In the round-up: Carlos Sainz Jnr says the Safety Car restart procedure at Baku isn’t safe enough.

Social media Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more: Well butter my butt and call me a biscuit that was a race — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) June 25, 2017 Astonishing radio silence from the FIA this morning on the Hamilton v Vettel incident. Notable too that Liberty Media hardly mentioned it. — Ben Hunt (@benjhunt) June 26, 2017 Find more official F1 accounts to follow in the F1 Twitter Directory

From the forum What have been your favourite races of 2017 so far in F1 and other series?