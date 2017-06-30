Lance Stroll, Williams, Baku City Circuit, 2017

Stroll is 2017’s seventh different Driver of the Weekend winner

2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver of the Weekend resultPosted on Author Keith Collantine

Lance Stroll is the seventh different driver to have been voted Driver of the Weekend in the eight races so far this year.

It’s a stunning turnaround for the driver who had a tough start to his first season in Formula One.

Stroll finished third in Baku and was only pipped to second place by Valtteri Bottas in a thrilling side-by-side dash to the finishing line. The pair were separated by just a tenth of a second.

The Williams racer is the second driver in three races to take his first Driver of the Weekend win. Carlos Sainz Jnr won the poll for the first time at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Lance Stroll’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend

Stroll arrived in Azerbaijan following a breakthrough points finish on home ground in Canada. He’d also begun using a driving coach to hone his racecraft. The result was unquestionably his most assured performance in an F1 car to date.

In a weekend when driver after driver disappeared up Baku’s escape roads, Stroll was one of few who rarely if ever seemed to be seen reversing out of a dead-end. This couldn’t have contrasted more sharply with his error-prone start to life as an F1 driver.

For the first time ever he beat his team mate in qualifying, albeit by a slender margin of four-hundredths of a second. Felipe Massa got ahead of him in the race and looked set to stay there until a damper problem put him out.

Stroll, however, remained error-free despite growing pressure from Bottas over the final laps. He came very close to holding the Mercedes off for second place.

The question now is whether this fine drive was a one-off or whether Stroll really has come of age.

People say he should have been seventh, ninth or whatever but the point is Ocon and Perez clashed, Vettel got a deserved penalty, Hulkenberg smacked the wall, Verstappen and Massa’s car failed and Hamilton was forced to pit for the head rest.

At the end of the day, after endless criticism including from me, the lad kept his nose clean and raced well. Not getting caught up in clashes is luck yes but also careful driving, give the lad a break, his podium was deserved.
@Broke84
I’m going to go for Stroll. My first thought was that in a race where almost everyone else lost there head, I never would’ve imagined that Stroll would be one of the few to make it to the end undamaged. But that would be unfair to say it was a just a good performance by his standards; it was a great performance by anyone’s standards. Don’t think we could’ve asked for anymore from him.
v
The jury’s still out for me on whether he is a decent talent, but fair play to him, his performances so far compared to this weekend have been night and day. Those first points have done wonders for his confidence. I’ll gladly take back everything I’ve said about him if he keeps this up.
@JackySteeg
Has completely defied expectations in the last 2 weeks. It was only a month ago that people were saying he should be replaced before the end of the season. He put in a really professional performance for someone so young and inexperienced.
Phil Norman (@Phil-f1-21)

Azerbaijan Grand Prix winners and losers

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Baku City Circuit, 2017
Hamilton’s headrest ruined his race
Quite a few drivers had good cause to feel hard done by in Baku. Lewis Hamilton had led the race from pole position up until the moment his headrest worked loose, forcing him into the pits.

I understand why people are voting for Stroll: his first podium after a shaky start in the sport – and a solid weekend – but this race was a lottery, none of the podium were exceptional.

Hamilton’s pole lap was a voyage into the unknown, in which he demolished the competition – they all fell by the wayside: Bottas 0.434, Vettel 1.2, Verstappen fifth place. In the race he way flawless and deserved the win under very trying conditions: repeated Safety Cars and a red flag, each one obliterating his lead; and keeping a cool head after being the victim of a road rage incident in which the offender was let off the hook. Despite all this, Hamilton was on course to win comprehensively, but for the really unusual headrest problem, something completely out of his hands.

This was another emphatic performance from Hamilton, and all the more remarkable given the struggle Mercedes had to find a set-up to get the tyres working.
TGU (@Thegrapeunwashed)
Shortly before the race was red-flagged Hamilton had been hit from behind by Sebastian Vettel. The incident provoked an enormous amount of debate and could have further consequences as Vettel’s conduct is beeing examined by the FIA.
I don’t support this behavior at all. And while I don’t really like Hamilton’s calculated press responses most of the time, I agree that true colors showed up this weekend. Vettel always wanted to be seen as a cool-headed good guy, who condemns dangerous driving. Remember Vettel – Kvyat in China 2016?

Well, you gotta be consistent. If you believe Hamilton brake-tested you, raise the issue with the team and stewards, or talk to him eye-to-eye, like you did with Kvyat. Don’t ram a driver for crying out loud. It’s a miracle he wasn’t banned outright, and it was incredibly stupid to endanger his championship chances this way.
@Zimkazimka
Daniel Ricciardo won the race from tenth on the grid following an early pit stop due to a brake problem. That’s an achievement which might ordinarily have earned him a lot more votes, but many felt it was clear Max Verstappen had been quicker in the same car:
I voted for Ricciardo not just because he won a difficult race but for his talent of making the best out of an awkward situation. I also think that the aerodynamics of the Red Bull helps his style of driving.
@Loup-garou

The Twitter verdict on the top drivers in Baku

Stroll’s surprise result was a talking point on Twitter, but not the biggest:

The Twitter verdict on Vettel and Hamilton’s clash

Unsurprisingly there was a lot more chatter about the collision between Vettel and Hamilton. There were far too many Tweets on this subject to include a large number of them below, but the selection below is fairly representative of the views which were put across. While some sided with Vettel, far more asked why he didn’t receive a much harsher punishment.

2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Browse all 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix articles

2 comments on “Stroll is 2017’s seventh different Driver of the Weekend winner”

  1. Profile Photo

    Ben Needham (@ben-n)
    30th June 2017, 13:47

    I’ll have a small slice of humble pie, but no more than that!

    A fair result in my opinion. Stroll drove a very good race, out-qualified Massa and kept his nose clean, rewarded with a well-deserved podium. He’s certainly outdone himself in my book.

    Personally I’d still say he’s here a year too soon and I’d have preferred to see him in Formula Two for a year first as I don’t think he’s ready… but… credit where it’s due, this race was really solid and it’s not his fault that other drivers caused themselves problems. A mature performance.

    Well done Lance, but he needs to continue out-qualifying Massa and scoring regular points to make me finish off my aforementioned pie!

    Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    Banana88x (@banana88x)
    30th June 2017, 13:51

    In a race with a lot of amateurish manoeuvres, a very mature drive from Stroll!
    Well deserved!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.
If the person you're replying to is a registered user you can notify them of your reply using '@username'.