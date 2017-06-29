Start, Baku City Circuit, 2017

Azerbaijan GP rated among top ten races of last ten seasons

What a difference a year makes.

Baku’s first grand prix currently sits among the ten worst races of the last ten years. But Sunday’s race was rated among the top ten by F1 Fanatic readers.

A series of unpredictable incidents, places swapping hands until the chequered flag fell and not a little controversy added up to a race we’ll remember for a long time. Here’s what you said about it.

What more could you ask for? Several contenders for the win, underdogs holding top five positions for long periods on merit (Stroll, Magnussen, Alonso), drama, crashes, collisions, brain-explosions, a bit of luck and some outrageous overtakes. Who overtakes three cars at once?! Who does that!? Crazy. Force India must be kicking themselves.
@Roodda
Since 2007 there have been four races that I have recorded and never deleted on my set top box. Just so I can watch and re watch and re re watch whenever I like. This is the fifth.

Heart-thumping moments throughout. It’s been a while since I had my heart in my mouth. The last one being when both Mercedes crashed last year in Spain. A lot will be said and written about the ‘negatives’ and it is to an extent true that there were more negatives than positives but once a while you need these races that awaken the teen in you.
Urvaksh (@Thedoctor03)
Plenty of good racing all around the field, contacts, clashes, drama between the two championship contenders & a breath-taking finale to the chequered flag.

Just improve the marshalling, that was below average.
Lorenzo (@Thegamer23)
A very good race for F1 standards. Somewhat reminded me of IndyCar/CART street-track races from late 90s.
@Damon
It was a bit of a crazy race with all the Safety Cars and the red flag, I thought that some of the safety car periods could have been dealt with by the virtual safety car which in turn wouldn’t have led to some of the other problems. A part of me thinks that they chose to use a full safety car to close the field up and try to make things more exciting, which for me made the race feel a bit artificial and probably resulted in me giving it a slightly lower rating. Race control would obviously deny their intention was to liven things up and say their decisions are based on safety reasons only. With everything going on it was an entertaining race, much better than I expected as I thought it would be dull race like last year.
@PJA
I wouldn’t want all races to be like that but that was incredible to watch! 3 wide into turn 1 on multiple occasions – often when DRS was disabled. Lots of incidents and some really strong drives. @Petebaldwin
Safety Car, Baku, 2017
The Safety Car appeared too often for some
There was a small but vocal minority who didn’t like what they saw.

This was a joke, not a peak in motor racing.

Drivers unable to keep it clean, track marshals unable to effectively remove stopped vehicle, unable to deal with debris well. Red flagging, many Safety Cars, restarts are always somewhat random, so you screw up once, you have another go later. This race displayed how badly prepared Baku still is.

Many people rate high because a lot happened in this “race”. But what happened was not racing but random chaos that someone came on top of.
Mike
Total joke as a race although entertaining.
@BBT
And that old bugbear, the Drag Reduction System, came up again.

Good up until DRS robbing Stroll and Williams of second at the final moment. When the car behind has 20kph boost from a gimmick, its just wrong. PeterRogers
While there wasn’t much common ground between those who enjoyed the race and those who didn’t, several people admitted to feeling suspicious that the many Safety Car periods had beencalled to ‘spice up the action’.

That was just a mess, a great race, but at times, for the wrong reasons.

The Safety Car seemed to be deployed as a tool to spice up the race. A Virtual Safety Car would have been far more appropriate the second time. The safety car ended up causing more issues than it solved the second time round. @Mach1

Rate the Race: The Twitter verdict

On Twitter the story was much the same: Plenty of praise for the race but also a few complaints that it felt rather artificial.

2017 Rate the Race Results

RaceAverage score
2017 Australian Grand Prix6.408
2017 Chinese Grand Prix7.534
2017 Bahrain Grand Prix7.957
2017 Russian Grand Prix4.900
2017 Spanish Grand Prix7.869
2017 Monaco Grand Prix4.936
2017 Canadian Grand Prix7.545
2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix8.790

    Jureo (@jureo)
    29th June 2017, 18:18

    What a difference a year makes.

    Reply
    Makana (@makana)
    29th June 2017, 18:19

    I wonder if the Ham-Vet clash played a role in this!?! 🤔😁

    Reply
      Gabriel (@rethla)
      29th June 2017, 18:38

      Yeh it was part of the mayhem and people like that above racing.

      Reply
      Damon (@damon)
      29th June 2017, 20:43

      Why wouldn’t it? It only spices up the championship battle! It polarizes the fans, it makes them/us more invested. That’s why people watch sports!

      This rivalry very much feels like Senna vs Prost 1989 or Schumacher vs Hill 1994 and we love it!

      Reply
    MaddMe (@maddme)
    29th June 2017, 18:37

    I think I must have been watching a different race. It wasn’t a bad race, but, it wasn’t great either and without Hamilton’s headrest forcing him to stop and Vettel have a penalty, the race would have been predictable from the restart.

    The only way to potentially see this race as being great is through the expectation of it being a terrible race in the first instance.

    Reply

    1. erikje
      29th June 2017, 19:18

      it seems to me you missed a lot of the action.
      Maybe you should look again. Massa, Force india, Ric et cetc.. all very unexpected

      Reply
      Damon (@damon)
      29th June 2017, 20:37

      “The only way to potentially see this race as being great is through the expectation of it being a terrible race in the first instance.”

      Even if that was true, it wouldn’t make this race different than any other. We can expect a terrible race at ANY circuit in the calendar.
      But I don’t think that’s the case in the first place. The 2 most terrible circuits for racing are Monaco and Hungaroring and even there, I think, we approach the grand prix weekends with a renewed enthusiasm each year.

      Reply
    humberto (@courthaulds)
    29th June 2017, 18:40

    It was a lot of fun! This year F1 is much better. I wonder how firing the dinosaur Bernie had to do with it.

    Reply
      Damon (@damon)
      29th June 2017, 20:39

      Haha….. no.

      Reply

  5. Fladers
    29th June 2017, 18:50

    After seeing this rating, I think I finally understand what most fans want. Drama. The ‘driver of the weekend’ didn’t really do anything special. He was just one of the few who didn’t screw up. There really weren’t any memorable passing moves. There was a ton of inconsistency, crashing into each other, and re-starts. The three drivers on the podium got there because of circumstance. Ricciardo was more amused at his win than anything. When F1 is trying to put forth that it’s the best drivers in the best cars, the cars kept breaking down, and the drivers were either bouncing around like pinballs, or didn’t seem to understand what they were supposed to be doing. So… exciting race? Yep. Impressive race? Oh god no.

    Reply
      ruliemaulana (@ruliemaulana)
      29th June 2017, 19:56

      Sadly it’s true. Something to talk about among fans. Engage at emotional level. Drawing media and new fans attention.
      As someone suggest the safety car were deploy to spiced up the race, or others said there’s no way all the questionable stewarding was not orchestrated, or from my point of view: Americanized F1.

      Reply

  6. Tom
    29th June 2017, 19:22

    This all leads me to believe F1 should evolve into an entertainment rather than a sport. Other sports are evolving to improve fairness but looking over safetycar and restarts F1 seem to prefer carnage over fairness. I think the main thing people dislike about F1 being more focused on entertainment over sport is the Championship becomes unfair when gimmicks are introduced ( double points for example) . Why not remove the Championship and just have one off races? That way gimmicks can be introduced such as two races per weekend, reverse grids, maybe even the introduction of a guest car. A double prize money weekend for example wouldn’t cause any outrage but we all know double points did !

    I love the tradition in F1 but I think this result shows people would rather view an entertainment race than a boring sport.

    Reply
    @F1-liners (@f1-liners)
    29th June 2017, 19:44

    I’m flabbergasted you guys (I forgot to vote) gave it such a high rating.
    3 SC following one another; what’s the fun in that? Some racing was good, but don’t forget that many of the overtakes were simply a result of the looooooong straight which advantages cars with extra potent PU’s after each restart; that’s not exciting racing to me.

    But as I would have given it a 7, that means that the real rating would have been (8.790+7.000)/2 ;)

    Reply
      ruliemaulana (@ruliemaulana)
      29th June 2017, 20:05

      @f1-liners You’ll need a notification apps and a bot to create 800 or so WordPress account…

      Reply

    2. albo94
      29th June 2017, 20:48

      @f1-liners.
      I think you need a review in math my dear friend :)

      Reply
    Unicron (@unicron2002)
    29th June 2017, 19:57

    So glad to see this made the Top 10, I was hoping it did.

    The main question I’ve got is @thedoctor03 what are the other 4 races since 2007 have you got recorded?! Brazil ’12? Canada’ 11? Bahrain ’14?

    Reply
    glynh (@glynh)
    29th June 2017, 20:20

    A deserved result, this race is definitely one of my top 5 of the last decade and I’m glad such a unique track design paid off after last year’s disappointment.

    It’s a shame some people didn’t enjoy but that’s why we need variety I suppose. Personally I loved it and thought it was great for casual fans but there was also plenty for us fanatics, as evidenced by the result.

    Reply
    Victor (@victorandrei1999)
    29th June 2017, 20:26

    From my point of view, it deserved an even bigger mark. Some people on this site are negative about everything: if the race is full of overtakes, someone will say – wow, all the overtakes were boring, if the race is full of crashes – wow, this track is made just to bring out the Safety Car, if the cars are fast – wow, these cars are just to fast to watch them on TV….
    Let’s be more positive and say that this season is the first one with 3 teams wining races since 2013 or that these cars are so fast that they are taking down all the racords from 2004 even if they are 200 kilos heavier.
    What are the reasons to give this race marks between 1 and 7? OK, Baku GP will never be like Brazil 2012, but you had lot of hard-worked overtakes, lot of crashes, lot of drama, WHAT DO YOU WANT MORE?

    Reply
    Damon (@damon)
    29th June 2017, 20:32

    KEY POINT:
    This street circuit is simply FANTASTIC. Especially the super long straight – is on of the best long straights in the world of motorsport.

    Azerbeijan street circuit >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Monaco street circuit

    Reply

  12. Estaban de los Casas
    29th June 2017, 20:43

    I find the environment around the race site of interest. Like Monaco, Singapore at nighttime and now Baku. Fantastic aray of structures super old and super modern. This is apart of Formula One. Where is the race at ? So Baku was measureably better and becomes high on my list but the track layout aint so good.

    Reply

