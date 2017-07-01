2 comments on “Baku City Circuit, 2017”

  1. Profile Photo

    KJR1959 (@kjr1959)
    1st July 2017, 15:52

    Fernando
    Please let him pass he’s quicker than you !

    Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    Richard Hill (@hill)
    1st July 2017, 17:03

    After relentless team radio from Lewis Hamilton, the FIA unveil their significantly faster Saftey Car

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.
If the person you're replying to is a registered user you can notify them of your reply using '@username'.