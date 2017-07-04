Conservative tyre choice for Mercedes at Silverstone

Mercedes have made the most conservative tyre selection of any team for next week’s British Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will have just six sets of the softest tyre available, the fewest of any drivers. The Ferrari drivers will have nine sets each.
Three drivers have gone even more aggressive with their choices for the race at Silverstone. Daniil Kvyat and the McLaren drivers will each have ten sets of the super-soft rubber.
2017 British Grand Prix tyre selections
|Driver
|Team
|Tyres
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|Sergio Perez
|Force India
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India
|Felipe Massa
|Williams
|Lance Stroll
|Williams
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber
