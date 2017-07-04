Sebastien Buemi, Formula E, Buenos Aires, 2017

Manufacturers ‘now prefer Formula E’ – Agag

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Formula E chief Alejandro Agag says the all-electric racing championship has become the preferred motor sport for manufacturers.

Join F1 Fanatic on Facebook

Don't miss anything from F1 Fanatic - join us on Facebook here to see whenever a new article has been added:

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Comment of the day

Has NASCAR’s increasingly gimmicky product turned fans off – and is there a lesson for F1 here?

Something that is sad to see is how NASCAR is been run into the ground with all the silly gimmicks over the last 15-plus years. To see grandstands at Daytona less than half-full shows just how far that series has fallen and how none of the gimmicks are doing anything to bring people back.

This new stage format they introduced this year is a complete and utter joke. The way they format their ‘championship’ is an even bigger joke and for as long as they keep doing nonsense like that they will continue to haemorrhage fans because I don’t know a single person (including many who grew up watching NASCAR) who likes any of it. Most I know got turned off by it starting with the stupid Chase for the Cup in 2004.
PeterRogers

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Mclarenfanjamm and Adam Dennehey!

If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.

On this day in F1

  • Nigel Mansell took pole position for the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard today in 1987

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.
If the person you're replying to is a registered user you can notify them of your reply using '@username'.