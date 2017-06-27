Teams prefer softest rubber again in Austria tyre choices

Most teams have opted for large quantities of the softest tyres available for next weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Formula One’s official tyre supplier Pirelli has confirmed the selections made by all the drivers for the race at the Red Bull Ring.

Mercedes has chosen eight sets of the ultra-soft tyres for its drivers. That’s one more than the seven chosen by Ferrari and one fewer than Red Bull. Force India and McLaren have selected the largest quantity of ultra-soft tyres and will have ten sets available for each of their drivers.

Last year Sebastian Vettel suffered a sudden failure on one of his super-soft tyres while leading the race.

Driver Team Tyres Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Max Verstappen Red Bull Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari Sergio Perez Force India Esteban Ocon Force India Felipe Massa Williams Lance Stroll Williams Fernando Alonso McLaren Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Romain Grosjean Haas Kevin Magnussen Haas Nico Hulkenberg Renault Jolyon Palmer Renault Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Marcus Ericsson Sauber

