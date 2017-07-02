2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed in pictures

Reigning world champion Nico Rosberg got back behind the wheel of a Mercedes Formula One car for the first time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend.
The annual celebration of speed on Lord March’s estate also included appearances from many of the current F1 teams plus a collection of great and obscure F1 machinery.
Several cars raced by the late
John Surtees made an appearance, including a Honda of the type used to win the Italian Grand Prix 50 years ago.
Among the more curious cars on display and on the hill included the peculiar Eiffelland F1 car with itscentral, stalk-mounted rear view mirror, and a rare example of a Ferrari which raced in the Indianapolis 500.
Here’s a selection of pictures from the event.
Nico Rosberg, Mercedes, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Nico Rosberg, Mercedes, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Nico Rosberg, Mercedes, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Mercedes, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Nico Rosberg, Mercedes, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Eiffeland E21, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Ferrari 375 ‘Grant Pistons Ring Special’, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Alfa Romeo 183T, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Renault Arnoux, Renault RS01, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Mercedes W125, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Bernie Ecclestone, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Marc Gene, Ferrari, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Emerson Fittipaldi, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Emerson Fittipaldi, McLaren M26, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Emerson Fittipaldi, McLaren M26, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Brabham BT49, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Pierre Gasly, Red Bull, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Pierre Gasly, Red Bull, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Pierre Gasly, Red Bull, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Main sculpture, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Honda RA300, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Nick Heidfeld, Mahindra, Formula E, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Nick Heidfeld, Mahindra, Formula E, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Nick Heidfeld, Mahindra, Formula E, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Tom Kristensen, Audi R8, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Pierluigi Martini, Brabham BT52, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Pierluigi Martini, Brabham BT52, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Pierluigi Martini, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Pierluigi Martini, Brabham BT52, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Pierluigi Martini, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Lotus 97T, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Gordon Murray, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Adrian Newey, Lotus 72, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Adrian Newey, Lotus 72, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Nico Rosberg, Mercedes, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Porsche 919, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Vanwall 4, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Main scuplture, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Main scuplture, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
Surtees TS15, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017
One comment on “2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed in pictures”
MrBoerns (@mrboerns)
2nd July 2017, 20:45
That’s most definately a 49 Newey is driving. The Unraced showcar, i believe.