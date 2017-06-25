2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix tyre strategies and pit stops

A lucky break on his strategy played a role in Daniel Ricciardo’s surprise Azerbaijan Grand Prix win as Red Bull minimised the time he spent on the slower soft compound tyre.

Ricciardo made an early pit stop five laps into the race to have his brakes checked. The team also took the opportunity to discard his original set of worn super-soft tyres. But he was back in eight laps later as the team took advantage of the first of the day’s Safety Car periods to put him back on the super-softs.

He took another set during the red flag stoppage when all the other drivers used the opportunity to change tyres. But crucially Ricciardo still had a fresh set available, and he took advantage of it to launch himself into third place at the restart, setting himself up for a shock win after Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton hit trouble.

2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix tyre strategies

The tyre strategies for each driver:

Stint 1 Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5 Daniel Ricciardo Super soft (5) Soft (8) Super soft (9) Super soft (29) Valtteri Bottas Super soft (1) Soft (10) Super soft (11) Super soft (29) Lance Stroll Super soft (13) Soft (9) Super soft (29) Sebastian Vettel Super soft (12) Soft (10) Super soft (11) Lewis Hamilton Super soft (12) Soft (10) Super soft (9) Esteban Ocon Super soft (12) Soft (8) Super soft (2) Super soft (29) Kevin Magnussen Super soft (12) Soft (10) Super soft (29) Carlos Sainz Jnr Super soft (12) Soft (10) Super soft (29) Fernando Alonso Super soft (12) Soft (10) Super soft (29) Pascal Wehrlein Super soft (12) Soft (1) Super soft (4) Super soft (4) Marcus Ericsson Soft (12) Super soft (5) Super soft (5) Stoffel Vandoorne Soft (5) Super soft (17) Super soft (11) Super soft (18) Romain Grosjean Soft (3) Super soft (11) Super soft (8) Super soft (14) Super soft (14) Kimi Raikkonen Super soft (12) Soft (8) Super soft (26) Sergio Perez Super soft (12) Soft (8) Super soft (19) Felipe Massa Super soft (12) Soft (10) Super soft (3) Nico Hulkenberg Super soft (13) Soft (9) Super soft (2) Max Verstappen Super soft (12) Daniil Kvyat Super soft (9) Jolyon Palmer Super soft (7)

2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix pit stop times

How long each driver’s pit stops took:

Driver Team Pit stop time Gap On lap 1 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 20.059 12 2 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 20.198 0.139 13 3 Kevin Magnussen Haas 20.391 0.332 12 4 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 20.407 0.348 11 5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 20.418 0.359 12 6 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 20.446 0.387 33 7 Esteban Ocon Force India 20.493 0.434 12 8 Sergio Perez Force India 20.598 0.539 12 9 Romain Grosjean Haas 20.776 0.717 3 10 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso 21.040 0.981 12 11 Romain Grosjean Haas 21.069 1.010 14 12 Fernando Alonso McLaren 21.217 1.158 12 13 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 21.263 1.204 13 14 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 21.423 1.364 5 15 Felipe Massa Williams 21.453 1.394 12 16 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 22.356 2.297 13 17 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 22.390 2.331 21 18 Lance Stroll Williams 22.625 2.566 13 19 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 23.237 3.178 12 20 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 23.361 3.302 5 21 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 23.906 3.847 12 22 Romain Grosjean Haas 24.486 4.427 36 23 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 26.051 5.992 17 24 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 27.025 6.966 31 25 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 29.317 9.258 33 26 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 31.122 11.063 12 27 Esteban Ocon Force India 31.657 11.598 20 28 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 34.847 14.788 17 29 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 36.262 16.203 1

NB. Excludes tyre changes under red flag conditions.

2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix