Vettel must cut out the temper tantrums

Sebastian Vettel has won four world championships and 45 races. Few manage to do this without putting someone’s nose out of join along the way.
Even so, some of the media coverage Vettel has received – particularly in the UK – has been distinctly partial. During Vettel’s championship-winning years British newspaper readers were left in no doubt that his team mate Mark Webber was the only Red Bull driver who ever received a team order (he wasn’t) and was given a significantly less reliable car (he didn’t).
That noxious British stereotype of the ‘cheating German’ was just too tempting for many. But not all the negative criticism was tinged with this kind of xenophobia. Some of it was justified.
And so is the criticism of his behaviour last Sunday. Vettel was hot-headed, reckless and entirely to blame for the collision he instigated with Lewis Hamilton.
A moment of madness
Vettel arrived in Azerbaijan with a 12-point advantage in the championship. But his lead was coming under threat: Hamilton took a big bite out of it in Canada.
Mercedes appear to have solved many of the teething troubles with their W08. Baku again suited them well and, astonishingly, they were even further ahead on one-lap pace than they were 12 months ago. Perhaps the FIA’s latest clampdown on teams using oil as fuel had hit the Ferrari-powered cars more than the other teams.
Whatever, Vettel went into the race on the back foot, even beaten to third on the grid by Kimi Raikkonen. But a first-lap collision moved him up to second. Realistically, this was as good as damage limitation was going to get for him in Baku.
Then began a spate of incidents which caused a series of Safety Car interruptions. Baku’s unusual circuit configuration meant this was always going to be problematic, as the GP2 drivers discovered 12 months ago.
For Hamilton it presented the opportunity to back Vettel up into a chasing pack of Mercedes-powered cars who could out-accelerate him to turn one. But the race leader also needed to avoid falling foul of the rules which forbid drivers from overtaking the Safety Car before it returns to the pits.
Hamilton therefore gave the Safety Car plenty of time to pull away as they rounded turn 15 ahead of the lap 16 restart. He almost succeeded in costing Vettel a place to Sergio Perez. Behind them, Kimi Raikkonen’s car was replaced by two more Mercedes-engined rivals: Felipe Massa and Esteban Ocon.
Within seconds the Safety Car was out again due to debris. The pressure on Vettel ratcheted up: Now he had to survive another restart with a trio of Mercedes-powered cars filling his mirrors. Hamilton, who’d been warned by his team he’d cut it fine with the Safety Car on his previous restart, slowed the field again at turn 15.
F1 Fanatic understands from the FIA that Hamilton’s telemetry from this and other points in the race was subsequently scrutinised by the stewards. They concluded he did nothing unusual and, in particular, nothing he wasn’t allowed to do in his role as race leader during the restart procedure. What happened next was, therefore, all on Vettel.
>> Find out more and sign up
Go ad-free for just £1 per month
>> Find out more and sign up
Contact made
The Ferrari made contact with the Mercedes twice. The first, from behind, seemed to be accidental. It was the kind of incident we’ve seen happen before in high-stakes restarts, notably in 2012 when Jenson Button almost went up the back of Vettel at Singapore.
The second contact was clearly deliberate, as described by the stewards: “Car five [Vettel] drove alongside and then steered into car 44 [Hamilton]”.
An angry Vettel came on the radio: “He brake-tested me. What the hell is going on?” An astonished Hamilton told his team: “Vettel literally just came alongside me, turned in and hit me.”
It was a momentary loss of control and a lapse in judgement, albeit a severe one. Had Vettel found the sense to admit as much afterwards the criticism heaped on him would not have been quite so severe. Instead he stuck to his guns and feigned innocence when told he was being punished for dangerous driving.
Temper, temper
It was hard not to think of Vettel’s behaviour in Mexico last year as all this unfolded. The angry rashness and poor judgement were the same.
For several years now we’ve been able to hear a lot of what the drivers tell their teams on the radios. And lately – since around the beginning of last year – Vettel has sounded increasingly highly-strung.
Sometimes this has been with justification. Such as in Russia last year when he was rammed twice in as many corners by Daniil Kvyat, prompting his memorable “ping pong” remark. But his ire continued to rise last season and, in Mexico, boiled over with his four-letter tirade at the race director.
It gives the impression that a new strain of desperation is at work in Vettel. It’s as if going four years without a world championship have driven him to heights of agitation in the cockpit which he can’t quite control.
He wouldn’t be the first driver to suffer in the unique high-pressure environmental at Ferrari, amplified by being the team’s number one title hope. But he needs to knock this behaviour on the head.
In Mexico his incautious move on Daniel Ricciardo cost him a podium position. Last weekend he threw 13 points away. The 2016 championship was decided by less than half that.
It’s time for someone in his corner to do the tap on the shoulder and the quiet word in the ear. Over to you, signor Arrivabene.
Comment
- Vettel must cut out the temper tantrums
- Beginners’ luck? Liberty Media’s 100-day honeymoon
- The Bull that cried wolf: Red Bull threaten to quit F1 again
- Alonso’s shock IndyCar move is good news for (almost) everyone
- F1 shouldn’t get hung up about its looks – or sound
2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Star Performers
- Why Hamilton had to slow the field more at that controversial restart
- Top ten pictures from the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- Vettel now has more penalty points than any driver has ever scored
- Raikkonen blames Bottas but stewards take no action on “speculative” move
74 comments on “Vettel must cut out the temper tantrums”
Sravan Krishnan (@sravan-pe)
28th June 2017, 12:00
He should indeed. Although in my ideal world Hamilton and Vettel would take each other out at every one of the upcoming races and Kimi would end up winning the championship :) (assuming Bottas doesn’t take him out at every single race start, of course)
Don’t bother replying teamlh and teamsv
Fukobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
28th June 2017, 12:48
How about Kimi winning a WDC on merit? Surely as a fan that’s what you should hope for.
Philip (@philipgb)
28th June 2017, 13:32
I think the typical rate the race rating of races that have a lottery like results shows people care very little about merit.
Sravan Krishnan (@sravan-pe)
28th June 2017, 13:35
Here we go…
Sravan Krishnan (@sravan-pe)
28th June 2017, 13:39
… TeamLH strikes first
bogaaaa (@nosehair)
28th June 2017, 13:08
Race ban for the following race , his hissy fits will stop…simple solution!!!
Optimaximal (@optimaximal)
28th June 2017, 13:25
@nosehair As it stands, 3 more penalty points and he gets just that!
bogaaaa (@nosehair)
28th June 2017, 13:56
Bugger the 3 more points. Ban him now ..he is out of control, and what is more alarming than his fits rage…is his defiance of his crimes and lack of remorse, l truely beleive he has mental health issues… F uk Charlie! Seriously
Umar Ahmed (@umartajuddin)
28th June 2017, 13:28
Unlikely. I found this on Autosport.
“It was back in 2009, in relaxed circumstances, well away from a Formula 1 paddock, that Mark Webber first gave me insight into the Jekyll & Hyde aspect of Vettel’s character.
“I can see why Seb’s popular,” Webber said. “He’s normally polite, got a sense of humour, and smiles a lot, but if things go wrong… mate, when it comes to throwing toys out of the pram, I’ve never seen anyone like him.'”
GnosticBrian (@gnosticbrian)
28th June 2017, 14:04
When not let down by his team or car, Kimi is good enough to win on merit. He knows what he is doing; let him get on with it!
Bastian Shi (@kimiforpresident)
28th June 2017, 12:00
If he can’t keep his temper under control, he’s going to lose himself even more races and titles. Simple as that.
Marian Gri (@corrado-dub)
28th June 2017, 12:30
… and lose his Ferrari seat too! If he loses the WDC by less than 13 points… things at Ferrari regarding his person will go downhill more than sure.
JimG (@jimg)
28th June 2017, 14:37
@kimiforpresident
Vettel messing up his own chances of race wins and titles would be fine if he were the only person involved. If his anger leads to an incident which injures another driver, a marshal or a spectator there will be hell to pay. Even if it “only” affects his team, that’s still hundreds of people at Ferrari who are working their hearts out to give him the best car they can.
Daniel (@danseb)
28th June 2017, 12:00
Is it really true nobody can find an official source on FIA investigating HAM’s breaking/slowing down/not slowing down?
And what do the people think about this:
https://streamable.com/phz5p
Slowing down to 49kph, after the corner (slowing down more than 20kmh during the corner), is that within the rules? It’s really isn’t, is it?
Theoddkiwi (@theoddkiwi)
28th June 2017, 12:15
What part of “Hamilton’s telemetry from this and other points in the race was subsequently scrutinised by the stewards.”
do people not understand?
Why would they not look at Hamilton’s driving and take it into consideration? I mean seriously.
He did nothing wrong its time for people to accept that!
@F1-liners (@f1-liners)
28th June 2017, 13:14
You could answer your own question, if you didn’t leave out a crucial part of your quote, @theoddkiwi ;)
The sentence starts with “F1 Fanatic understands …”
People, including me, would like to see the official review by FIA and acquittance of Hamilton regarding the accusation by Vettel/Ferrari that he was ‘driving erratically’.
We all saw on Sunday (and the video is now online) that Hamilton braked/accelerated/brake when he ‘took over’ from the safety car. It is very well possible that FIA did not consider this erratic driving because he did the same on the earlier SC occasion(s). But it would be nice to see nevertheless.
PS – these are the only official steward reports released AFAIK.
Pete (@petey84)
28th June 2017, 14:17
+1
mystic one (@mysticus)
28th June 2017, 14:38
ham hits the apex at 60 by the video, not sure where you see him accelerate? he is further slowed to 54 before the corner finished and vettel rear ended him, and 51 when vettel pulled on his side and hit him, 49 when ham was already hit and waving his hands!
it s vettel who assumed ham would accelerate and jump start, and misjudged! he rear ended ham as a result.
it is impossible to understand simple things in life… ham had nothing to gain from a rear ending/ dnf situation but everything to loose! he is the one trailing in the WDC, why on earth he would do it when he was dominating the field through out the race…
i guess people just simply hate ham no matter what others do, they try to find fault in him
Joe (@joew)
28th June 2017, 12:17
Which bit of the rules would you say that’s outside?
The video you posted shows him doing 62kph at the apex of the corner, then as he gently coasts the speed SLOWLY drops to 53kph, which is the point you see his helmet jerking with the initial contact from Vettel. It drops a bit more to 49kph as Hamilton looks in his left hand mirror.
He’s certainly not brake-testing, slowing unexpectedly, or anything like that. Had he accelerated out of the corner then braked then there might be some justification in apportioning blame, but he clearly didn’t.
The initial contact, as far as I can see, was caused simply by Vettel believing that Hamilton was going to accelerate out of the corner and being caught out when he didn’t. That, in itself, was just a slight misjudgment which wouldn’t have warranted any action from the stewards.
I’d imagine, by now, that Vettel has been taken through every millisecond of that footage and seen how he made a mistake.
DC
28th June 2017, 12:17
Even though I fully agree and that’s what I’m trying to say since the uk media parade started, Vettel is fully to blame for his reaction afterwards. There is no official source, only tweets and some fan data extracted from the f1 app and the tv OSD. There are also amateur trackside videos that prove your point.
Ivan Vinitskyy (@ivan-vinitskyy)
28th June 2017, 12:20
@danseb, seriously what’s with you people assuming corner or not someone has to drive in a certain way? It’s a period of tire warmup, safety car and generally driving slower to let safety car get away before restart. Of course he has to slow down, corner or not who cares the driver behind need to maintain the distance and not crash. Corners only play a role when its a racing speed, otherwise it’s no different to a straight.
Tom
28th June 2017, 13:48
That’s the perfect point @ivan-vinnitskyy ! Some people are saying Hamilton shouldn’t slow down coming out of a corner because its not natural to slow down mid-late in the corner. But under race conditions the exact same thing can be said about slowing on the straight. I mean who slows down on a straight ?! Every lead driver has to slow the pack at some point and under the safetycar it doesn’t matter where As long as there’s no rapid drop in pace, which there wasn’t.
Michael (@freelittlebirds)
28th June 2017, 13:01
@danseb watch the overhead – Lewis is not slowing down, Seb is accelerating. The in-car shots have caused many people to think that Lewis is braking practically to a standstill but the problem is that Vettel wanted to push to 100+km/h out of that corner… This was a ridiculous collision by Vettel – billions of people drive better than Vettel on a daily basis in traffic around the world.
Sakis (@sakis)
28th June 2017, 13:45
@joew As I said on another post, I really don’t know what to believe because I do not know what qualifies for “brake testing” according to the rules. You said “He’s certainly not brake-testing“. Can you give me an explanation please, since you used the word certainly, what qualifies for “brake testing” just so I know?
@freelittlebirds We already saw the footage like a million times. But my main problem here is that everybody used as an argument this: Hamilton did not brake-test Vettel, FIA rules. Well, no such official report exists whatsoever. Plus, we did not see a note from the stewards, during the race, that Hamilton was under investigation. So, who made this up since Hamilton wasn’t investigated at all? And just for the record, here is my initial thought for this incident.
Tom
28th June 2017, 13:51
The incident was investigated @sakis ! The FIA gave Vettel a penalty because he was at fault. They looked at the data and judged Hamilton did nothing wrong. They investigated Hamilton and Vettel at the same time to see if there was any truth in the “brake check comments” and found nothing at all to back there up, hence no penalty.
Joao (@johnmilk)
28th June 2017, 13:50
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79D0axLDw30
@danseb minute 1:20 it is the official F1 youtube channel, I think that should work, surely better than nothing
David BR (@david-br)
28th June 2017, 14:37
The issue is Vettel’s loss of self-control. Not yet another racist-inspired conspiracy theory against Hamilton.
Sravan Krishnan (@sravan-pe)
28th June 2017, 12:03
Exactly the same case as Rosberg.
Jeffrey (@jeffreyj)
28th June 2017, 12:48
Yes but Rosberg tempered with Lewis’ car for sure!!
Sundar Srinivas Harish
28th June 2017, 13:32
I remember a photo showing Rosberg sneaking into the garage on race day in Malaysia with a wire cutter. Now, if I could only find a guy who is good at photoshop…
Anele (@anele-mbethe)
28th June 2017, 12:09
My goodness just stop already. Lewis isn’t a saint either or and I like them both. You’ll probably be speaking about this even after he wins the championship this year😉
N
28th June 2017, 12:31
‘Lewis isn’t a saint’
Don’t try and lumber Hamiltons hard racing, under racing conditions, into the same pot as Vettel swerving into someone under Safety Car conditions.
In Spain Vettel raced hard, pushing Hamilton out wide, this is was Hamilton does, and this is fair hard racing. That has NOTHING to do with what happened in Baku.
Fukobayashi (@offdutyrockstar)
28th June 2017, 12:52
As much as it pains the detractors, Lewis is a hell of a clean and fair racer these days.
Pete (@petey84)
28th June 2017, 14:21
Since Rosberg retired you mean?
Ninjenius (@ninjenius)
28th June 2017, 13:47
@anele-mbethe The future doesn’t have context without its history😉
crookeymonster (@crookeymonster)
28th June 2017, 12:16
Thought the ‘ping pong’ remark was about riccardo at spain
Bart
28th June 2017, 12:32
Indeed!
And in neither case did his radio comment appear ‘highly strung’. There are better examples available…
Ginja42 (@ginja42)
28th June 2017, 12:20
Yeah, the British press are terrible (no revelation there) – I just pay them no attention when it comes to stuff like this!
IMHO – of course what Vettel did was wrong, he deserved the punishment and maybe more, but a part of me loves that he did it (given that there were no serious ramifications – damage, injury, etc. – of course) – It was a little dangerous but I’m sure he knew at that speed and wheel to wheel it would only serve to show how he felt, without being dangerous?! (maybe)
I get bored of the whinging and whining that constitutes a good driver rivalry these days, nice to see a bit of passion, some red mist and conflict out there, I hope this runs throughout the season and beyond! – part of me was wondering whether someone might cash in and get them on the Mayweather/McGregor undercard driving dodgems!! lol ;)
Ylli (@yllibeli)
28th June 2017, 14:01
+100000000
F1 is becoming like Italian Football
Loup Garou (@loup-garou)
28th June 2017, 12:22
Those episodes of temper are Vettel’s worst enemy in an otherwise good bloke. No excuses at all for last Sunday’s incident but unfortunately this has provided enough fuel for the already heavily biased British F1 media personnel (with a few notable exceptions like someone going by the intials KC ;)) to last this entire season and the next. If he so much as looks at someone cross-eyed, they’ll put a swastika armband on him.
Frasier (@frasier)
28th June 2017, 13:16
I’ve heard Pastor Maldonado is also a decent chap out of the car… but…
Ben Needham (@ben-n)
28th June 2017, 12:27
I’ve yet to comment on the whole incident as I was gathering my thoughts, but clearly there are two parts to it: The initial contact and the retaliation.
The initial contact
To my mind there was no deliberate “brake-check” from Hamilton. He was the leader of the pack and thus dictates the pace. He wasn’t unreasonably slow and it’s on the driver behind (in this case Vettel) to avoid running into him. Running behind the Safety Car means drivers will swerve, speed up, slow down regularly to keep temperatures up. Here I see it as a misunderstanding with no major harm done. There was no intent from either driver.
The retaliation
They were running behind the Safety Car… the operative word here being “Safety”… I can’t see how by pulling up alongside his rival and gesticulating, Vettel had his mind on safety. The Safety Car often means that there are marshalls on track and you should be prepared to stop. Therefore I would penalise Vettel, even before what happened next. To make contact with Hamilton again under the Safety Car is absolutely outrageous. It doesn’t matter how low the speed was – it was a deliberate action that I would expect from someone like Maldonado… never a 4-time World Champion. Personally I think he needs a race ban.
Please note – I am no fan of either of the drivers involved!
Ben Needham (@ben-n)
28th June 2017, 12:30
Having said that… Formula One is built on controversy and drama… and we’ll remember what happened this weekend in 25 years time…
N
28th June 2017, 12:33
Well said.
kanan
28th June 2017, 12:37
I would not focus on that part. Because leaders are allowed to drive pretty much whatever way they want disregarding the ramifications down the field since the track is not dangerous anymore. If anything, it’s actually the best time (if you can call it that!!!) to make contact because it’s expectedly low speed under SC conditions but there are no real safety concerns anymore at that point.
anon
28th June 2017, 13:34
I think all of the drivers are focusing on the restart once race control initiates the restart process: the safety car in this lap message, lights on safety car go out, lead driver dictates the pace etc., which is when the incident occurred. They all know that this process will not be started if there are still stopped cars or marshalls on track.
Roth Man (@rdotquestionmark)
28th June 2017, 12:34
I think the case is fairly clear cut, you’ve got to be extremely pro Vettel, anti Hamilton or just a contrarian to see it differently. This type of behaviour should be condemned.
Frasier (@frasier)
28th June 2017, 13:19
Quite so, it’s not worth commenting on the posts of the seriously blinkered, it just encourages them.
Crom
28th June 2017, 12:36
Is yet another Vettel article necessary? It feels done to death now.
nelson piquet
28th June 2017, 13:54
it is but hamilton was involved and this site is uk. that should explain it for you
SpaFrancorchamps (@spafrancorchamps)
28th June 2017, 12:39
Let Vettel just be Vettel. We have enough fake people in the sport as it is right now.
Ninjenius (@ninjenius)
28th June 2017, 13:32
@spafrancorchamps Care to elaborate?
mog
28th June 2017, 13:53
Definitely kimi has a reputation for being so…
kanan
28th June 2017, 12:41
I think based on interviews with drivers (aside from Hamilton) and other F1 people (including Todt himself), this incident is not as big an incident for them as it is for the press that loves the clicks lol. There are articles getting served out there with pretty much no new content and the same repetitive stuff that they copy from each other. (This place is still doing rather well compared to others I’d say…) And social media of course loves to keep talking about anything and everything until most of them get bored in any case.
Jeffrey (@jeffreyj)
28th June 2017, 12:53
Well, the press (but also blogs, podcasts etc.) benefit from controversy as it generates traffic and clicks. The media aren’t just impartially reporting what happens, they are often, and intentionally, willing enablers of controvesy and sometimes even instigators.
Understeer (@abdelilah)
28th June 2017, 12:41
As long as he does get a race ban he will still think in his mind that all the paddock owes him something as a four times world champion, IMO he should be race banned and fined for his behaviour, FI were fined for a much less offence.
nelson piquet
28th June 2017, 13:56
at first i wanted to discuss with you but then i saw your avatar
Joe (@theessence)
28th June 2017, 13:07
Wind your neck in, Keith. Otherwise Vettel’s going to sort you out!!!
Frasier (@frasier)
28th June 2017, 13:23
But only on track, so far. Can Keith get an F1 drive, is his dad a billionaire I wonder?
Joao (@johnmilk)
28th June 2017, 13:09
Can someone make a video montage of the incident with the words “ping” at the time of first contact, “pong” at the time of the second and then cut the scene to Hamilton’s on-board and put a speaking balloon when he raises his hand with the word “blessed”??
My talents don’t go that far unfortunately
Sundar Srinivas Harish
28th June 2017, 13:44
Shoehorn a #keepfightingmicheal somewhere, and this would be worthy of Buzzfeed! :P
Haribo
28th June 2017, 13:16
I remember in early 2012 when he threw multiple insults at Karthikeyan after the two came together in Malaysia, although Karthikeyan was blamed for the incident many did feel that Vettel’s name calling was uncalled for. Perhaps this side of Vettel has always lurked in the background and has only shone through when things are not going his way?
However as the article alludes to, most top drivers have lost their heads when the going got tough including Alonso’s spats with McLaren in 2007 and Hamilton’s multiple moments of madness in 2011, this may well be the time where Vettel’s strength of character is truly placed under rigid examination.
BasCB (@bascb)
28th June 2017, 14:31
I think we saw some of this even in 2009 already Haribo. In my view, what not helped at all, was that Vettel was taken in as a relevation by the whole team, including Marko from the start (see how they reacted to Turkey vs. Webber). Had the good Dokter Marko sat him down after the first incident to make clear that he might be the prodigee, but not untouchable, he might have gotten “corrected” in time. By now, it will be hard to make him change his ways.
Juan M
28th June 2017, 13:28
Stop the British non sense please. Bottom line is that Hamilton is guilty of being the toxic guy, that has poisoned F1 since 2007 and still does, sadly because he stump into the right team and is winning races and championships without any merit other than the car as Rosberg proved last year. Ham’s BS has to stop and Vettel got enough of it during the race, annoyed with Ham’s games during the SC , so he decided to call Lewis bluff for once. Somebody has to make a list of the incidents Ham has “starred” since he started F1 and you will see my point.
Tony Mansell
28th June 2017, 14:26
Juan born every minute.
Jamie Young (@thedoctor46)
28th June 2017, 13:37
What is the point of this article? You seem to try and justify yourself at the beginning by making out that this kind of media bashing is merited. You have always appeared impartial to topics in the past so why now are you chiming in with your biased opinions now? Not to mention throughout the whole article there are endless opinions (not facts) that are either inaccurate or based on one sided views.
For the impartial among us its clear what happened, the way Hamilton drove was provocative and was asking for trouble, Vettel got caught out by this and made contact, visibly damaging his car in the process with section of front wing flying off, he took exception to this and drove along side, making his feelings known by hand gestures then initiating contact. Stewards are aware of EVERYTHING that went on and penalized Vettel for initiating contact, and seemingly didn’t investigate Hamilton for brake check (Although you seem to think the FIA issued proof that he didn’t break check Hamilton, but wheres the source of the quote?) And that was the END of the matter. Incident happen and was dealt with. Move on.
There is no Vettel feeling under pressure, on the back foot, desperation and out of control nonsense you are spouting. There is no Ferrari on the back foot due to oil as fuel investigation. The whole weekend pace can be summed up by who could make the Tyre compounds work and who could not. From what I remember, Hamilton was behind Vettel for the remainder of the race in close proximity and was unable to overtake, so if Mercedes were that much quicker it would have been a breeze past on the straight.
Jamie Young (@thedoctor46)
28th June 2017, 13:43
And, after reading the article again, why must ‘Vettel must cut out the temper tantrums’ and ‘Arrivabene do the tap on the shoulder’
Last I checked he was leading the championship.
Ninjenius (@ninjenius)
28th June 2017, 13:51
@thedoctor46 Read the penultimate paragraph of the article. You’ll find the answer there.
Tom
28th June 2017, 13:56
because he won’t be when he rightly gets a 3 race ban ;)
Robbie (@robbie)
28th June 2017, 14:01
Everyone is entitled to their opinion, just as you have given yours, and this is Keith’s blog and he has stated before the start of the article that it is his ‘Comment’. There is absolutely nothing wrong with Keith chiming in with his opinion whenever he feels like it. Being his opinion it is of course biased toward how he feels on the subject. Fair game. And as usual he has left us free to discuss it. He allows every post that fits within the code of conduct parameters, whether they agree with his opinion or not.
N
28th June 2017, 14:00
There was nothing ‘provocative’ about his driving what-so-ever, as explained in the article, he was backing the pack up more because of how marginal it was on the first SC when he was close to catching it up. There was nothing erratic about his driving, he was doing what all lead drivers do under SC restarts, they try to warm their tyres and brakes as good as possible, while giving the SC room to disappear off in front.
Even all this talk of telemetry is nonsensical, you can see off-board from the naked eye that his car was consistent in the moment Vettel stopped paying attention an accelerated into his rear.
Michal (@michal2009b)
28th June 2017, 14:14
Vettel’s rants are nothing new. If something doesn’t go his way and the stakes are high, we can see and/or hear it. It usually wasn’t problematic in 2011, 2013 or 2015 when he was in control of championship or comfortably best of the rest. However it was a completely different story in 2010, 2012 or this year when he is embroiled in a big battle for the title. Strange gestures, constant arm-waving, never agreeing with a penalty. People said he was young, especially in 2010, but last year’s Mexico of this season’s Baku shows little has changed. He was calling Karthikeyan a cucumber or showing Massa the middle finger, a non-champion, a two-time champion or a four-time champion, his behaviour is the same, whether he is 23, 25 or 30.
Tony Mansell
28th June 2017, 14:23
Ha, seems like everyone wants the dicing from the Prost/Senna era but no one wants the nasty stuff. Well, sport/life isn’t like that. Using your car as a weapon is a disgrace in any era but remember that next time you bemoan the lack of spirit in this era compared to the last.
Debapriya Deb (@debapriya-deb)
28th June 2017, 14:42
Did someone manage to steal Keith’s F1Fanatic login credentials (and post this article)? :p
This write-up just doesn’t go well with his unbiased opinion and non-sensationalizing journalism.