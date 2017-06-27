Top ten pictures from the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Ten of the best pictures which tell the story of the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend.

Sergio Perez

The weekend began badly for Sergio Perez when he hit the wall and ended badly when he was hit by his team mate.

Felipe Massa

Felipe Massa showed Perez the right way past turn eight. The kerb on the left was eased after Friday’s running.

Marcus Ericsson

Baku’s two-way section remains another distinctive part of the track.

Sebastian Vettel

The weekend was a bit of an uphill struggle for the world championship leader. Sebastian Vettel was out-qualified by his team mate then came to blows with his title rival in the race. Even so Vettel left Baku with an increased lead in the world championship.

Start

Lewis Hamilton held his lead from pole but trouble was brewing behind him.

Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas tangled with Kimi Raikkonen and dropped to last place with damage. Amazingly he recovered to finish second.

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel

The world championship contenders fought for the lead but it came to a messy end.

Restart

The race restarts were frantic. Just before the second Vettel ran into the back of Hamilton (note his missing front wing elements) and then swiped the side of the Mercedes. Nonetheless he held off Massa and the Force Indias to keep a hold on second place. Note Esteban Ocon’s broken T-wing.

Daniel Ricciardo and Lance Stroll

From the chaos, Daniel Ricciardo emerged a surprise winner from tenth on the grid. And he found a new ‘Shoey’ victim…

Lance Stroll

That was Lance Stroll, who despite being passed by Bottas on the line made it onto the podium for Willians.

