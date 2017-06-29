No hard tyres again for Italian Grand Prix

Formula One’s official tyre supplier Pirelli will continue to avoid using its hard compound tyre at the Italian Grand Prix.

The Monza circuit is the quickest on the F1 calendar but this will be the third year in a row the hard tyre compounds won’t be used at the race.

The super-soft tyre will be the mandatory compound for qualifying. Drivers will have to keep at least one set of the soft and medium compounds tyres available to use in the race and run at least one of them.

The hard tyre has only been used at the Circuit de Catalunya so far this year and is now unlikely to reappear before the end of the season. The tyre selections are yet to be announced for the races in the USA, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

2017 F1 tyre compounds so far

Circuit 2016 tyres 2017 tyres Melbourne Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Shanghai Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft Bahrain Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft Sochi Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Catalunya Hard Medium Soft Hard Medium Soft Monte-Carlo Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Montreal Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Baku Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft Red Bull Ring Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Silverstone Hard Medium Soft Medium Soft Super-soft Hungaroring Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft Spa-Francorchamps Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Monza Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft Singapore Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Sepang Hard Medium Soft Medium Soft Super-soft Suzuka Hard Medium Soft Medium Soft Super-soft

2017 Italian Grand Prix