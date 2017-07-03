Vettel avoids further sanction over clash with Hamilton

The FIA had announced it will take no further action again Sebastian Vettel over his collision with Lewis Hamilton in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Vettel has accepted full responsibility for the collision and pledged to make a public apology for it.
The FIA warned Vettel that “should there be any repetition of such behaviour, the matter would immediately be referred to the FIA International Tribunal for further investigation”.
Following an incident at the recent Azerbaijan Grand Prix involving a collision between Car 5 (Sebastian Vettel) and Car 44 (Lewis Hamilton), Sebastian Vettel was today invited to attend a meeting at the FIA’s Paris headquarters. He was accompanied by his Team Principal Maurizio Arrivabene. He reviewed the incident together with a panel comprised of FIA Deputy President for Sport Graham Stoker, FIA General Secretary for Sport Peter Bayer, FIA Formula One World Championship Race Director Charlie Whiting and FIA Formula One World Championship Deputy Race Director and FIA Safety Director Laurent Mekies.
During the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, stewards officiating at the event issued a ten-second stop-and-go penalty to Sebastian Vettel, the most severe penalty immediately applicable before displaying a black flag notice to the driver. Sebastian Vettel also had three penalty points applied to his FIA Superlicence, taking his current total to nine.
However, while respecting the stewards’ decision, the FIA remained deeply concerned by the wider implications of the incident, firstly through the impact such behaviour may have on fans and young competitors worldwide and secondly due to the damage such behaviour may cause to the FIA’s image and reputation of the sport.
Following detailed discussion and further examination of video and data evidence related to the incident, Sebastian Vettel admitted full responsibility.
Sebastian Vettel extended his sincere apologies to the FIA and the wider motor sport family. He additionally committed to devote personal time over the next 12 months to educational activities across a variety of FIA championships and events, including in the FIA Formula 2 championship, the FIA Formula 3 European championship, at an FIA Formula 4 championship to be defined and at the FIA Stewards’ seminar. Due to this incident, president Jean Todt instructed that no road safety activities should be endorsed by Sebastian Vettel until the end of this year.
The FIA notes this commitment, the personal apology made by Sebastian Vettel and his pledge to make that apology public. The FIA also notes that Scuderia Ferrari is aligned with the values and objectives of the FIA.
In light of these developments, FIA President Jean Todt decided that on this occasion the matter should be closed.
Nevertheless, in noting the severity of the offence and its potential negative consequences, FIA President Todt made it clear that should there be any repetition of such behaviour, the matter would immediately be referred to the FIA International Tribunal for further investigation.
Commenting on the outcome of today’s meeting, FIA President Jean Todt said: “Top level sport is an intense environment in which tempers can flare. However, it is the role of top sportsmen to deal with that pressure calmly and to conduct themselves in a manner that not only respects the regulations of the sport but which befits the elevated status they enjoy.”
“Sportsmen must be cognisant of the impact their behaviour can have on those who look up to them. They are heroes and role models and to millions of fans worldwide and must conduct themselves accordingly.”
46 comments on “Vettel avoids further sanction over clash with Hamilton”
Bustertje
3rd July 2017, 18:43
Now back to racing.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
3rd July 2017, 19:38
Not so fast – here’s Vettel’s apology:
http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/2017/07/03/vettel-issues-apology-baku-clash-hamilton/
OK, now back to racing…
Francorchamps (@francorchamps17)
3rd July 2017, 18:43
Veryyyyyy lucky.
Sham (@sham)
3rd July 2017, 18:44
Disappointed. I had hoped they would do the right thing and show that this sort of reaction when in charge of a racecar just will not be accepted. If I did what he did on the road, I’d expect a heavy fine and 3 month ban at least.
Racing isn’t the same as road driving, granted, he should be held to even higher standards.
Adam (@rocketpanda)
3rd July 2017, 18:45
Good. Time to move on.
Lewisham Milton
3rd July 2017, 18:50
…until it all gets dragged up again, in the press conferences that should be for promoting the Austrian Grand Prix.
Anthony (@lagerstars)
3rd July 2017, 19:10
Out of interest, what are your thoughts on the fact that after his last road rage outburst less than a year ago the FIA had a similar meeting where they said if he does that kind of thing again there would be consequences and here we are following another road rage incident and the FIA response is if he does it again they’ll be consequences… What are these consequences meant to be exactly as from here it seems like a pretty hollow statement.
SaraJ (@sjzelli)
3rd July 2017, 18:46
As it should be
Hugh (@hugh11)
3rd July 2017, 18:50
Good. Penalty was given. Stewards had all the same information as the post race decision people had, unlike with the brake test when they didn’t have the telemetry, here they didn’t need telemetry to see what Vettel had done, and they gave the penalty which they thought was appropriate, like what they do for every other incident, and that should be the end of it. On to Austria.
Patrick (@aqualyn)
3rd July 2017, 18:50
So what was the point in this? Twice he’s had hearings, twice he’s said sorry, twice he’s gotten away with it.
Lorenzo (@thegamer23)
3rd July 2017, 18:52
The right outcome.
30 + seconds lost in Baku was enough for a wheel to wheel contact at 30 km/h.
Intentional and dangerous moves like Sainz on Alonso Mexico 2016, Verstappen on Raikkonen multiple times at Spa & Hungary, were not even penalized
Hugh (@hugh11)
3rd July 2017, 19:43
Exactly. Like I’ve said before, if Hamilton didn’t lose his headrest and had won the race, the 30+ seconds lost by Seb would’ve been considered fine and there wouldn’t be nearly as much hysteria. And why should the punishment change because something completely unrelated happened.
sumedh
3rd July 2017, 18:53
How many races before Lewis knock Seb off the track, writes #Sorry on instagram?
Ed Marques (@edmarques)
3rd July 2017, 18:54
Proteting the title fight and, of course, red overalls.
Other drivers wouldn’t be so lucky by getting a pat on the back after saying “i’m sorry”.
I didn’t expect anything different.
Fran
3rd July 2017, 19:41
zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
Nikki (@nikkit)
3rd July 2017, 18:55
Ferrari International Assisstance is alive and well after all.
Seriously though, all this does is send out a message to other drivers that you can deliberately ram another car whilst behind the safety car and as long as you say sorry, you’ll get a meaningless penalty and that’s that.
No doubt, if he did something at the next race that any other driver would get three points on his licence for, they’ll just give him a meaningless time penalty.
Had this been another team and driver, he would have been sitting out at least the next race.
sumedh
3rd July 2017, 19:01
Please explain how a 10 second stop go (amounting to 30 seconds) is “meaningless”?
Nikki (@nikkit)
3rd July 2017, 19:05
Besides the fact that they waited until Hamilton was forced to pit for the headrest problem and had to stop for longer, thus allowing Vettel to leapfrog him and finish ahead to maintain his championship lead?
sumedh
3rd July 2017, 19:11
So you are implying that Vettel’s penalty should be higher than a 10-second stop-go. Ok, Let’s say I agree with you. Now tell me, why should Vettel’s penalty be higher. Is it because a) He did something dangerous b) Hamilton had an unrelated problem altogether later in the race. Is it a) or b). Or both?
In your first comment you imply to a). Then you imply b). Make up your mind please!
G. (#susiewolffinsperational4F1) (@greggriffiths)
3rd July 2017, 19:17
+1
G. (#susiewolffinsperational4F1) (@greggriffiths)
3rd July 2017, 19:16
+1
Ashwin (@redbullf1)
3rd July 2017, 19:32
+1
Digi
3rd July 2017, 18:58
Anyone else getting a black flag made for Silverstone?
G. (#susiewolffinsperational4F1) (@greggriffiths)
3rd July 2017, 19:08
+1
N
3rd July 2017, 19:39
This needs to happen.
JayR
3rd July 2017, 19:45
Hahaha. COTD.
Graham (@guitargraham)
3rd July 2017, 18:59
the “action for road safety ” campaign just became a bit of an ironic joke
G. (#susiewolffinsperational4F1) (@greggriffiths)
3rd July 2017, 19:07
+1
Loup Garou (@loup-garou)
3rd July 2017, 19:00
Good decision. More than anything else, I felt that the Stewards got it right the first time and gave the approrpiate penalty. Any upgrading of that would have discredited the on-field stewards and would have rendered the whole incident more shambolic than it already is.
Time to get on with racing.
Adeel
3rd July 2017, 19:04
Common sense has prevailed. Vettel’s action wasn’t deliberate, just like it wasn’t deliberate of him running in the back of Lewis. He got a penalty during the race which he served. Case closed. Let’s get back to racing!
PS: I do think it was wrong of him not to acknowledge the action after the race. He should have put his hands up, accepted his mistake and apologised.
cm (@cm-cm)
3rd July 2017, 19:13
I agree this is getting old…but not nearly as old as you guys STILL defending vettel s actions, if not downright misrepresenting obvious road rage as simple “wheel contact”…
Steven Smith (@ragwort)
3rd July 2017, 19:05
Was there ever any doubt that this would be the result?
G. (#susiewolffinsperational4F1) (@greggriffiths)
3rd July 2017, 19:06
I cannot believe that he’s got away with this FIA should be ashamed. Another other driver (ok mabey not HAM) would have faced a race ban. Minimum. What’s different for this guy. If he can’t display the cool head of a four time world champ and accept responability…He shouldn’t even be in the sport. Trust me this thing is so not buried yet. As much as I want to draw curtains over it cus it’s all done now…Bit many more conversations will be had over this.
Ashwin (@redbullf1)
3rd July 2017, 19:36
Yes the least I expected was a grid drop.
Now imagine what the other drivers would think ” yeah I can go aggressive, all it takes is a 10s pit stop penalty and an apology letter ”
dissapointed by the outcome !
“action for road safety ” great action indeed , sigh !
Ben
3rd July 2017, 19:12
I’m sure Vettel is crying over not being able to take part in the safety campaigns. I mean seriously, do they see that as a punishment ? Sounds more like a holiday !
And to be fair to Vettel he was really apologetic after the race. But I’m sure this time it’s 100% sincere…
G. (#susiewolffinsperational4F1) (@greggriffiths)
3rd July 2017, 19:19
Apologetic…Who are you trying to kidd Ben?? Seriously. The guy still haven’t (and now won’t) back down from saying it wasn’t his fault…That’s one weird apology if you ask me
regulus (@regulus)
3rd July 2017, 19:20
Much ado about nothing
Fladers
3rd July 2017, 19:20
I’m always the first one to say ‘racing incident’ instead of penalizing something that happens during overtakes. But this was completely different. This was someone purposely driving their car into someone else. There’s a big difference between ‘I’m coming through’ and ‘I’m aiming at you’. I do wonder if the result would’ve been the same if someone like Palmer or Vandoorne would’ve done it.
G. (#susiewolffinsperational4F1) (@greggriffiths)
3rd July 2017, 19:25
++1
Djangles LeVaughn (@royal-spark)
3rd July 2017, 19:29
That’s a birthday present he would have hoped for.
sumedh
3rd July 2017, 19:31
Well, he did get something to cool him down https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I0-uQtTbfP4
svianna (@svianna)
3rd July 2017, 19:34
Vettel’s fans don’t get it. The fact that he DELIBERATELY bumped Lewis’ car after the alleged brake check SHOWS he has an emotional lack of control issue. He can’t deal with adversity when stakes are high. Pretty much like he dealt with Webber in the RBR racing days. Pretty much like Grosjean’s early days in F1. And, Grosjean HAD to have a one race-ban to feel the consequences. Todt, now FIA, formerly SF, would never allow the little brat to be further penalized. Bad decision, but that is consistent with FIA’s history of political decisions, in detriment of logic.
G. (#susiewolffinsperational4F1) (@greggriffiths)
3rd July 2017, 19:37
+1
Lorenzo (@thegamer23)
3rd July 2017, 19:46
Grosjean caused multiple crashes during the season including a potentially fatal one in Spa (alonso’s head nearly taken off).
You can’t seriously compare those cases.
Michael (@freelittlebirds)
3rd July 2017, 19:38
That is just totally insane. Why even bother wasting time with FIAs, stewards and other things? They should just use a wheel of fortune with different penalties and the wheel for Vettel and Ferrari shouldn’t have any penalties.
Todt’s a joke
Arrivabene’s a bigger joke
Vettel’s a clown
David BR (@david-br)
3rd July 2017, 19:45
So basically the same ultimatum he got last year, with the threat to refer any future incident to the FIA International Tribunal for further investigation. When presumably they’ll give him another ultimatum, threatening to refer any future incident to the FIA International Tribunal for further investigation… [repeat to slow fade]