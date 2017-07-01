Baku City Circuit, 2017 Link to this image full-size: http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/2017/07/01/caption-competition-132-baku-driving/motor-racing-formula-one-world-championship-azerbaijan-grand-prix-preparation-day-baku-azerbaijan-3/ Baku City Circuit, 2017 Baku City Circuit, 2017
2 comments on “Baku City Circuit, 2017”
KJR1959 (@kjr1959)
1st July 2017, 15:52
Fernando
Please let him pass he’s quicker than you !
Richard Hill (@hill)
1st July 2017, 17:03
After relentless team radio from Lewis Hamilton, the FIA unveil their significantly faster Saftey Car