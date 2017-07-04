Manufacturers ‘now prefer Formula E’ – Agag

In the round-up: Formula E chief Alejandro Agag says the all-electric racing championship has become the preferred motor sport for manufacturers.
Formula E is on track financially, says Agag (Reuters)
"I think Formula E has become the preferred destination for manufacturers and there are a few reasons for that."
Red Bull set for British GP fuel supply boost (Autosport)
"Tsurusaki says ExxonMobil has made a step forward to reach a point that Red Bull's previous supplier Total didn't think was possible, and he now believes the performance of the fuel is close to being on par with its rivals on the grid."
Rosberg offers his opinion on Vettel/Hamilton clash (ESPN)
"I'm the guy who knows Lewis best in the whole of the racing industry, so I think I'm in the best position to judge it and for sure he didn't do that one on purpose, definitely."
Jos Verstappen: 'All is well between Max and Red Bull' (F1i)
"Don't make your own stories. We are happy at Red Bull."
Hulkenberg seeing 'good signs' from Renault for 2018 (Motorsport)
"The '18 development and car has already been on the road for some time. So, it's obviously quite advanced. There's some good signs there. The gap to the front is big, so we need a lot of performance."
Stroll 'has arrived' in F1 - Lowe (Racer)
"Lance has got incredible talent and we've seen glimpses of that. Classically rookies break a lot of bits but he is not doing that and he is going quickly now he is in the groove to do it."
A disastrous non-penalty (Joe Blogs F1)
"When all is said and done, the only conclusion one can reach is that this is an incredibly weak ruling – and a terrible precedent."
Merci aux spectateurs, aux équipes du @LeTour et du @circuitspa pour cette belle journée ! https://t.co/oxzHaP6sOE
— Spa-Francorchamps (@circuitspa) July 3, 2017
It's the hard-hitting #AzerbaijanGP story everyone missed… https://t.co/7pc6pviVTI #F1 pic.twitter.com/GWjJFYTlKo
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) July 3, 2017
Comment of the day
Has NASCAR’s increasingly gimmicky product turned fans off – and is there a lesson for F1 here?
Something that is sad to see is how NASCAR is been run into the ground with all the silly gimmicks over the last 15-plus years. To see grandstands at Daytona less than half-full shows just how far that series has fallen and how none of the gimmicks are doing anything to bring people back.
This new stage format they introduced this year is a complete and utter joke. The way they format their ‘championship’ is an even bigger joke and for as long as they keep doing nonsense like that they will continue to haemorrhage fans because I don’t know a single person (including many who grew up watching NASCAR) who likes any of it. Most I know got turned off by it starting with the stupid Chase for the Cup in 2004.
PeterRogers
