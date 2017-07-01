In the round-up: Williams is the latest F1 team to get the documentary treatment in a film coming out next month.
Links
Your daily digest of F1 news, views, features and more from hundreds of sites across the web:
Williams (Curzon Artificial Eye)
"Morgan Matthews' upcoming documentary tells the extraordinary story of the Williams Formula 1 team."
Renault: Turning engine up feels like ‘magic’ (Autosport)
"Renault introduced new engine modes and settings in Baku for its works and customer teams, which delivered a gain of around 0.2 seconds."
Montrealer Lance Stroll's F1 career kicking into high gear (National Post)
"Even last year when I won the European championship in F3, he had excuses behind the reason I won."
Vandoorne's start 'not as good' as McLaren expected (ESPN)
"We didn't give him 100 percent to do well because he had a lot of issues on his car which was quite regular. But we are now addressing this to help him drive the cars the way we want to be fast."
Frustrated Kvyat urges Toro Rosso to sort out reliability (Motorsport)
"It’s so frustrating. Seems like since I came to Toro Rosso that is the story. And I want it to change as fast as possible."
How broken friendship led to Dennis's McLaren exit (BBC)
"There are stories buzzing around the F1 paddock about it, including one that many of those close to the situation believe to be true but which cannot be detailed here."
Got a tip for a link to feature in the next F1 Fanatic round-up? Send it in here:
Social media
Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:
We had a VIP stop by the McLaren garage at #FOS this afternoon. 👍🏼 Great to see you, @BillyMonger! pic.twitter.com/UWYKOE0fFu
— McLaren (@McLarenF1) June 30, 2017
- Find more official F1 accounts to follow in the F1 Twitter Directory
Comment of the day
Ron Dennis’s departure from McLaren yesterday may not have been a huge shock but it nonetheless marks the end of an era:
I was and still am a big Ron Dennis fan. The amount of success the team experienced under his leadership placed McLaren among the great teams in the sport.
Best wishes on his next venture and a sincere thank you for all the years of hard work from a McLaren fan.
@Pmccarthy_is_a_legend
Happy birthday!
Happy birthday to Tom Moloney and Pj!
If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.
One comment on “Williams documentary to open on August 4th”
Sundar Srinivas Harish
1st July 2017, 1:00
There is a certain hilarity about the way only one of two drivers in each team supplied Renault engines is suffering from poor reliability – and I don’t think Kvyat has had an engine failure so far, it always seems like power steering or suspension failures.