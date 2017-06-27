Ten of the best pictures which tell the story of the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend.
Sergio Perez
The weekend began badly for Sergio Perez when he hit the wall and ended badly when he was hit by his team mate.
Felipe Massa
Felipe Massa showed Perez the right way past turn eight. The kerb on the left was eased after Friday’s running.
Marcus Ericsson
Baku’s two-way section remains another distinctive part of the track.
Sebastian Vettel
The weekend was a bit of an uphill struggle for the world championship leader. Sebastian Vettel was out-qualified by his team mate then came to blows with his title rival in the race. Even so Vettel left Baku with an increased lead in the world championship.
Start
Lewis Hamilton held his lead from pole but trouble was brewing behind him.
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas tangled with Kimi Raikkonen and dropped to last place with damage. Amazingly he recovered to finish second.
Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel
The world championship contenders fought for the lead but it came to a messy end.
Restart
The race restarts were frantic. Just before the second Vettel ran into the back of Hamilton (note his missing front wing elements) and then swiped the side of the Mercedes. Nonetheless he held off Massa and the Force Indias to keep a hold on second place. Note Esteban Ocon’s broken T-wing.
Daniel Ricciardo and Lance Stroll
From the chaos, Daniel Ricciardo emerged a surprise winner from tenth on the grid. And he found a new ‘Shoey’ victim…
Lance Stroll
That was Lance Stroll, who despite being passed by Bottas on the line made it onto the podium for Willians.
One comment on “Top ten pictures from the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix”
ruliemaulana (@ruliemaulana)
27th June 2017, 13:58
That Baku’s start photo… If only there’s no new building at its skyline…