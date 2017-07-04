Conservative tyre choice for Mercedes at Silverstone

Mercedes have made the most conservative tyre selection of any team for next week’s British Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will have just six sets of the softest tyre available, the fewest of any drivers. The Ferrari drivers will have nine sets each.

Three drivers have gone even more aggressive with their choices for the race at Silverstone. Daniil Kvyat and the McLaren drivers will each have ten sets of the super-soft rubber.

2017 British Grand Prix tyre selections

Driver Team Tyres Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Max Verstappen Red Bull Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari Sergio Perez Force India Esteban Ocon Force India Felipe Massa Williams Lance Stroll Williams Fernando Alonso McLaren Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Romain Grosjean Haas Kevin Magnussen Haas Nico Hulkenberg Renault Jolyon Palmer Renault Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Marcus Ericsson Sauber

