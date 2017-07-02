One comment on “Emerson Fittipaldi, McLaren M26, Goodwood Festival of Speed, 2017”

  1. CJ
    3rd July 2017, 0:38

    You sure that’s not an M23? The M26 had a narrower nose with the front radiator exposed, among other differences.

