In the round-up: The FIA ruled Lewis Hamilton did not brake-test Sebastian Vettel during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

I'm a big fan of #F1, but the fact that they line the corridor to the podium with clapping women pisses me off every single time. pic.twitter.com/iUgaVwq1U6 — Hannah Fry (@FryRsquared) June 25, 2017

Bit of foam?! Large side on accident without that headrest could well be career or life ending. Lots of research put into that bit of foam. https://t.co/DnvkGQnP0N — Gavin Ward (@GDubF1) June 25, 2017

For me it was completely intended. There's no way you can do 70 laps round Monaco pushing 100%. Yet misjudge driving into a car at 30mph… — Jake Dennis (@JakeDennis19) June 25, 2017