Caption Competition 132: Baku driving

This rather untypical machine for an F1 race weekend was spotted on the track in the run-up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Can you come up with the best caption for this picture? Post your funniest suggestion in the comments below.

A selection of the best will feature in a future edition of the F1 Fanatic Round-up.

    1. Profile Photo

      squaregoldfish (@squaregoldfish)
      1st July 2017, 11:56

      CAUTION: May not accelerate out of corners as quickly as you expect.

      Reply
    2. Profile Photo

      Eddie Dobrescu (@giulestina)
      1st July 2017, 11:56

      “Fernando Alonso takes to the track in his McLaren Honda in Free Practice”

      Reply

    3. Gina
      1st July 2017, 11:57

      Alonso tests new McLaren

      Reply
    4. Profile Photo

      hzh (@hzh00)
      1st July 2017, 11:58

      Honda were caught running secret engine testing at Baku.

      Reply
    5. Profile Photo

      Craig Norris (@schuey75)
      1st July 2017, 11:59

      No wonder Hamilton was complaining about the safety car going to slow.

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Robbie (@robbie)
        1st July 2017, 12:41

        Lol almost word for word my first reaction. Good one.

        Reply
    6. Profile Photo

      James Brickles (@brickles)
      1st July 2017, 12:03

      Sebastian Vettel serving his punishment after the collision with Lewis Hamilton.

      Reply

    7. martin
      1st July 2017, 12:03

      This is a trial run for the new Safety car for 2018 season and It has a LPG system.

      Reply
    8. Profile Photo

      RossoToro (@rossotoro)
      1st July 2017, 12:04

      Spot the car that has done more laps than Red Bull.

      Reply
    9. Profile Photo

      ruliemaulana (@ruliemaulana)
      1st July 2017, 12:10

      No more hybrid power unit. Let’s go back to the good old days engine.

      Reply
    10. Profile Photo

      greg-c (@greg-c)
      1st July 2017, 12:15

      We’re catching Fred !

      Reply
    11. Profile Photo

      Broke84 (@broke84)
      1st July 2017, 12:19

      McLaren unveil their new engine partner, running an older model, Lada take 2s off Hondas fastest lap.

      Reply
    12. Profile Photo

      Gabriel (@rethla)
      1st July 2017, 12:21

      Hamilton finally found a car with proper headrests and are gonna show his engineers what hes been talking about.

      Reply

    13. Derek
      1st July 2017, 12:34

      I’m fastest through the corners..

      Reply
    14. Profile Photo

      Telvee32 (@telvee32)
      1st July 2017, 12:37

      With doubts cast over the future of the McLaren-Honda partnership amongst Fernando Alonso’s promises to jump ship, McLaren begin to explore drastic measures to increase engine performance.

      Reply

    15. Sumedh
      1st July 2017, 12:38

      Force India trial their new chassis as their drivers make it clear that they will race each other very hard on the track.

      Reply
    16. Profile Photo

      hzh (@hzh00)
      1st July 2017, 12:44

      Everyone was surprised by FIA’s new F1 closed cockpit concept.

      Reply

    17. Ryan08
      1st July 2017, 12:46

      After Pascal is knocked out in Q1, he asks the team if they’re sure Ericsson isn’t getting better equipment…

      Reply
    18. Profile Photo

      runningupthathill (@runningupthathill)
      1st July 2017, 12:47

      Vettel’s extra punishment was learning to drive in a straight line, at low speed, with one hand off the wheel.

      Reply

    19. Indeed
      1st July 2017, 12:47

      Alonso is Faster than you.

      Reply
    20. Profile Photo

      Anatoli68 (@anatoli68)
      1st July 2017, 12:49

      10-VS-958. Lucky for some.

      Reply
    21. Profile Photo

      Robbie (@robbie)
      1st July 2017, 12:50

      No worries, the marshals have about an hour to get off the track…

      Reply
    22. Profile Photo

      Jeanrien (@jeanrien)
      1st July 2017, 12:51

      Lance Stroll spotted during his training. Surely this is one enough to be authorised by the FIA.

      Reply

