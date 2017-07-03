2017 Austrian Grand Prix TV Times

Join us on F1 Fanatic Live throughout every session of the Austrian Grand Prix weekend. Look out for the live page on the site during every session and follow all the action with your fellow F1 Fanatics.
Here are the details of Sky and Channel 4’s coverage of the 2017 Austrian Grand Prix in the UK:
Friday 7th – Sunday 9th July 2017
|Day
|Session
|Channel
|Coverage starts
|Session starts
|Session ends
|Friday
|Austrian Grand Prix first practice live
|Sky Sports F1
|08:45
|09:00
|10:30
|Friday
|Austrian Grand Prix second practice live
|Sky Sports F1
|12:45
|13:00
|14:30
|Saturday
|Austrian Grand Prix third practice live
|Sky Sports F1
|09:45
|10:00
|11:00
|Saturday
|Austrian Grand Prix qualifying live
|Sky Sports F1
|12:00
|13:00
|Saturday
|Formula Two Austria feature race
|Sky Sports F1
|14:30
|14:35
|15:40
|Saturday
|GP3 Austria race one
|Sky Sports F1
|16:05
|16:10
|16:55
|Saturday
|Austrian Grand Prix qualifying highlights
|Channel 4
|17:30
|Sunday
|GP3 Austria race two
|Sky Sports F1
|08:05
|08:10
|08:45
|Sunday
|Formula Two Austria sprint race
|Sky Sports F1
|09:15
|09:20
|10:10
|Sunday
|Austrian Grand Prix live
|Sky Sports F1
|11:30
|13:00
|Sunday
|Austrian Grand Prix highlights
|Channel 4
|17:45
|Sunday
|IndyCar Iowa 300 live
|BT Sport 1
|22:00
|22:30
