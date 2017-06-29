Tyres, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2016

No hard tyres again for Italian Grand Prix

2017 Italian Grand PrixPosted on Author Keith Collantine

Formula One’s official tyre supplier Pirelli will continue to avoid using its hard compound tyre at the Italian Grand Prix.

The Monza circuit is the quickest on the F1 calendar but this will be the third year in a row the hard tyre compounds won’t be used at the race.

The super-soft tyre will be the mandatory compound for qualifying. Drivers will have to keep at least one set of the soft and medium compounds tyres available to use in the race and run at least one of them.

The hard tyre has only been used at the Circuit de Catalunya so far this year and is now unlikely to reappear before the end of the season. The tyre selections are yet to be announced for the races in the USA, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

2017 F1 tyre compounds so far

Circuit 2016 tyres 2017 tyres
Melbourne Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Shanghai Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Bahrain Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Sochi Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Catalunya Hard Medium Soft Hard Medium Soft
Monte-Carlo Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Montreal Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Baku Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Red Bull Ring Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Silverstone Hard Medium Soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Hungaroring Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Spa-Francorchamps Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Monza Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Singapore Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Sepang Hard Medium Soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Suzuka Hard Medium Soft Medium Soft Super-soft

