In the round-up: Bernie Ecclestone says he shouldn’t try to return to running Formula One.
Bernie: I couldn't do a better job than Liberty (ESPN)
"I've been thrown out and someone else is going to do a better job and I'm quite sure if I went back I couldn't do a good a job as they're going to do. So I shouldn't go back."
Vettel should not be punished further - Button (BBC)
Ross Brawn: "It shouldn't have happened; it shows the passion of the guys fighting for the world championship. That's the passion we want to see."
Mosley: Vettel actions intolerable (Sky)
"My recommendation would have been to take Vettel out of the race and bring the whole matter to the World Council to negotiate."
Vandoorne column: Vettel/Hamilton emotions are what fans want (Motorsport)
"My view is that is always difficult to judge things completely from on-board footage, but it was a little bit of a strange reaction from Seb. When you are in the heat of the moment, and when you are fighting for victory, then the emotion maybe takes you over a bit."
Ricciardo run 'compounds' Verstappen pain (Autosport)
"Horner felt there was 'no doubt' Verstappen would have won the race had the engine problem - which is still be investigated - not occurred, as he was running behind three drivers - Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Sergio Perez - who eventually hit trouble later in the race."
Hamilton-Vettel rivalry can be great for F1 but penalty rulings must be transparent (The Guardian)
Mark Blundell: "To a degree the penalty (a 10-second drive-through penalty) does not fit the crime."
Felipe Massa Q&A: Racing on in 2018? Why not! (F1)
"At a track where so many aces struggled, he seemed totally cool - and mature."
Bourdais on the road to recovery following terrifying crash at Indy 500 (Tampa Bay Times)
"I don't think (my wife is) comfortable asking me to stop. We've talked about it. We talked about it after Justin (Wilson)."
Trial and Retribution (The Buxton Blog)
"Aiming your car at another, whether at 50kph or 250kph has never been deemed to be acceptable at any level or in any championship. It is the one absolute that exists in racing. You do not use your car as a weapon."
Azerbaijan GP was a pleasure 2watch. Why? because adrenaline & emotions were high. What Vettel did was silly but he's been punished. Move on
Rivalry is a huge part of what makes sport so captivating. I'm glad Vettel and Hamilton have stopped their little love-in #F1
#TBT Mini me doing what I love the most 🏎 pic.twitter.com/OMD6o5hs6J
Comment of the day
@Bleu was at Magny-Cours in 1997 for the race featured on F1 Fanatic yesterday:
I was at the race, hoping for good results for Finns. It didn’t happen.
Hakkinen retired on the sight. Once at home, eagerly waiting how the situation was handled by Finnish commentators – result was that it happened during the adverts.
I was also able to see Mika Salo walking back to the pits – his car stopped near the 180-degree left-hander.
@Bleu
- Inspired Schumacher takes ’11-point win’ at Magny-Cours
- Vettel must cut out the temper tantrums
- Why Hamilton had to slow the field more at that controversial restart
- Championship tensions boil over between Vettel and Hamilton but Ricciardo stays cool
- Villeneuve slip-up hands title lead back to Schumacher after Panis crash
- Hamilton hits back as title fight tightens up in Canada
- Why F1 will struggle to prevent Indy 500 clashes in future
- Changing F1 for the better: 14 smart moves Liberty have made already
greg-c (@greg-c)
30th June 2017, 0:12
Yes Bernie, you’re right this time
Ibrahim (@ibrahim)
30th June 2017, 0:23
Can someone explain to me how Vettel used his car as a “weapon”?
Redi (@redi)
30th June 2017, 0:46
@ibrahim Well, it’s a car that weighs several hundreds kilos with a speed of about 60kph. If you still don’t see how being hit with one might have the effect of a weapon maybe you should try getting hit yourself. Might put things into perspective.
Michael (@freelittlebirds)
30th June 2017, 0:51
@redi ha-ha-ha – I have a feeling that hit screwed Lewis’ headrest…
Sundar Srinivas Harish
30th June 2017, 1:57
As opposed to the team not fastening it properly after the red flag?
RossoToro (@rossotoro)
30th June 2017, 0:53
Just Buxton being his usual drama boy again.
Tom
30th June 2017, 1:29
I think the main point is he used his car to be more intimidating and as a way of creating physical contact. That fits into definition of a weapon. if I bashed someone over the head with a banana it wouldn’t do much if any damage but I would still have used it as a weapon, especially if it was my intention to cause impact with it.
Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
30th June 2017, 3:09
According to the Oxford English Dictionary website, a weapon is “A thing designed or used for inflicting bodily harm or physical damage.” I can’t see how there weren’t at least scuff marks on the side of Hamilton’s car, so the only question that remains is was the second crash deliberate or not. If Vettel’s action was deliberate then, as far as I can tell, one is correct in calling his car “a weapon”. If Vettel’s action was accidental (and an apology of some sort would help in believing this) then I don’t think “weapon” is really the correct word to use, but I don’t know what the correct adjective is when there is damage caused by being clumsy.
OOliver
30th June 2017, 0:46
So Vandoorne recommends more of same?
I believe we need the right emotions in sport. We don’t need more violence on the race track, plenty of that elsewhere on TV
F1 should be a family sport, no minimum age. We don’t want to sow the wrong ideas in young kids.
Sven (@crammond)
30th June 2017, 2:41
Thing is, F1 is about driving cars as fast as possible, to the physical limits. It is inherently irresponsible and by its nature is about a very thing, an urge to do something when we don’t think about responsibility and possible consequences. A good number of car-races people take part in are still illegal, and for a good reason. We may have found a way to confine it to certain places and cars and make a legal and organized thing out of it, but it’ll never be something to look for role models. Every racer will at some point prefer his adrenalin over his safety a bit too much for that.
Trying to turn F1-drivers into responsible role-models is a bit like taking a long-standing TV-series about the mafia and turning it into the Partridge Family. Losing mischief from F1 does not make it better.
Euro Brun (@eurobrun)
30th June 2017, 1:00
I wonder what Dan Ticktum thinks about Vettel’s actions?
DaveF1 (@davef1)
30th June 2017, 1:08
I think Buxton is being a bit too dismissive towards Maldonado’s ‘swipes’. In both incidents he was only given a grid drop even though it was possible the second incident resulted in Perez’s qualifying crash. More importantly is that in both incidents, he was driving at a much faster speed than Vettel was behind the safety car yet he was allowed to continue to participate in both weekends. I find it baffling that at the time he wasn’t given harsher penalties which would have indeed set some sort of precedent for such actions of ‘road rage.’
Or may a grid drop is the precedent?
Brian (@flyinglapct)
30th June 2017, 1:31
I could see VET getting some sort of grid penalty. Depending on the size of the penalty, he could stockpile engine components to use for the rest of the season.
racerdude7730 (@racerdude7730)
30th June 2017, 3:41
You can’t do that anymore
Brian (@flyinglapct)
30th June 2017, 1:26
The cardinal sin of racing? I thought hitting your teammate was the cardinal sin. Buxton’s article was a little too drawn out, but at least it wasn’t overly dramatic like the Darren Heath article yesterday.
Jay Menon (@jaymenon10)
30th June 2017, 1:28
I gave the race a 10, but I didnt give it that score because Vettel ran into Hamilton. Yes, there was an element of drama, but thats not why I watch F1.
Argy-bargy aside, it was an awesome race, lots of bold moves all through the field, some too bold. The stop start element of the race sort of made it better.
Ultimately, it was nice to see neither Hamilton or Vettel winning!
manatcna (@manatcna)
30th June 2017, 1:49
Bernie Ecclestone says he shouldn’t try to return to running Formula One.
Is that a typo? – shouldn’t that be ruining ?
Jon (@johns23)
30th June 2017, 1:58
Thought it was a great write up by Will Buxton. Don’t think anything will come of it now (Further Penalties for Vettel)
andrewf1 (@andrewf1)
30th June 2017, 1:59
I really dislike all this recent “heat of the moment, fighting for victory like warriors” narrative, regarding the Hamilton vs Vettel incident.
This didn’t occur during wheel-to-wheel racing, at high speeds with close to no time to react, where each competitor just wants to get ahead.
This occurred during the safety-car phase, where no racing or overtaking is allowed. It was a deliberate and vengeful, or at the very least incompetent manoeuvre by Vettel, who got off with a way too lenient penalty for his actions.
Selbbin (@selbbin)
30th June 2017, 3:10
Drivers should stop telling the fans what they want. Polls clearly dictate what that is. Mature behavior and appropriate punishments.
Urvaksh (@thedoctor03)
30th June 2017, 3:33
If I could, I would actually just say this to Vettel (quoting him): “Honestly, what are we doing here? Can you just clarify whether your move on Hamilton was intentional? Just say it and move on. If it was intentional, apologise. If not, say it you were stupid enough to not keep your hands on the wheel. This isn’t ping pong. Give your fans some ammunition to at least rebut some claims.”