2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed in pictures

Reigning world champion Nico Rosberg got back behind the wheel of a Mercedes Formula One car for the first time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend.

The annual celebration of speed on Lord March’s estate also included appearances from many of the current F1 teams plus a collection of great and obscure F1 machinery.

Several cars raced by the late John Surtees made an appearance, including a Honda of the type used to win the Italian Grand Prix 50 years ago.

Among the more curious cars on display and on the hill included the peculiar Eiffelland F1 car with itscentral, stalk-mounted rear view mirror, and a rare example of a Ferrari which raced in the Indianapolis 500.

Here’s a selection of pictures from the event.

More images will be added here

F1 pictures