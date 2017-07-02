In the round-up: Kevin Magnussen could have a home race if plans to create a street circuit in Copenhagen come to fruition.
Magnussen hails Danish Grand Prix project (F1i)
"(F1 track designer Hermann) Tilke says it would not be a problem to construct an exciting track in the middle of Copenhagen."
Baku wants 2019 June date despite '18 change (Autosport)
"At the end of April it can get down to 14-15C. It's not freezing cold, but it's not T-shirt weather."
Hamilton says British GP is ‘most important race of the year’ (BT)
"It’s that important part of the British racing heritage and it’s the place where we really get to showcase it. The UK is the home of motorsport and we’ve got such great and incredible heritage."
Rowland: 'No reason' I can't aim for Renault 2018 seat (Motorsport)
"If Max (Verstappen) never got the chance, who knows... maybe if he'd gone to F2 and the team's one second off, you can't do one second, it's not possible."
Drowning in vitriol (The Buxton Blog)
"In the last month alone I’d wager I’ve been forced to block as many people as I had done over the previous three years."
Looks like he had some good fun out there… and so did the rest of the team! How about you? 😁 #FOS #VB77 pic.twitter.com/Csqm2Kdd51
— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) July 1, 2017
#YasAnnouncement coming your way! Thought we'd try something new for the #AbuDhabiGP. #NewRules, new colour scheme 🎨#YasIslandBuzz pic.twitter.com/6uDRLamuDz
— Yas Marina Circuit (@ymcofficial) June 30, 2017
Did Williams get a bit carried away with their celebrations in Baku last weekend? This picture raised a concern from Ben:
If anyone fell down, that would be virtually all the drivers having to abort the final lap which would ruin it, and much more importantly, it is just dangerous.
Fair enough years ago, but how are they getting away with doing this now when they have just crossed the finishing line on the longest strait on any F1 track? It is a massive risk.
I am surprised nobody else has brought this up. Waving your hands is one thing, leaning right out at an angle and balancing on one foot and holding on with one hand is something else.
Ben Rowe (@Thegianthogweed)
dam00r (@dam00r)
2nd July 2017, 0:16
Great photos in Abu Dhabi for Force India!
Sakis (@sakis)
2nd July 2017, 0:21
Auto-Correction Mode ON
(F1 track designer Hermann) Tilke says it would not be a problem to construct a boring track in the middle of Copenhagen.
Strontium (@strontium)
2nd July 2017, 0:42
@sakis I was going to say pretty much the same. I do like Baku so I would reserve judgement before seeing what it could potentially look like, however it annoys me that Tilke is apparently the only person who is seen to be capable of designing a circuit these days. There are plenty of designers, architects, and firms, including those with knowledge of F1, who should get a chance at creating a good circuit. This idea that F1 has that “new circuit / modification = ask Tilke” annoys me a lot. It’s a ‘risk free’ option, I get that, but the most successful projects normally stand out, which most of Tilke’s don’t.
GT Racer (@gt-racer)
2nd July 2017, 1:00
@strontium Tilke gets used as often as he does because he comes as a full package with a lot of experience that ensures everything is done as efficiently & quickly as possible with little no no problems.
What I mean by that is that you have to remember that it isn’t just Tilke thats brought in to design a new circuit, It’s his company so all the design, engineering, building & architecture is done under 1 roof with teams of people that have been doing this for years so know exactly whats needed in terms of the infrastructure, safety requirements etc…. That experience means everyone knows exactly what to do, How long everything should take to do & how to ensure everything is exactly as it should be.
Bringing in other designers tends to mean you have to involve several other companies to do the building work & some may not have experience with circuit design which can (And in the past has) led to delays or other problems, Especially if the several companies involved don’t have good communication or don’t work well together.
Should also be noted that just because a circuit is designed by Tilke, It doesn’t necessarily mean Herman himself designed it. The older circuits he did do pretty much by himself but some of the more recent one’s had a lot of input from others (Including teams & drivers).
Strontium (@strontium)
2nd July 2017, 0:43
I have long thought a race in Denmark, or indeed any Nordic country, would be great, however only if there is space for it on the calendar, and only if there is a track worthy of hosting a race.
GT Racer (@gt-racer)
2nd July 2017, 0:45
I know that people on here often seem to be fairly down on street circuits, However one of the things i’ve been hearing is that Liberty are actively looking at introducing more street circuits where possible as they see them as a way of taking F1 to the people.
It’s the model Champcar used the final couple years it was around & what Formula E are doing currently. Go to cities that are highly populated and/or good tourist areas & take your product to the people via what Champcar used to call street festivals of speed.
The problem that Champcar found however is that while that approach did attract a great crowd, A lot of them weren’t there to watch the racing & instead turned up for the other activities. The result of that was while the 1st 1-2 years at a new street venue attracted fantastic crowds, They weren’t actually attracting new fans that turned up year after year so attendance ended up fading as the years went on.
Take San Jose, The 1st race held there in 2005 saw 150,000 attend over the weekend with that figure dropping to 120,192 for 2006 (Only 83,248 of which were paid attendance) with a minor drop to 120,000 for the final race in 2007 (81,538 of which were paid for).
The only memorable part of that track was the ridiculous tram-line bumps the 1st year that caused a lot of damage to cars over the weekend as well as a few ‘minor’ injuries to drivers (Both of which officials insisted be kept quiet).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_kIOxPjPF5A
@HoHum (@hohum)
2nd July 2017, 1:14
Re COTD, Dear Mr. Hogweed, righteousness is on your side but I am old enough not to care about being PC so I will ask you to not be a killjoy, life, after all, is dangerous. Do you not ever walk on a footpath with nothing more than a small kerb to protect you from the idiyot driver texting or doing some other thing that is incompatible with safe driving? Thought so.
paulguitar (@paulguitar)
2nd July 2017, 1:18
@hohum
I am with you on this. Come on, everyone, let’s not let the health and safely stuff stifle us too much………..We do have to have some joy in our lives!
Shrieker (@shrieker)
2nd July 2017, 1:15
Please not another street circuit.. Oh god what have we done to deserve this !
paulguitar (@paulguitar)
2nd July 2017, 1:16
That is a very interesting piece by Will Buxton. I agree with all he says there. Take a quick look at Youtube comments, for example, to be truly shocked. I had a look at a video of the Lewis/Seb incident a few days ago, and scrolled down hoping for some sensible discussion. To say that is not what I saw would be a serious understatement. The first comment, which was at the top due to having been up-voted by the most people, was a short, sickeningly racist statement about Lewis Hamilton. The sort of thing I could not possibly quote here. I was genuinely horrified and really saddened.
So what’s going on? I often wonder if it is the very anonymity of the internet that creates this sort of thing, but it must be there in these people for real, as they are going about their daily lives, and now given a chance to rear its ugly head from the safety of typing on their computer anonymously.
There seems to be a rejection of simple facts these days, and we really do seem to now be living in a post truth, ’Trump world’. We can all be guilty of getting carried away, on here I think the level of respect is generally very good. Having said that, I am going to make a concerted effort to be ever more respectful online, and remember we are all fans of the same thing, and are probably nearly all decent people, even if we often disagree!