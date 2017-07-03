Sebastian Vettel has apologised for his collision with Lewis Hamilton in a statement issued on his website.
The Ferrari driver also said he intends to apologise to Hamilton directly for the incident.
“Concerning the incidents of Baku I’d like to explain myself,” Vettel wrote.
“During the re-start lap, I got surprised by Lewis and ran into the back of his car. With hindsight, I don’t believe he had any bad intentions.”
“In the heat of the action I then overreacted, and therefore I want to apologise to Lewis directly, as well as to all the people who were watching the race. I realise that I was not setting a good example.”
“I had no intention at anytime to put Lewis in danger, but I understand that I caused a dangerous situation.”
Vettel met with FIA president Jean Todt today in Paris
“I would like to apologise to the FIA. I accept and respect the decisions that were taken at today’s meeting in Paris, as well as the penalty imposed by the stewards in Baku.
I love this sport and I am determined to represent it in a way that can be an example for future generations.”
11 comments on “Vettel issues formal apology for Baku clash with Hamilton”
GtisBetter (@passingisoverrated)
3rd July 2017, 19:34
Good enough for me. Now, don’t do it again.
smudgersmith1 (@smudgersmith1)
3rd July 2017, 19:34
He’s a very naughty boy !
Mabiala
3rd July 2017, 19:35
Lol. FIA, all this noise for an apology?
Farce.
Bippy
3rd July 2017, 19:35
Would have been a lot less painful if the silly sod had ‘fessed up after the race. He could have even gained some credibility. Good punishment, better than a points deduction.
cm (@cm-cm)
3rd July 2017, 19:35
NOW, we can move on.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
3rd July 2017, 19:35
For me the interesting thing here is Vettel does not indicate anywhere he has accepted that Hamilton did not brake-test him.
I suspect he might get a few questions about that…
David BR (@david-br)
3rd July 2017, 19:42
Doesn’t that rule out the intention of brake-testing him? He might still argue that he slowed down (too much).
N
3rd July 2017, 19:42
I was about to write the same thing.
Michael (@freelittlebirds)
3rd July 2017, 19:36
Yes, good thing they brought him in for that… Do I really have to apologize mom? I don’t want to!!!
Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
3rd July 2017, 19:44
I know I have gone on about the 2nd incident not being intentional, but I think Vettel saying this has pretty much proved it.
“I had no intention at anytime to put Lewis in danger, but I understand that I caused a dangerous situation.”
Pretty much what I said. I don’t think Vettel intended to hit Hamilton the 2nd time. I thought it was just an overreaction in the heat of the moment which is exactly what I said. Explains why I didn’t think it was on purpose. This clearly doesn’t make it any better though. Being angry and loosing control and not realizing what you are doing is just as bad. But it was only at that moment that Vettel had this. Other than that, he is normally fully in control which is what an F1 driver needs to be. I know the incident happened all the same anyway but all I’d been trying to point out is that I didn’t think Vettel deliberately hit Hamilton on either occasion. He just overreacted.
N
3rd July 2017, 19:45
“I got surprised by Lewis and ran into the back of his car. With hindsight, I don’t believe he had any bad intentions. ”
‘surprised by Lewis’ – Surprised by what? He’s still indicating Hamilton did ‘something’
‘i dont beileve he had any bad intentions’ – Again, indicating Hamilton did ‘something’
This ‘apology’ has me fuming. The fact that he got away with any further penalty because of this ‘apology’ makes me boil.