Bernie Ecclestone, Baku City Circuit, 2017

Ecclestone: “I shouldn’t go back”

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Bernie Ecclestone says he shouldn’t try to return to running Formula One.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Comment of the day

@Bleu was at Magny-Cours in 1997 for the race featured on F1 Fanatic yesterday:

I was at the race, hoping for good results for Finns. It didn’t happen.

Hakkinen retired on the sight. Once at home, eagerly waiting how the situation was handled by Finnish commentators – result was that it happened during the adverts.

I was also able to see Mika Salo walking back to the pits – his car stopped near the 180-degree left-hander.
@Bleu

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Rhys and Mike-E!

If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.

June on F1 Fanatic

A selection of F1 Fanatic’s top reads from last month which you might have missed:

21 comments on “Ecclestone: “I shouldn’t go back””

  1. Profile Photo

    greg-c (@greg-c)
    30th June 2017, 0:12

    Yes Bernie, you’re right this time

    Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    Ibrahim (@ibrahim)
    30th June 2017, 0:23

    Can someone explain to me how Vettel used his car as a “weapon”?

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Redi (@redi)
      30th June 2017, 0:46

      @ibrahim Well, it’s a car that weighs several hundreds kilos with a speed of about 60kph. If you still don’t see how being hit with one might have the effect of a weapon maybe you should try getting hit yourself. Might put things into perspective.

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Michael (@freelittlebirds)
        30th June 2017, 0:51

        @redi ha-ha-ha – I have a feeling that hit screwed Lewis’ headrest…

        Reply

        1. Sundar Srinivas Harish
          30th June 2017, 1:57

          As opposed to the team not fastening it properly after the red flag?

          Reply
    2. Profile Photo

      RossoToro (@rossotoro)
      30th June 2017, 0:53

      Just Buxton being his usual drama boy again.

      Reply

    3. Tom
      30th June 2017, 1:29

      I think the main point is he used his car to be more intimidating and as a way of creating physical contact. That fits into definition of a weapon. if I bashed someone over the head with a banana it wouldn’t do much if any damage but I would still have used it as a weapon, especially if it was my intention to cause impact with it.

      Reply
    4. Profile Photo

      Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
      30th June 2017, 3:09

      According to the Oxford English Dictionary website, a weapon is “A thing designed or used for inflicting bodily harm or physical damage.” I can’t see how there weren’t at least scuff marks on the side of Hamilton’s car, so the only question that remains is was the second crash deliberate or not. If Vettel’s action was deliberate then, as far as I can tell, one is correct in calling his car “a weapon”. If Vettel’s action was accidental (and an apology of some sort would help in believing this) then I don’t think “weapon” is really the correct word to use, but I don’t know what the correct adjective is when there is damage caused by being clumsy.

      Reply

  3. OOliver
    30th June 2017, 0:46

    So Vandoorne recommends more of same?
    I believe we need the right emotions in sport. We don’t need more violence on the race track, plenty of that elsewhere on TV
    F1 should be a family sport, no minimum age. We don’t want to sow the wrong ideas in young kids.

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Sven (@crammond)
      30th June 2017, 2:41

      Thing is, F1 is about driving cars as fast as possible, to the physical limits. It is inherently irresponsible and by its nature is about a very thing, an urge to do something when we don’t think about responsibility and possible consequences. A good number of car-races people take part in are still illegal, and for a good reason. We may have found a way to confine it to certain places and cars and make a legal and organized thing out of it, but it’ll never be something to look for role models. Every racer will at some point prefer his adrenalin over his safety a bit too much for that.
      Trying to turn F1-drivers into responsible role-models is a bit like taking a long-standing TV-series about the mafia and turning it into the Partridge Family. Losing mischief from F1 does not make it better.

      Reply
  4. Profile Photo

    Euro Brun (@eurobrun)
    30th June 2017, 1:00

    I wonder what Dan Ticktum thinks about Vettel’s actions?

    Reply
  5. Profile Photo

    DaveF1 (@davef1)
    30th June 2017, 1:08

    I think Buxton is being a bit too dismissive towards Maldonado’s ‘swipes’. In both incidents he was only given a grid drop even though it was possible the second incident resulted in Perez’s qualifying crash. More importantly is that in both incidents, he was driving at a much faster speed than Vettel was behind the safety car yet he was allowed to continue to participate in both weekends. I find it baffling that at the time he wasn’t given harsher penalties which would have indeed set some sort of precedent for such actions of ‘road rage.’

    Or may a grid drop is the precedent?

    Reply
    1. Profile Photo

      Brian (@flyinglapct)
      30th June 2017, 1:31

      I could see VET getting some sort of grid penalty. Depending on the size of the penalty, he could stockpile engine components to use for the rest of the season.

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        racerdude7730 (@racerdude7730)
        30th June 2017, 3:41

        You can’t do that anymore

        Reply
  6. Profile Photo

    Brian (@flyinglapct)
    30th June 2017, 1:26

    The cardinal sin of racing? I thought hitting your teammate was the cardinal sin. Buxton’s article was a little too drawn out, but at least it wasn’t overly dramatic like the Darren Heath article yesterday.

    Reply
  7. Profile Photo

    Jay Menon (@jaymenon10)
    30th June 2017, 1:28

    I gave the race a 10, but I didnt give it that score because Vettel ran into Hamilton. Yes, there was an element of drama, but thats not why I watch F1.

    Argy-bargy aside, it was an awesome race, lots of bold moves all through the field, some too bold. The stop start element of the race sort of made it better.

    Ultimately, it was nice to see neither Hamilton or Vettel winning!

    Reply
  8. Profile Photo

    manatcna (@manatcna)
    30th June 2017, 1:49

    Bernie Ecclestone says he shouldn’t try to return to running Formula One.

    Is that a typo? – shouldn’t that be ruining ?

    Reply
  9. Profile Photo

    Jon (@johns23)
    30th June 2017, 1:58

    Thought it was a great write up by Will Buxton. Don’t think anything will come of it now (Further Penalties for Vettel)

    Reply
  10. Profile Photo

    andrewf1 (@andrewf1)
    30th June 2017, 1:59

    I really dislike all this recent “heat of the moment, fighting for victory like warriors” narrative, regarding the Hamilton vs Vettel incident.

    This didn’t occur during wheel-to-wheel racing, at high speeds with close to no time to react, where each competitor just wants to get ahead.

    This occurred during the safety-car phase, where no racing or overtaking is allowed. It was a deliberate and vengeful, or at the very least incompetent manoeuvre by Vettel, who got off with a way too lenient penalty for his actions.

    Reply
  11. Profile Photo

    Selbbin (@selbbin)
    30th June 2017, 3:10

    Drivers should stop telling the fans what they want. Polls clearly dictate what that is. Mature behavior and appropriate punishments.

    Reply
  12. Profile Photo

    Urvaksh (@thedoctor03)
    30th June 2017, 3:33

    If I could, I would actually just say this to Vettel (quoting him): “Honestly, what are we doing here? Can you just clarify whether your move on Hamilton was intentional? Just say it and move on. If it was intentional, apologise. If not, say it you were stupid enough to not keep your hands on the wheel. This isn’t ping pong. Give your fans some ammunition to at least rebut some claims.”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.
If the person you're replying to is a registered user you can notify them of your reply using '@username'.