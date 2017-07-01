This rather untypical machine for an F1 race weekend was spotted on the track in the run-up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Can you come up with the best caption for this picture? Post your funniest suggestion in the comments below.
A selection of the best will feature in a future edition of the F1 Fanatic Round-up.
23 comments on “Caption Competition 132: Baku driving”
squaregoldfish (@squaregoldfish)
1st July 2017, 11:56
CAUTION: May not accelerate out of corners as quickly as you expect.
Eddie Dobrescu (@giulestina)
1st July 2017, 11:56
“Fernando Alonso takes to the track in his McLaren Honda in Free Practice”
Gina
1st July 2017, 11:57
Alonso tests new McLaren
hzh (@hzh00)
1st July 2017, 11:58
Honda were caught running secret engine testing at Baku.
Craig Norris (@schuey75)
1st July 2017, 11:59
No wonder Hamilton was complaining about the safety car going to slow.
Robbie (@robbie)
1st July 2017, 12:41
Lol almost word for word my first reaction. Good one.
James Brickles (@brickles)
1st July 2017, 12:03
Sebastian Vettel serving his punishment after the collision with Lewis Hamilton.
martin
1st July 2017, 12:03
This is a trial run for the new Safety car for 2018 season and It has a LPG system.
RossoToro (@rossotoro)
1st July 2017, 12:04
Spot the car that has done more laps than Red Bull.
ruliemaulana (@ruliemaulana)
1st July 2017, 12:10
No more hybrid power unit. Let’s go back to the good old days engine.
greg-c (@greg-c)
1st July 2017, 12:15
We’re catching Fred !
Broke84 (@broke84)
1st July 2017, 12:19
McLaren unveil their new engine partner, running an older model, Lada take 2s off Hondas fastest lap.
Gabriel (@rethla)
1st July 2017, 12:21
Hamilton finally found a car with proper headrests and are gonna show his engineers what hes been talking about.
Derek
1st July 2017, 12:34
I’m fastest through the corners..
Telvee32 (@telvee32)
1st July 2017, 12:37
With doubts cast over the future of the McLaren-Honda partnership amongst Fernando Alonso’s promises to jump ship, McLaren begin to explore drastic measures to increase engine performance.
Sumedh
1st July 2017, 12:38
Force India trial their new chassis as their drivers make it clear that they will race each other very hard on the track.
hzh (@hzh00)
1st July 2017, 12:44
Everyone was surprised by FIA’s new F1 closed cockpit concept.
Ryan08
1st July 2017, 12:46
After Pascal is knocked out in Q1, he asks the team if they’re sure Ericsson isn’t getting better equipment…
runningupthathill (@runningupthathill)
1st July 2017, 12:47
Vettel’s extra punishment was learning to drive in a straight line, at low speed, with one hand off the wheel.
Indeed
1st July 2017, 12:47
Alonso is Faster than you.
Anatoli68 (@anatoli68)
1st July 2017, 12:49
10-VS-958. Lucky for some.
Robbie (@robbie)
1st July 2017, 12:50
No worries, the marshals have about an hour to get off the track…
Jeanrien (@jeanrien)
1st July 2017, 12:51
Lance Stroll spotted during his training. Surely this is one enough to be authorised by the FIA.