2017 Austrian Grand Prix TV Times

Here are the details of Sky and Channel 4’s coverage of the 2017 Austrian Grand Prix in the UK:

Friday 7th – Sunday 9th July 2017

Day Session Channel Coverage starts Session starts Session ends Friday Austrian Grand Prix first practice live Sky Sports F1 08:45 09:00 10:30 Friday Austrian Grand Prix second practice live Sky Sports F1 12:45 13:00 14:30 Saturday Austrian Grand Prix third practice live Sky Sports F1 09:45 10:00 11:00 Saturday Austrian Grand Prix qualifying live Sky Sports F1 12:00 13:00 Saturday Formula Two Austria feature race Sky Sports F1 14:30 14:35 15:40 Saturday GP3 Austria race one Sky Sports F1 16:05 16:10 16:55 Saturday Austrian Grand Prix qualifying highlights Channel 4 17:30 Sunday GP3 Austria race two Sky Sports F1 08:05 08:10 08:45 Sunday Formula Two Austria sprint race Sky Sports F1 09:15 09:20 10:10 Sunday Austrian Grand Prix live Sky Sports F1 11:30 13:00 Sunday Austrian Grand Prix highlights Channel 4 17:45 Sunday IndyCar Iowa 300 live BT Sport 1 22:00 22:30

2017 Austrian Grand Prix