Super soft (12)
|Soft (10)
|Super soft (9)
|Esteban Ocon
|Super soft (12)
|Soft (8)
|Super soft (2)
|Super soft (29)
|Kevin Magnussen
|Super soft (12)
|Soft (10)
|Super soft (29)
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Super soft (12)
|Soft (10)
|Super soft (29)
|Fernando Alonso
|Super soft (12)
|Soft (10)
|Super soft (29)
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Super soft (12)
|Soft (1)
|Super soft (4)
|Super soft (4)
|Marcus Ericsson
|Soft (12)
|Super soft (5)
|Super soft (5)
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|Soft (5)
|Super soft (17)
|Super soft (11)
|Super soft (18)
|Romain Grosjean
|Soft (3)
|Super soft (11)
|Super soft (8)
|Super soft (14)
|Super soft (14)
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Super soft (12)
|Soft (8)
|Super soft (26)
|Sergio Perez
|Super soft (12)
|Soft (8)
|Super soft (19)
|Felipe Massa
|Super soft (12)
|Soft (10)
|Super soft (3)
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Super soft (13)
|Soft (9)
|Super soft (2)
|Max Verstappen
|Super soft (12)
|Daniil Kvyat
|Super soft (9)
|Jolyon Palmer
|Super soft (7)
2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix pit stop times
How long each driver’s pit stops took:
|Driver
|Team
|Pit stop time
|Gap
|On lap
|1
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|20.059
|12
|2
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|20.198
|0.139
|13
|3
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|20.391
|0.332
|12
|4
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|20.407
|0.348
|11
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|20.418
|0.359
|12
|6
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|20.446
|0.387
|33
|7
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|20.493
|0.434
|12
|8
|Sergio Perez
|Force India
|20.598
|0.539
|12
|9
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|20.776
|0.717
|3
|10
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso
|21.040
|0.981
|12
|11
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|21.069
|1.010
|14
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|21.217
|1.158
|12
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|21.263
|1.204
|13
|14
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|21.423
|1.364
|5
|15
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|21.453
|1.394
|12
|16
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|22.356
|2.297
|13
|17
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|22.390
|2.331
|21
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|22.625
|2.566
|13
|19
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|23.237
|3.178
|12
|20
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|23.361
|3.302
|5
|21
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|23.906
|3.847
|12
|22
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|24.486
|4.427
|36
|23
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
|26.051
|5.992
|17
|24
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|27.025
|6.966
|31
|25
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|29.317
|9.258
|33
|26
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|31.122
|11.063
|12
|27
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|31.657
|11.598
|20
|28
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|34.847
|14.788
|17
|29
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|36.262
|16.203
|1
NB. Excludes tyre changes under red flag conditions.
