Azerbaijan GP rated among top ten races of last ten seasons

Baku’s first grand prix currently sits among the ten worst races of the last ten years. But Sunday’s race was rated among the top ten by F1 Fanatic readers.
A series of unpredictable incidents, places swapping hands until the chequered flag fell and not a little controversy added up to a race we’ll remember for a long time. Here’s what you said about it.
What more could you ask for? Several contenders for the win, underdogs holding top five positions for long periods on merit (Stroll, Magnussen, Alonso), drama, crashes, collisions, brain-explosions, a bit of luck and some outrageous overtakes. Who overtakes three cars at once?! Who does that!? Crazy. Force India must be kicking themselves.
Since 2007 there have been four races that I have recorded and never deleted on my set top box. Just so I can watch and re watch and re re watch whenever I like. This is the fifth.
Heart-thumping moments throughout. It’s been a while since I had my heart in my mouth. The last one being when both Mercedes crashed last year in Spain. A lot will be said and written about the ‘negatives’ and it is to an extent true that there were more negatives than positives but once a while you need these races that awaken the teen in you.
Plenty of good racing all around the field, contacts, clashes, drama between the two championship contenders & a breath-taking finale to the chequered flag.
Just improve the marshalling, that was below average.
A very good race for F1 standards. Somewhat reminded me of IndyCar/CART street-track races from late 90s.
It was a bit of a crazy race with all the Safety Cars and the red flag, I thought that some of the safety car periods could have been dealt with by the virtual safety car which in turn wouldn’t have led to some of the other problems. A part of me thinks that they chose to use a full safety car to close the field up and try to make things more exciting, which for me made the race feel a bit artificial and probably resulted in me giving it a slightly lower rating. Race control would obviously deny their intention was to liven things up and say their decisions are based on safety reasons only. With everything going on it was an entertaining race, much better than I expected as I thought it would be dull race like last year.
I wouldn’t want all races to be like that but that was incredible to watch! 3 wide into turn 1 on multiple occasions – often when DRS was disabled. Lots of incidents and some really strong drives. @PetebaldwinThere was a small but vocal minority who didn’t like what they saw.
This was a joke, not a peak in motor racing.
Drivers unable to keep it clean, track marshals unable to effectively remove stopped vehicle, unable to deal with debris well. Red flagging, many Safety Cars, restarts are always somewhat random, so you screw up once, you have another go later. This race displayed how badly prepared Baku still is.
Many people rate high because a lot happened in this “race”. But what happened was not racing but random chaos that someone came on top of.
Total joke as a race although entertaining.And that old bugbear, the Drag Reduction System, came up again.
Good up until DRS robbing Stroll and Williams of second at the final moment. When the car behind has 20kph boost from a gimmick, its just wrong. PeterRogersWhile there wasn’t much common ground between those who enjoyed the race and those who didn’t, several people admitted to feeling suspicious that the many Safety Car periods had beencalled to ‘spice up the action’.
That was just a mess, a great race, but at times, for the wrong reasons.
The Safety Car seemed to be deployed as a tool to spice up the race. A Virtual Safety Car would have been far more appropriate the second time. The safety car ended up causing more issues than it solved the second time round. @Mach1
Rate the Race: The Twitter verdictOn Twitter the story was much the same: Plenty of praise for the race but also a few complaints that it felt rather artificial.
Nice @IndyCar race at #AzerbaijanGP. RIC wins from P10, BOT P2 after being a lap down, 2.2 secs cover P2-P5. Is @Formula1 getting it? Naah;)— Champion SpeedSport (@championspeed) June 25, 2017
That was way more interesting that last year at #Baku. Happy that @lance_stroll got to "enjoy" a shoe with @danielricciardo #AzerbaijanGP— Matt (@lordjim_2001) June 25, 2017
If you didn't see the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this morning, you missed the best #F1 race EVER. Find the replay, watch it! #NBCSN— AG (@AGo1) June 25, 2017
What a race that just silenced all the haters #f1 #AzebaijanGP #europeangp— Kevin Madden (@kevin_madden) June 25, 2017
Best race of the year, @F1 #RACEOFTHEYEAR Azerbaijan Amazing! Don't change a thing for 2018.— Nathan Jenkins (@NAJ9000) June 25, 2017
The only winner in that race was Stroll. The worst GP I've seen in years. Discredits the sport something fierce #F1 #BakuGP— Black Hole Sun (@Houston60) June 25, 2017
Idc whose fault it is, it's pointless to discuss it anyways. I'm just happy cause it was one hell of Grand Prix!#AzerbaijanGP #F1 ❤— Абаза (@Abaza738) June 25, 2017
The f1 race yesterday was just immense. Had a bit of everything. Need more of those in the coming weeks and months— Talha Rahman (@TalhaOfficial1) June 25, 2017
Caught up on #AzebaijanGP. What a race! Last couple of GPs have rekindled my interest in #F1… Still much better when they refuelled though— James Wilcock (@James_Wilcock) June 25, 2017
I've returned home from work, watched the DVR of the #F1 #AzerbaijanGP and can now end my social media blackout with a WOW!!! @lance_stroll— Christopher Schrader (@EastCoastFolk) June 25, 2017
Had to wait all day to watch the #AzebaijanGP but well worth the wait. Best #F1 race of the year, love this track. VET should have been dsql— Phill Clark (@phillclark) June 25, 2017
If you told me to pick either #LeMans24 or #AzerbaijanGP as the best race of the two, I wouldn't have an answer. They were that enthralling.— Kieran The Suit Man (@ALankyTwitty) June 25, 2017
#AzerbaijanGP only 10 sec penalty for dangerous act of petulance. Vettel and the stewards – you should be ashamed. F1 just lost another fan— Trevor Simpson (@s46854867) June 25, 2017
I just watched the craziest F1 race ever #AzerbaijanGP— Eber Amezcua (@eberalejandro45) June 25, 2017
What a crazy #f1 race, Vettel again showing he has no class, higher penalty needed! Great drives by Ricciardo & Bottas, super for Stroll!— Ross Paul (@rosspb) June 25, 2017
What a grand prix! #AzerbaijanGP had everything! If you did not watch it, do so! Still pumped— S.P.Q.R (@MarcoPetroz) June 25, 2017
What an awesome race! #AzerbaijanGrandPrix #AzerbaijanGP— Ryan D (@ryandougIas) June 25, 2017
The #AzerbaiijanGP was one of best races I have watched. Considering that I'm new to watching #F1. Vettel and Hamilton rivalry just begun.— Los Blancos (@joseangelmaria) June 25, 2017
Really not sure about that #AzerbaijanGP Do we really want the 'race of the year' to be one decided by inept marshalling & bad driving? #F1— Andrew Mather (@andrewtheblade) June 25, 2017
Even more incredible than that #F1 race: discovering that those shiny removable head rests are actually soft as pillows.@F1— Steve May (@maystation4) June 25, 2017
starting to get voice back after lots of excited shouting at the Baku GP! Love it when F1 has one of these days! #uttermadness #f1 #BakuGP— Run Motorsport PR (@RunMotorsportPR) June 25, 2017
What an end to the Grand Prix, full of incidents #F1— MisterJ (@ThisIsMisterJ) June 25, 2017
F1 should seriously just scrap all compounds except US, SS, S this year. Far too hard.— Craig Baxter (@TheChazmR) June 25, 2017
Race of the decade? #F1— Matthew Ross (@mattjohnross) June 25, 2017
Don't say it nearly enough – but THAT was a great F1 race… #Ricciardo #BakuGP #LewisvSeb #Grudge #Formula1— Tim Hodges (@timmyhodges) June 25, 2017
Well that #AzerbaijanGP was worth waiting for! The race had almost everything and it didn't even need rain! #F1— Hannah Clayton (@H_Y_Clayton) June 25, 2017
That F1 race was carbon fibre wrestling.— Alex J Scott (@AlexJudeScott) June 25, 2017
The #AzerbaijanGP was so good today I watched it twice 🏁👏👏— Shaun Stevens (@Muscles_11) June 25, 2017
#f1 we need to ask why so many safety cars just to clear some debris. Hamilton was right – where was the virtual safety car?— PA (@propanalyst) June 25, 2017
Never imagined that the f1 race would be the most exciting of the day— Marco flores (@Marco_Flores429) June 25, 2017
Meh. Out of the three races today. NASCAR was the weakest. Indy car the best then F1 then NASCAR.— Dylan whitlock (@dylan27w) June 25, 2017
#RaceAgainstTime at Azerbaijan F1. A real farce with safety car in quick succession. #Vettel played bumper car. Not good for the sport— Roy Varghese (@RoyAVarghese) June 25, 2017
Love it when there is some niggle in a F1 championship, makes it so much more interesting. Ros and Ham 2016, VET and Ham 2017. #F1Baku #F1— Ronald (@HenryEvansha03) June 25, 2017
From year after year of boring seasons, #F1 is finally interesting & juicy again like how it used to be.— Franchise Huuhkaja (@FranchiseOwl) June 25, 2017
Finally caught up with the F1. That race had it all! #BakuF1— Ben Green (@Ben_Green13) June 25, 2017
F1 finally gets exciting now they can drive in to each other!— Michael Ord (@OrdMichael) June 25, 2017
I love F1 so much, it's crazy lol never experienced something like today's race. I will be watching a Grand Prix live soon! Can't wait— Alex (@AlexDjuricFX) June 25, 2017
Finally caught up…what a race! #AzerbaijanGP #Baku #F1— Carl Barfield (@carlos_nomad) June 25, 2017
Vettel road-raging is the best thing I've seen in #F1 in ages 😂— Wayne D (@skiwithwd) June 25, 2017
Just saw the #AzerbaijanGP . It was the good, the bad and the ugly. Or the Stroll, the Force India and the Vettel.— Matthieu Mastalerz (@Mastaf1) June 25, 2017
#AzerbaijanGP no doubt the championship is getting better and better every race, and it promises much more next weeks. Great #F1— Afición al Motor (@Aficionalmotor) June 25, 2017
Caught up on a great #AzerbaijanGP @C4F1 . #Vettel behaviour terrible though #FerrariInternationalAssistanceStrikesAgain #shouldvebeendsq— Nicole Bralsford (@Littleyellowpix) June 25, 2017
Just caught up with today's #F1. In shock! That's one of the craziest & best races I've seen in over 20 years.— Catriona (@AuroraEstella) June 25, 2017
Genuinely expected another boring Street race, how wrong I was, race of the season #AzerbaijanGP— Matt Robinson (@Tansley0790) June 25, 2017
#AzerbaijanGP felt more like a blockbuster movie than an F1 race #nobodysawthatcoming— Baillie Watterson (@BailliePenguin) June 25, 2017
Unbelievable F1 race today from Baku and the best race so far this year – it had everything the (neutral) fans could wish for. 🙀— peter unwin (@peter_unwin) June 25, 2017
I've watched hundreds of @F1 GPs & I've never seen a more bizarre GP as I saw today with the #AzerbaijanGP. Wow…just wow 😳 ⚠️ ⁉️ ⛔️ 🏎— Shawn Sellers (@shawnjsellers) June 25, 2017
Amazing Grand Prix today – just awesome @danielricciardo and @lance_stroll ! @F1— Hayley Edmondson (@HayleyEdmondso1) June 25, 2017
The Mr and I are catching up on today's F1, and it's been a long time since we yelled at the screen this much.— L.D. Lapinski (@ldlapinski) June 25, 2017
What a crazy F1 race…!!— Matt Holmes (@ItsMattTweeting) June 25, 2017
The F1 was mad.— Harry Smith (@smiffy_h) June 25, 2017
Just watching the F1. Got to put a lot of the mess on the use of safety car. Cautions breed cautions, and they did.— Tim (@twhtly) June 25, 2017
F1 at it's best today. Long straights, low grip track surface and barriers in close proximity = perfect mix— Andrew Jackson (@ajack01) June 25, 2017
Just managed to watch the #f1 race from Azerbaijan, I have only seen the highlights but I was shouting at the TV all the way, what a race !— Ian Knight (@zort70) June 25, 2017
That was one hard F1 track today .. light to dark everywhere … those guys all did well— David Evans (@DMEvans1069) June 25, 2017
Oh well today's race is one of the reasons in its purest why I love F1— asooR (@roosaellin) June 25, 2017
Did not enjoy the race. Crazy, but not a competition for who drove better. A comedy #F1— Filiberto Geoni (@Fixy7) June 25, 2017
Just caught up with the #F1 race today. Wow. Not seen one like that in a while!— Andrew Tanner 🇪🇺 (@andrewdtanner) June 25, 2017
Best race in the F1 turbo era. High rate of attrition, tempers flaring, and Fernando scores the first points for McLaren F1 this year.— Lincoln W. Whitlow (@ssd_lincoln) June 25, 2017
Today's race was epic tho! #F1— David….✗🍻 (@WeezyDaSilva) June 25, 2017
#AzerbaijanGP awful city circuit, with no enough width, safety car too slow, and race judges totally unfair on Ferrari.— youtube.com/SteveJax (@StevenJaxx) June 25, 2017
My compliments!! 😡
#AzerbaijanGP it was one of the best races in recent years with lots of suprise.— Gurkan Sarikaya (@connectuses) June 25, 2017
Just caught up with the #F1. What a crazy race. I could barely watch the last dozen laps.— Ben Hastings (@benjhastings) June 25, 2017
#AzerbaijanGP incredible. Finally a race worth watching. Someone tipped the safety car to help spice things up. F1 needed that!— Ryan Dadds (@peeved_d4ddzy) June 25, 2017
Amazing race! What a result!! Right up there with Canada 2011 for me!! #AzerbaijanGP #BakuGP #F1— Michelle (@mich_elle_grace) June 25, 2017
What an #F1 race that was! How exciting! #AzerbaijanGP— Ella Stevens (@EllaStevens28) June 25, 2017
#AzerbaijanGP will never be forgotten. #F1 . Insane events— .—-.–. (@aimeemystique) June 25, 2017
Unbelievable race! @F1 #AzerbaiyanGP— David Wasserman (@weewass) June 25, 2017
What an unbelievable #f1 race today. Wish they were like that every race. Game on for the championship— tully gallagher (@tullygallagher) June 25, 2017
Questionable conduct on both sides but this Hamilton v Vettel incident is excellent for the sport #F1— Alan Livingstone (@AlanLivingstone) June 25, 2017
2017 Rate the Race Results
|Race
|Average score
|2017 Australian Grand Prix
|6.408
|2017 Chinese Grand Prix
|7.534
|2017 Bahrain Grand Prix
|7.957
|2017 Russian Grand Prix
|4.900
|2017 Spanish Grand Prix
|7.869
|2017 Monaco Grand Prix
|4.936
|2017 Canadian Grand Prix
|7.545
|2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|8.790
Jureo (@jureo)
29th June 2017, 18:18
What a difference a year makes.
Makana (@makana)
29th June 2017, 18:19
I wonder if the Ham-Vet clash played a role in this!?! 🤔😁
Gabriel (@rethla)
29th June 2017, 18:38
Yeh it was part of the mayhem and people like that above racing.
Damon (@damon)
29th June 2017, 20:43
Why wouldn’t it? It only spices up the championship battle! It polarizes the fans, it makes them/us more invested. That’s why people watch sports!
This rivalry very much feels like Senna vs Prost 1989 or Schumacher vs Hill 1994 and we love it!
MaddMe (@maddme)
29th June 2017, 18:37
I think I must have been watching a different race. It wasn’t a bad race, but, it wasn’t great either and without Hamilton’s headrest forcing him to stop and Vettel have a penalty, the race would have been predictable from the restart.
The only way to potentially see this race as being great is through the expectation of it being a terrible race in the first instance.
erikje
29th June 2017, 19:18
it seems to me you missed a lot of the action.
Maybe you should look again. Massa, Force india, Ric et cetc.. all very unexpected
Damon (@damon)
29th June 2017, 20:37
“The only way to potentially see this race as being great is through the expectation of it being a terrible race in the first instance.”
Even if that was true, it wouldn’t make this race different than any other. We can expect a terrible race at ANY circuit in the calendar.
But I don’t think that’s the case in the first place. The 2 most terrible circuits for racing are Monaco and Hungaroring and even there, I think, we approach the grand prix weekends with a renewed enthusiasm each year.
humberto (@courthaulds)
29th June 2017, 18:40
It was a lot of fun! This year F1 is much better. I wonder how firing the dinosaur Bernie had to do with it.
Damon (@damon)
29th June 2017, 20:39
Haha….. no.
Fladers
29th June 2017, 18:50
After seeing this rating, I think I finally understand what most fans want. Drama. The ‘driver of the weekend’ didn’t really do anything special. He was just one of the few who didn’t screw up. There really weren’t any memorable passing moves. There was a ton of inconsistency, crashing into each other, and re-starts. The three drivers on the podium got there because of circumstance. Ricciardo was more amused at his win than anything. When F1 is trying to put forth that it’s the best drivers in the best cars, the cars kept breaking down, and the drivers were either bouncing around like pinballs, or didn’t seem to understand what they were supposed to be doing. So… exciting race? Yep. Impressive race? Oh god no.
ruliemaulana (@ruliemaulana)
29th June 2017, 19:56
Sadly it’s true. Something to talk about among fans. Engage at emotional level. Drawing media and new fans attention.
As someone suggest the safety car were deploy to spiced up the race, or others said there’s no way all the questionable stewarding was not orchestrated, or from my point of view: Americanized F1.
Tom
29th June 2017, 19:22
This all leads me to believe F1 should evolve into an entertainment rather than a sport. Other sports are evolving to improve fairness but looking over safetycar and restarts F1 seem to prefer carnage over fairness. I think the main thing people dislike about F1 being more focused on entertainment over sport is the Championship becomes unfair when gimmicks are introduced ( double points for example) . Why not remove the Championship and just have one off races? That way gimmicks can be introduced such as two races per weekend, reverse grids, maybe even the introduction of a guest car. A double prize money weekend for example wouldn’t cause any outrage but we all know double points did !
I love the tradition in F1 but I think this result shows people would rather view an entertainment race than a boring sport.
@F1-liners (@f1-liners)
29th June 2017, 19:44
I’m flabbergasted you guys (I forgot to vote) gave it such a high rating.
3 SC following one another; what’s the fun in that? Some racing was good, but don’t forget that many of the overtakes were simply a result of the looooooong straight which advantages cars with extra potent PU’s after each restart; that’s not exciting racing to me.
But as I would have given it a 7, that means that the real rating would have been (8.790+7.000)/2 ;)
ruliemaulana (@ruliemaulana)
29th June 2017, 20:05
@f1-liners You’ll need a notification apps and a bot to create 800 or so WordPress account…
albo94
29th June 2017, 20:48
@f1-liners.
I think you need a review in math my dear friend :)
Unicron (@unicron2002)
29th June 2017, 19:57
So glad to see this made the Top 10, I was hoping it did.
The main question I’ve got is @thedoctor03 what are the other 4 races since 2007 have you got recorded?! Brazil ’12? Canada’ 11? Bahrain ’14?
glynh (@glynh)
29th June 2017, 20:20
A deserved result, this race is definitely one of my top 5 of the last decade and I’m glad such a unique track design paid off after last year’s disappointment.
It’s a shame some people didn’t enjoy but that’s why we need variety I suppose. Personally I loved it and thought it was great for casual fans but there was also plenty for us fanatics, as evidenced by the result.
Victor (@victorandrei1999)
29th June 2017, 20:26
From my point of view, it deserved an even bigger mark. Some people on this site are negative about everything: if the race is full of overtakes, someone will say – wow, all the overtakes were boring, if the race is full of crashes – wow, this track is made just to bring out the Safety Car, if the cars are fast – wow, these cars are just to fast to watch them on TV….
Let’s be more positive and say that this season is the first one with 3 teams wining races since 2013 or that these cars are so fast that they are taking down all the racords from 2004 even if they are 200 kilos heavier.
What are the reasons to give this race marks between 1 and 7? OK, Baku GP will never be like Brazil 2012, but you had lot of hard-worked overtakes, lot of crashes, lot of drama, WHAT DO YOU WANT MORE?
Damon (@damon)
29th June 2017, 20:32
KEY POINT:
This street circuit is simply FANTASTIC. Especially the super long straight – is on of the best long straights in the world of motorsport.
Azerbeijan street circuit >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Monaco street circuit
Estaban de los Casas
29th June 2017, 20:43
I find the environment around the race site of interest. Like Monaco, Singapore at nighttime and now Baku. Fantastic aray of structures super old and super modern. This is apart of Formula One. Where is the race at ? So Baku was measureably better and becomes high on my list but the track layout aint so good.