In the round-up: Documents indicate Force India could be rebranded as Force One.

Magnussen maximised the car in the race, and the double move on Hulkenberg and Massa was rather nice too.
Hugh (@Hugh11)

On this day in F1

  • Michael Schumacher increased his championship lead by winning at Magny-Cours today in 1997. Look out for a new article on this race later today

9 comments on “Force One could be new name for Force India”

  1. Luka
    29th June 2017, 0:10

    I Am One With the Force and the Force Is With Me

    1. Profile Photo

      Fletch (@fletchuk)
      29th June 2017, 1:14

      OOOOH that is good!

    2. Profile Photo

      ruliemaulana (@ruliemaulana)
      29th June 2017, 2:42

      I read somewhere about Obi Oconobi and Checobacca…

  2. kanan
    29th June 2017, 1:05

    Darren Heath is right about PR/press lol. Mercedes and Hamilton use it really well. But other than that he’s taken all this Vettel/Ferrari bashing thing to the next level. I guess in the same article he’s basically proving the first point I (and he) mentioned without realizing too.

  3. Ink
    29th June 2017, 1:32

    Name change, huh? Feels like they really tried to Force One out!

    I am not a stand-up comedian, and I will keep my day job :)

  4. Profile Photo

    OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
    29th June 2017, 1:48

    I would really like it if they named it Force Thiruvannamalai Ventkatesan Lakshmi Kanthan.

    1. TR
      29th June 2017, 2:00

      The question is, Force him to do what?

  5. Profile Photo

    Mangy Black Sheep (@mangyblacksheep)
    29th June 2017, 2:13

    Force One, lame. Force Pink is so much better.

  6. Profile Photo

    ruliemaulana (@ruliemaulana)
    29th June 2017, 2:38

    For RedBull could win race on merit, Renault need to fix reliability issue first.
    That TAG-Heuer power unit is proven more unreliable than Honda.

