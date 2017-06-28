2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Star Performers

Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Lance Stroll were F1 Fanatic’s stars of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend. Here’s why.
Stars
Max Verstappen
Verstappen was in scintillating form around the streets of Baku. Fastest in both sessions on Friday – despite a largely spin into the barriers at the end of the second – he hit trouble with his car on Saturday morning which persisted throughout the rest of the weekend.
Power delivery problems plagued him during qualifying and in his view cost him two places on the grid. Nonetheless he was well-placed in the race and was among a clutch of drivers who could have been potential winners, had his power unit not failed again.
Lance Stroll
It would be wrong to write Stroll’s third place off as a lucky result in a crazy race. All weekend long he’d looked more assured and mature at the wheel. He seemed to have far fewer, if any, off-track moments than his rivals, and out-qualified Felipe Massa for the first time this year.
True, he gained several places in the race through fortune. But again he kept the Williams out of the barriers – something which would have seemed very unlikely just a few weeks ago. Being pipped to second at the line was unfortunate but hardly his fault.
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton also didn’t put a wheel wrong around Baku, though for much of practice it seemed as though he wasn’t quite on top form. His qualifying effort was sensational – more than three-tenths of a second quicker than anyone through the middle sector.
There’s no doubt he was exploiting the rules to the letter of the law in trying to make life difficult for Sebastian Vettel during the restarts. However the stewards ruled he did nothing illegal.
He eventually lost a near-certain win because his headrest material needed to be replaced. Dropping behind Vettel added insult to injury.
Strugglers
Sebastian Vettel
Until that already-notorious incident Vettel was driving very well indeed. His wheel-to-wheel racing was arguably the best out there as he repelled attacks from the Force Indias and Massa at restarts.
Then he skidded into Hamilton during a restart, let his temper get the better of him, and swerved into his rival in retaliation. This would have been bad enough had he had the grace afterwards to admit his error, but many of the remarks he made afterwards were fatuous and do him no credit.
Romain Grosjean
The combination of repeated heavy breaking zones, a low-grip surface and hard tyres brought out the worst in the Grosjean-Haas combination. At one point in the race he urged his race engineer to retire his car if its braking capabilities degraded too far.
Unfortunately for Grosjean, this came on a weekend after he’d suggested he was well-positioned for a promotion to Ferrari should the team dispense with Kimi Raikkonen’s services. Not great timing.
And the rest
Daniel Ricciardo pulled off a thrilling pass at the restart of the race to capture an improbable win from tenth on the grid. He had, however, been edged on pace by Verstappen up to that point and binned his car in qualifying.
In the space of 51 laps Valtteri Bottas went from second to twentieth to second again, his day spoiled by a 50-50 clash with Kimi Raikkonen on the first lap. The latter’s day was ruined by damage from debris later in the race.
A host of drivers belong in the ‘could’ve won’ column including the two Force India drivers. Esteban Ocon really should have given Sergio Perez a little more room – the resulting contact ruined both their races. And had it not been for suspension failure Massa could’ve taken his first win in nine years. Nico Hulkenberg squandered an opportunity for Renault by hitting the wall.
Kevin Magnussen again seemed untroubled by the problems which dogged his team mate and banked solid points for Haas with seventh. Carlos Sainz Jnr came away with seventh despite a peculiar ‘sympathy spin’ when his team mate ran wide at the start. Daniil Kvyat didn’t see the chequered flag due to more Toro Rosso maladies.
McLaren took their first points this year courtesy of Fernando Alonso but the car was woeful in a straight line, only able to keep the Saubers behind. Stoffel Vandoorne ended up behind them and couldn’t power his way past.
Given the furore over alleged driver favouritism at Sauber it was deeply ironic the final point should be decided by team orders. Marcus Ericsson, who had floor damage, obeyed an instruction to let Pascal Wehrlein though which meant his team mate took tenth place.
Over to you
Vote for the driver who impressed you most last weekend and find out whether other F1 Fanatics share your view here:
49 comments on "2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Star Performers"
HUHHII (@huhhii)
28th June 2017, 11:18
I think Magnussen belongs to Star Performers category. He humiliated his team mate and never put a foot wrong in the entire weekend. He was also my pick for DOTW.
Don’t think Bottas-Räikkönen collision can be called a “50-50 clash”. Räikkönen left enough space for Bottas. There was nothing Räikkönen could’ve done to avoid the collision.
nelson piquet
28th June 2017, 11:23
it was the kerb and an optimistic move from raikkonen imo. race accident imo. both left enough space but the kerb ruined it
Joao (@johnmilk)
28th June 2017, 11:24
Agree, Bottas made a mistake and ate the curb. Raikkonen’s day was ruined at that moment, not later…
Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
28th June 2017, 14:22
@johnmilk
Kimi’s race was ruind a little when Bottas hit him. He did suffer a little damage and fell back 2 places. But no worse than that. Bottas suffered much more at the time. Kimi’s race was over when he hit debris on the track later on. His pace was fine until he hit that and that debris wasn’t related to Bottas. It was just unlucky that he hit it. Bottas paid the price of his first contact far more than Kimi and the stweards decided to take no action as they decided Kimi’s move was speculative, meaning it coud have been a high risk or loss if he attmpmted to do what he did. So he certainly played a part in it. Another reason why they won’t have peanalised Bottas. But yes, Bottas was more at fault.
Kieran Kelly (@kiers)
28th June 2017, 11:30
I agree there, not sure how much more K Mag could of done
Hugh (@hugh11)
28th June 2017, 12:00
K Mag maximised the car in the race, and the double move on Hulk and Massa was rather nice too.
Sundar Srinivas Harish
28th June 2017, 13:36
Aye, Magnussen was superb. And about the Bottas-Kimi incident, I think the latter still had a fighting chance until he got caught out by the two FIs.
nelson piquet
28th June 2017, 11:21
i think the vettel bashing has now reached an ridiculous extent. he got his deserved penalty so just deal with it. y’all acting like he murdered lewis “the greatest driver of the universe” hamilton
Tom
28th June 2017, 11:38
Nah, it needs to keep going as long as it takes for the FIA to dish out the proper penalty for acting how he did.
nelson piquet
28th June 2017, 13:59
he got 30+ seconds penalty and it cost him the win. i think you just want him banned so that hamilton has an easier time winning the championship
Jeffrey (@jeffreyj)
28th June 2017, 12:40
Not really. The FIA is looking to sue Vettel at the international sporting tribunal according to F1today.net.
After the leniant penalty following the Mexico incident Todt has supposedly said that a next incident by Vettel would be punished more severe. In that light Todt aparently isn’t happy with the leniant penalty Vettel got this time again.
Joao (@johnmilk)
28th June 2017, 11:22
I bet you Keith that when you started doing this feature at the beginning of the year, you never though after the first few races that Stoll would be on your star performers!?
The STR drivers apart from the unfortunate reliability are making mistakes every single race, it is costing them points.
I would have chosen K-Mag as a star performer and Alonso too
nelson piquet
28th June 2017, 11:26
at least sainz is fast while kvyat is stuck in 2016. sainz is overdriving the car because he’s clearly frustrated to waste another year in the toro rosso
Joao (@johnmilk)
28th June 2017, 11:28
he needs to get on top of that then. it won’t help him find other seat if he keeps doing it.
The best part is that at the start of the season the team had big hopes because this was the most experienced driver line-up in their history. It is not paying off
Hugh (@hugh11)
28th June 2017, 12:01
Seems like he’s in a similar situation to Perez – is trying to prove he’s worth a top seat so much he’s overdriving the car and making a few uncharacteristic mistakes (although Sainz moreso than Perez)
Joao (@johnmilk)
28th June 2017, 12:18
What mistakes has Perez done during the time that matters, which is race and quali?
Not playing best friends in Canada wasn’t a mistake, and being taken out in Baku surely isn’t a mistake either, the only thing you can point at him is Monaco. Apart from that he has been on the money every single weekend
Sundar Srinivas Harish
28th June 2017, 13:40
I don’t believe that Sainz is showing up Kvyat in any manner. All of the latter’s DNFs have been due to mechanical failures, while Sainz has had 2 incidents where he trashed his car while in points-paying positions.
Spiny Norman (@spinynorman)
28th June 2017, 11:25
Sainz finished 8th. ;)
I also think that Magnussen’s good performances are often overlooked. I’m glad to see that he seems to get more and more comfortable with his car and within the team.
Philip (@philipgb)
28th June 2017, 11:32
I think Baku 2017 has to be one of the most unjust final results I can recall:
1. Every driver on the podium was outperformed by their teammate and landed there by sheer luck.
2. Bottas not only rewarded by being the lesser driver in the team actually ruined another driver’s race and set off the chain of events that ruined his teammate’s race.
3. Vettel’s total display of poor sportsmanship though punished, still wasn’t severe enough to prevent him extending his championship advantage of his rival, who also happened to be the target of his disgraceful behaviour.
It was entertaining to watch, but I’m left with a bad taste in my mouth by the fact that the chaos was largely orchestrated by the use of the wrong type of safety car which I have to believe is motivated by spicing up the show. It makes it contrived.
Tom
28th June 2017, 11:39
+1 I think that perfectly sums it up!
@F1-liners (@f1-liners)
28th June 2017, 11:41
Except for Lance Stroll ;)
I agreed until a few minutes ago. But since @keithcollantine demoted him from Star to Struggler (probably the harshest penalties of all) it now seems just right to me ;)
Debapriya Deb (@debapriya-deb)
28th June 2017, 12:05
Stroll was outperformed by Massa in the race until the moment his damper failed. In fact with all the drama around, Massa could have gathered his 12th career win (fortunate nevertheless) without that unfortunate damage to his car.
@F1-liners (@f1-liners)
28th June 2017, 12:15
Massa overtook Stroll at the start; Stroll overtook Massa at the restart (we do not know when the damper problem set in).
But Stroll beat Massa during quali.
Still an ‘outperform’ for Stroll IMO.
nase
28th June 2017, 12:54
@f1-liners
I think it’s obvious that the damper problem already affected the restart. The fact that Stroll was able to pull an easy, DRS-free, overtake on Massa in an identical car is already rather unusual. The fact that Massa’s car was bottoming out and striking sparks on the main straight when Stroll’s wasn’t, is also pretty telling.
Add to that the fact that the Safety Car interruptions and red flag repeatedly negated Massa’s advantage over Stroll, costing him at least 7 seconds on aggregate that he had gained in the few laps of green flag racing until his damper failed, and it’s rather obvious that Massa was indeed outperforming Stroll in the race, so that the Brazilian’s assertion that he might’ve won the race without the failure doesn’t sound too far-fetched.
Miane
28th June 2017, 13:21
Massa had a problem since he had left the pit. Confirmed by Lowe. Massa did overtake on track Raikonen, Ocon, Perez and Stroll. Stroll just gained their positions by luck, he would have finished behind both Force Indias, Massa even without Hamilton/Vettel problem would still be on the podium. That pretty much says everything, Massa is the star performer here. Stroll had an average race and some luck.
Philip (@philipgb)
28th June 2017, 13:29
@f1-liners
I know you’re kidding, but partially quoting:
Gives an entirely different meaning than what I actually said:
Philip (@philipgb)
28th June 2017, 13:31
Also to correct myself it should read:
@F1-liners (@f1-liners)
28th June 2017, 13:46
yes I was kidding; hence the ;).
And I certainly didn’t want to diminish or laugh away a serious comment.
I quoted only part to keep my joke short; it would have worked just as well/poorly had I quoted the whole sentence.
@philipgb
But as we are now on this topic; I do disagree with what (I think) you are saying.
To me a penalty should be awarded purely based on the seriousness of the offence, and ‘totally blind’ to the position in the WDC/WCC.
Philip (@philipgb)
28th June 2017, 13:58
@f1-liners
I agree a punishment should be based upon the seriousness of the offence, not with the intent of manufacturing a result.
We can then complain that there has been an injustice such as Vettel still beating Hamilton despite his poor conduct afterwards :)
tgu (@thegrapeunwashed)
28th June 2017, 12:54
@gopejgo A nice perspective! I really enjoyed the race, but Vettel didn’t deserve to outscore Hamilton; I hope the FIA disqualifies him from the results and moves everyone behind him up one place, much better than penalising him going forward. It would be really weak if they just fined him.
@F1-liners (@f1-liners)
28th June 2017, 11:32
Season Star Performers:
+5: Vettel
+4:
+3: Alonso, Perez, Hamilton, Verstappen
+2: Hulkenberg
+1: Bottas, Wehrlein
0 : Giovinazzi, Ricciardo, Massa, Ocon, Kvyat, Button, Sainz
-1: Magnussen, Ericsson, Grosjean
-2: Raikkonen, Vandoorne, Stroll
-3:
-4: Palmer
Jonas Karlsson (@orchide)
28th June 2017, 13:15
@f1-liners Are you german? Feels like your list is biased by personal opinions.
@F1-liners (@f1-liners)
28th June 2017, 13:20
No I’m not, @orchide.
And neither is @KeithCollantine ;)
(I simply add/subtract his Star/Struggler ratings and keep a season tally)
nelson piquet
28th June 2017, 14:01
my brain hurts
Adrian
28th June 2017, 11:39
This is really becoming a joke forum. Verstappen barely completed 10 laps of the race but through the power of grey skull, or something, is the Grand Prix star performer according to this website.
Whereas the drivers that actually completed the race and even won the race are not considered worthy.
Thus continues F1fanatics utter bias against DRicc.
@F1-liners (@f1-liners)
28th June 2017, 11:47
Is this DRicc family of the DRicc voted Driver of the Year by F1fanatics in both 2014 and 2016 ;)
tgu (@thegrapeunwashed)
28th June 2017, 12:56
Despite Verstappen deserving it in 2016! :-D
Frasier (@frasier)
28th June 2017, 11:52
OK, this is my version of apostrophe abuse that so many seem offended by.
It’s break and brake confusion. The former is what the race had during the red flag, the latter is what Romain Grosjean was apparently having problems with.
The key discussion point of the weekend has brought the repeated spelling errors to front and centre for me. I can accept it from many for whom English is clearly not their first language, but in the header article, nah, that breaks the rules :-)
@F1-liners (@f1-liners)
28th June 2017, 12:08
And I thought that people mentioning ‘break-test’ were referring to the Red Flag period as a test for Liberty to include some advertising in the GP broadcast ;)
@frasier
Ivan Vinitskyy (@ivan-vinitskyy)
28th June 2017, 12:08
So, what happened to Hamilton’s headrest? was it damaged? was it not secured properly after red flag?
Did we get the official line form Mercedes? after all this is the only factor in why Ham didn’t win Baku GP.
nelson piquet
28th June 2017, 14:03
in my biased opinion karma happened, same as in malaysia 2016
Mark (@melmgreen)
28th June 2017, 12:34
Can’t believe Magnussen didn’t become a star performer. He came 7th in a Haas. And was faster then gro for the whole weekend.
Keith u disappoint me :-(
Banana88x (@banana88x)
28th June 2017, 14:08
I agree.
With the Haas this was the absolute maximum plus he had a great overtake on both Massa and Hulkenberg at Turn 1.
Fukobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
28th June 2017, 13:01
I have always liked Danny Ric but this streak of underperforming compared to Max and then lucking into a higher finishing position is starting to irritate me. Yes I know it’s F1 and reliability is part of the sport blah blah but he has almost double the points of Max without driving as well. Just doesn’t seem fair.
nelson piquet
28th June 2017, 14:05
max gets his 2016 karma. he’ll still overtake him in the standings by the end of the year
Fukobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
28th June 2017, 14:20
I think the 2016 WDC proved that mechanical karma does not exist unfortunately.
Miane
28th June 2017, 13:23
Massa did overtake on track Raikonen, Ocon, Perez and Stroll. Stroll just gained their positions by luck, he would have finished behind both Force Indias, Massa even without Hamilton/Vettel problem would still be on the podium. That pretty much says everything, Massa is the star performer here. Stroll had an average race and some luck.
Magnussen also had a great race. He is doing better than I expected.
Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
28th June 2017, 14:05
It is amazing that Verstappen got a star performer rating. Even if he was fast in practice, he had a very heavy crash which the team didn’t blame on any issues with the car. Then, he didn’t think he got the most out of qualifying. And he just did 13 laps of the race. While I admit that Verstappen is having rotten luck, a crash and barely doing any of the race weather it was his fault enough isn’t enough for him to be close to a star performer. That is my opinion.
There have now been 2 or possibly 3 times where Verstappen has been a star performer when he’s barely done any of the race at all. I know this hasn’t been his fult but we don’t kow if his race will have turned out to be great or dreadful. This would be like rating a driver that was in one of the worst cars that did a decent job in qualifying as well as having a good start to the race. Bit if they retire early in the race, I don’t understand how they can be concidered as one of the best performers.
Mr Squiggle
28th June 2017, 14:19
In F1, several races can pass by without an on-track pass for position. Sometimes, a whole year can pass by before there is an on-track pass for the lead.
In Baku, Danny Ric took three cars in one single move.
Its not gonna happen
for Max Verstappen