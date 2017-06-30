Stroll is 2017’s seventh different Driver of the Weekend winner

Well done @danielricciardo you are a star! Such a boss. Amazing effort @ricciardo #f1 #C4F1

And oh my god @ValtteriBottas on @lance_stroll at the last second. Great drive by both in the closing stages #f1 #C4F1

Ok, but I'm tired of people saying that Lance Stroll is in F1 just because his dad paid a lot and bought his way in. You know what, anyone

By the way… was that a bonkers #AzerbaijanGP or what?! Credit to Lance Stroll – mature drive for an 18yo and unlucky not to get 2nd.

One of the worst performers so far on the podium… Massa out… #F1 #unbelievable #FM19

Nothing against @lance_stroll but @ValtteriBottas had the drive of the day. #F1DriverOfTheDay

Congrats @danielricciardo . Bad luck @LewisHamilton always the professional. All respect gone Vettel. @F1 should issue harsher penalty.

Brilliant GP with everything in it! Unbelievable bottle shown by Stroll to not stick it in the wall! #AzerbaijanGP #F1

A positive note. @alo_oficial got in the top 10 (finally) @McLarenF1 should happy with that.And @svandoorne wasnt far behind. #AzerbaijanGP

And Valtteri took my breath away on that last second! Congrats #AzerbaijanGP

#AzerbaijanGP i think @MassaFelipe19 had got podium without problems; better rhythm than Stroll,pity. Good for @WilliamsRacing this time#F1

Why @ValtteriBottas always crashes against @f1_raikonnen ? Go and crash to @LewisHamilton the idiot The f1 now sucks, + since no fuel pstop

The craziest #F1 race for sometime was won by Daniel Ricciardo ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Lance Stroll (I can't believe I'm typing that)

What a move on Massa and Stroll by @danielricciardo ! #AzerbaijanGP #F1

At first I didn't believe in you, but after today's #AzerbaijanGP , I think you're an amazing driver. P3, well done mate @lance_stroll

What a blunder with the headrest from Mercedes! Hamilton would've won the race and been 1 pt ahead in championship. #AzerbaijanGP

This Lance Stroll kid is going to have one heck of a career. Youngest (18) rookie to reach podium (3rd) in F1 Grand Prix 🇨🇦 #F1

Excellent racing in Baku, Alonso making that little honda look good. #McLaren #F1

FIA data says that Lewis Hamilton didn’t brake test Vettel. Vettel insists he did. Best #f1 drama in a long time.

Well the #F1 today was mental. @Max33Verstappen such bad luck, love watching you race. Some downright scary moments on track #naughtyVettel

Alonso actually scored points! Still not got over it! #AzerbaijanGP

Great drive @ValtteriBottas ! From 20th to 2nd! You did cost me a point in my fantasy F1 though. Guess I can let you off 😜

Interesting #AzerbaijanGP . Congrats to @danielricciardo for winning and @lance_stroll for his first podium!

Devastated and elated for Lance Stroll. Drove with such composure, you would think he will kick on from here. #AzerbaijanGP

. @danielricciardo well done Daniel! From 10th to WINNER! #ChickenDinner 🇦🇺 @F1 👏🏼

Watching back the footage from yesterday's #AzerbaijanGP , and I'm surprised @LewisHamilton managed to stay as cool as he did after that!

Congratulations to #Canada @lance_stroll on an amazing @F1 podium! Most interesting race of the year #AzerbaijanGP #Canada150

I know he got pipped on the line for 2nd today but amazing performance by Lance Stroll to hold it together & get a podium finish. At 18! #F1

Why the hell hasn't Vettel been banned for at least a race?! (Disclaimer: not a Hamilton fan) @f1 @fia — Kyle Stephens (@Ky1e_S) June 25, 2017

#Seb5 doing @KyleBusch is what we want. It's not about smelling flowers & planting trees: Mr Nasty is back!!! Yes, yes, yes! #AzerbaijanGP — by iberianmph.com (@p2pc2e) June 25, 2017

Can we ban both Hamilton and Vettel for the next race? That was some Pub Racing-teir garbage from both of them. #F1 #AzerbaijanGP — Josh-John (@RealRacingRoots) June 25, 2017

An @F1 "champion" showing how not to represent your sport and team (@ScuderiaFerrari) today. Own your mistakes Seb. Apologize and move on. — Glenn368 (@Glenn368) June 25, 2017

Sadly though, vettel yet again brings animosity to the sport on an otherwise great weekend #AzerbaijanGP — George Salthouse (@Georgey098) June 25, 2017

How has vettel escaped a multiple race ban for driving like that what a disgrace #f1 — ze_an8 (@se_an8) June 25, 2017

Sebastian Vettel should have been instantly disqualified!

Dangerous driving = max 2 years prison = StopGoPenalty?

Shame! 😡#AzerbaijanGP @F1 — Richard (@racitup) June 25, 2017

One thing I will say, even though I can't stand LH, Seb was completely in the wrong, his temper got the best of him #AzerbaijanGP — Brad Sherry (@Simplyoncall) June 25, 2017

Vettel should be banned for a race after trying to crash under the safety car #AzerbaijanGP — Colin MacNeill (@colin_macneill) June 25, 2017

if that's the only punishment vettel gets for that then @F1 is a joke. — scott brown (@scottbr0wn) June 25, 2017

10 second penalty for Vettel was absurd, should have been disqualified for dangerous driving and negligence. His actions were not fit for F1 — Robert (@Robert44183163) June 25, 2017

Just catching up on the #F1 VETTEL should have been black flagged for deliberately ramming Hamilton… Disgraceful behaviour — Adrian Elliott (@roverade) June 25, 2017

Vettel needs to be made an example of! I like SV but that behaviour can not be the precedent in #F1! #BakuGP #SkyF1 #Vettel — F1-Ben (@F1_Ben_F1) June 25, 2017

Sebastian Vettal disgraced F1 today, he should have been Black Flagged — IRobinshaw (@IanRobinshaw) June 25, 2017

Just watched this F1 race. Both Hamilton and Vettel were in the wrong. Lewis shouldn't run his mouth. Talk on the track. — Jonathan Wehman (@jonathanwehman) June 25, 2017

Always fun to be reminded what a bunch of pre-school children F1 drivers can sometimes be. #ItWasntMe #AzerbaijanGP — JZ (@JZJeffZ) June 25, 2017

Vettel should be banned for his shocking behaviour today. Like last year shows no class @F1 #AzerbaijanGP — Will Higman (@thenotoriousH19) June 25, 2017

Dear @F1 the incident with #vettel and #Hamilton in today's gp #vettel should of got a more severe punishment and his licence revoked. — Michael crosby (@mikeacrosby1985) June 25, 2017

Sebastian Vettel made a mistake, but how dare people suggest he intentionally drove into Lewis Hamilton — that is the real disgrace. #F1 — Max Turner 🍇 (@maxturnerus) June 25, 2017

Catching up with the #F1. Why did Vettel not get disqualified for deliberately hitting Hamilton? — Dominic (@D_Rodders) June 25, 2017

Love watching Vettel have a meltdown when he is the one that is driving into others… never his fault #AzerbaijanGP — Rodney Heron (@rodneyheron) June 25, 2017

Vettel has got to sit out a race or two for that #f1 — Dan V (@cobbledClassic) June 25, 2017

#Vettel should have been black flagged, he got away with deliberately driving into an opponent today.! #AzerbaijanGP #F1 — IanL78 (@IanL78) June 25, 2017

Lost lots of respect for Vettel after he drove into Hamilton. I thought he was better than that. #F1 #AzerbaijanGP #BattleOfBaku #fb — Alex Crouch (@Alex_Crouch_92) June 25, 2017

F1 penalties bit of a joke ! Blatantly obvious dangerous "hit" by Vettel, stats showed @LewisHamilton did not brake test @F1 @MercedesAMGF1 — Jezza_V (@Jezza_V) June 25, 2017

If it was #Grosjean or #Maldonado​ there would be calls for a ban



Why won't the same happen to #vettel #AzerbaijanGP — Owen (@llusnewo) June 25, 2017

I see #Vettel is looking for a career in stock car racing.! #F1 #AzerbaijanGP — IanL78 (@IanL78) June 25, 2017

why are people STILL saying HAM brake-checked VET despite the race stewards saying telemetry shows that to be false??? #F1 #AzerbaijanGP — Romulux (@Giglyoronomicon) June 25, 2017

Ridiculous behaviour from one of the best drivers in f1 and his punishment was lenient. What would he have said if the other way around? — Richard Pearson (@E4BodyClinic) June 25, 2017

Unbelievable rhetoric aimed @LewisHamilton today for doing absolutely nothing wrong #Vettle 100% in wrong & lucky with just time penalty #F1 — Russell Harris (@sarriefan_uk) June 25, 2017

If Vettel's act is a disgrace, Lewis asking Bottas to slow down Vettel is also a disgrace. Rivalry is good for f1 #F1Baku #Justmoveon — RaMmYy MUFC (@rameshkannanm) June 25, 2017

Drivers have had race bans for causing lesser incidents than Vettel on Hamilton today. Shows that Hamilton has the psychological edge #F1 — Tom Nelson (@tomnelson96) June 25, 2017

If you're brave enough to insult the race director and slam another driver on purpose, have the courage to admit it! #f1 — Chaitanya (@ChaiAsInTea) June 25, 2017

In the normal world, Sebastian Vettel would have been disqualified after that race. Penalties are just so lenient. #AzerbaijanGP — Ron (@roncharls4) June 25, 2017

And now finally see the 10 sec penalty, that is crazy. Hitting a driver intentional = instant black flag. Racing cars are not weapons #f1 — Kenny Stoltz (@KennyStoltz) June 25, 2017

Sebastian Vettel's a deserved multiple champion and funny & engaging too, but wheel-banging with Lewis wasn't on. Best f1 race in ages tho! — Laurence Buxton (@islands4) June 25, 2017

After watching F1 highlights of Vettel disgraceful drive against @LewisHamilton, he should banned. Shame on F1. Were you caught sleeping? — Kuku  (@KukuDjamasi) June 25, 2017

Clear message to young racing drivers. it is acceptable to deliberately drive into another car. Speechless at such a pathetic penalty #F1 — Eric Lambert (@EricLambert) June 25, 2017

Any F1 fan who defends Vettel is a disgrace to the fanbase. He has no just reasons to do what he did. Hamilton doesn't deserve that — Oliver (@OGlazebrook) June 25, 2017

The fact people are defending Vettel for his behaviour makes me lose hope in humanity. What he did was a disgrace, that's it #AzerbaijanGP — Matthieu Mastalerz (@Mastaf1) June 25, 2017

Watching #f1 on delay… Vettel move to knock hubs against Hamilton clearly intentional and in any low series would be a black flag. — Kenny Stoltz (@KennyStoltz) June 25, 2017

pretty much – he still came away with fourth – I think it’s a disgrace. I think he disgraced himself today, to be honest. #F1 — Nuella JesusGirl (@nuella93) June 25, 2017

Imagine even trying to defend Vettel over that, so deluded it's hilarious. #F1 — JTennant (@JackTennant10) June 25, 2017

People want Vettel to be DSQ. Jeez, it's not like he's done it in the first corner, at high speed, in a title-deciding race, ya know :D #F1 — Felipe Giro (@felipepgiro) June 25, 2017

I'm sorry but Vettels actions today will in no way encourage road rage they are f1 drivers it's a totally different field so bore off 😝 — Little Bear (@FerrariNana11) June 25, 2017

Fantastic F1 race today. How Vettel got away with a 10 sec penalty is shocking. He should know better. Should be at least a one race ban. — Tony Walters (@tonywalters100) June 25, 2017

#vettel should have gotten a black flag @F1 charly. Causing a collusion on purpose. Very unprofessional. — Frank (@FrankMolenschot) June 25, 2017

It seems that it's now impossible to get disqualified in F1. #Vettel — BPacman (@bpacman) June 25, 2017

#F1 Vettel deliberately drives into another car and is not banned from the sport. Disgraceful, ugly and childish — Chris Kerwin (@chris_sw17) June 25, 2017

#F1 Vettel should've been DQ'ed from the #Azerbaijan GP – he clearly deliberately drove into Hamilton!!! — James Cunnington (@jamescunnington) June 25, 2017

Vettel is a disgrace and f1 your a disgrace. How can you allow a driver to delibertely drive into another driver? Speed should not matter — Warren Hemmingway (@warren7051) June 25, 2017

Vettel needs to wind his neck in and admit he made a mistake, instead of ramming the side of another car in a huff#F1Baku #AzerbaijanGP — Connor B Patterson (@cb_patterson44) June 25, 2017

Weak stewarding by @F1 officials today. Vettel should have been black flagged and made an example of or given 6 points incurring a race ban. — AvantgardeAutomotive (@AvantgardeMB) June 25, 2017

Vettel's avoidance of the question in a follow-up interviews speaks volumes. Pretty sure a race ban is in order.#F1 — Tyler Heatley (@thecarbloke) June 25, 2017

What Vettel did to Hamilton is one of the most disgusting things I've seen in motorsport. A complete lack of gamesmanship #AzerbaijanGP — Lachlan Waugh (@lachlan_waugh) June 25, 2017

Vettel's 'swipe' today is, in my opinion, a one-race ban minimum. Disgraceful behaviour. #FIA need to take action. @SkySportsF1 #F1 — Scott Smith (@smithscottuk) June 25, 2017

let me get this straight @f1 VET gets the same number of penalty points 4 a deliberate crash as HAM did for reversing a ft in the pit lane — Romulux (@Giglyoronomicon) June 25, 2017

Just catching up with today's #F1. Can't believe my eyes! How was Vettel not black flagged for deliberately crashing into @LewisHamilton? — Phil Thornton (@phil_thornton) June 25, 2017

I like Sebastian #Vettel, but yesterday he puroposly drove into the race leader during a SC in a Grand Prix, stupid & petulant… 4x WC? #F1 — Andy Hone (@andyhone) June 25, 2017

"Driving like men?" You drove like a brat #VET #points Not the way to drive #F1 — Sarah Oldknow (@SarahOldknowAct) June 25, 2017

When your mum texts you to say Vettel is a bad boy, you know 10 sec penalty wasn't enough.

Not upset just disappointed.#AzerbaijanGP — Lady Simpkins (@ferrarichick84) June 25, 2017

10 second penalty for deliberately driving into another driver is an absolute disgrace, no matter what level it's unacceptable @F1 #safety — Jon Ratcliffe (@JontheManc) June 25, 2017

Caught up on the @F1! @LewisHamilton is correct in calling Vettel a "disgrace". The @fia can't dodge this, Vettel needs at least 1 race ban — Jonathan Gullis (@JEGullis) June 25, 2017

I think Hamilton was surprisingly slow out of the corner, Vettel was caught unawares, Hamilton entitled to control the pace at a restart #F1 — Tom Westrop (@TomWestrop) June 25, 2017

Maybe because I grew up a NASCAR fan, but the #Vettel and #Hamilton thing didn't seem like a big deal. #F1 and #Whiting have to lighten up — Trent (@atxtrent) June 25, 2017

Can't believe Vettel rammed Hamilton either. Not the sort of thing you would expect in F1. — Ben Hastings (@benjhastings) June 25, 2017

I really enjoyed #AzerbaijanGP Hamilton brake testing Vettel, Seb single handedly steering into him, but now Ham ruins it with his bitching — Ashling Desmond (@redactash) June 25, 2017

people like vettel will cause a death in the near future and the fat cats running F1 will not bat an eyelid you are all a complete disgrace. — david Terry (@RealStroller) June 25, 2017

Vettel borrowing some dubious collision tips from the book of Schumacher. #AzerbaijanGP #F1 — Alec Parkin (@AlecParkin) June 25, 2017

Only Vettel will ever know if it really was deliberate or not. I want to believe the best in him though. The alternative is disturbing. #F1 — Laura Leslie (@LauraLeslieF1) June 25, 2017

Seb did bump Hamilton, but what about when senna took out Prost? Both drivers were naughty but could've been worse #AzerbaijanGP — Aaron Markham (@aaron_m99) June 25, 2017

Perhaps the people controlling the race are too last century. Every day of the week that's a black flag for Vettel. #bottledit #F1 — Andy Hughes (@Derek_Diggler) June 25, 2017

As much as it kills me VET was wrong 4 his antics 2day and got off lightly but i like tat tat trait in a driver. #AzerbaijanGP — barrymcmanusF1 (@barrymcmanus51) June 25, 2017

Vettel should be disqualified after todays #AzerbaijanGP and hamilton also needs a small penalty — Sebastian (@Agsspecdown) June 25, 2017

I'm sorry but Vettel is in the wrong for the Hamilton contact Im a diehard Ferrari fan, but a race ban should be considered. #F1 #Vettelfan — Car Racing Central (@caracingcentral) June 25, 2017

Vettel driving into Lewis from the side 100% intentionally. Absolutely pathetic. So that's how a 4x F1 world champ behaves. #AzerbaijanGP — Alex Oldham (@alexanderoldham) June 25, 2017

Hamilton and Vettel rivalry good for F1. What happened today was comedy though. Daft from Vettel. — Vivek (@VivekRaju8) June 25, 2017

#VETTEL has gone down in my estimation as a driver. Pure and simple it's calculated dangerous driving & he got away virtually scot-free #F1 — Gary Price (@gsp981) June 25, 2017

Vettel needs to own up to his mistake. Data showed Lewis did nothing wrong unlike Vettel who sideswiped him in a fit of petulance #F1 — Victoria F (@CurvedOpinion) June 25, 2017