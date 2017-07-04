Robert Kubica, Renault, Valencia, 2017

Kubica says his chance of an F1 return is “80 or 90 percent”

2017 F1 seasonPosted on Author Keith Collantine

Robert Kubica has given the strongest indication yet he will return to Formula One over five years after begin injured in a rally crash.

The former Renault driver told Auto Express he previously put his chances of an F1 return at “10 or maximum 20 percent”.

Robert Kubica, Renault, Valencia, 2017
Kubica tested for Renault last month
Asked for his view now on the likelihood of it happening now, Kubica said “because I’m very realistic, and I’m keeping my feet on the ground, I’d put it at 80 or 90 percent.”

Kubica drove an F1 car for the first time since his 2011 crash when he tested for Renault at Valencia last month. He also drove one of the team’s cars at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last weekend.

He said he was stunned by how positive his test has been. “I was shocked, to be honest,” said Kubica. “It was really, really impressive, feeling-wise.”

“I’m not talking about pace there – a few tenths here, a few tenths there – but the feeling and the impression I had, straight away, were amazing.”

“You build up your own question marks, based on how you know yourself and your body,” he explained, “and then if you’d asked me about them after even the first run at Valencia, they were gone, gone, gone, gone.”

“Once my comfort, or let’s say limitation things, were gone in three laps, I could concentrate on trying to get back to the proper rhythm,” Kubica added. “I’m surprised how it felt.”

“It felt for me like I hadn’t driven for one month, not six years.”

2017 F1 season

Browse all 2017 F1 season articles

Posted on Author Keith CollantineCategories 2017 F1 season, Robert KubicaTags ,

Promoted content from around the web | Become an F1 Fanatic Supporter to hide this ad and others

    • 11 comments on “Kubica says his chance of an F1 return is “80 or 90 percent””

    1. Profile Photo

      Don Smik (@david-beau)
      4th July 2017, 14:52

      At this point in time Kubica is talking more than he needs to!

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Christopher (@chrischrill)
        4th July 2017, 14:56

        Indeed! This man has been so quiet, shying from media, in the last 6 years. Now he’s 90% sure he will return to F1 racing? Sounds like someone has a pre-agreement for 2018.

        Reply
        1. Profile Photo

          Penfold (@tony-vandervell)
          4th July 2017, 15:17

          Bad news for Palmer….

          Reply
    2. Profile Photo

      matiascasali (@matiascasali)
      4th July 2017, 14:53

      it would be a good moment for Ferrati to pull a shock-move and sign him instead of renewing Kimi. And if that happens, i can imagine Romain commiting suicide with a haas brake disc :D

      Reply
      1. Profile Photo

        Phylyp (@phylyp)
        4th July 2017, 15:13

        Romain commiting suicide with a haas brake disc

        @matiascasali – I had to LOL at that 😀

        Reply
      2. Profile Photo

        Shimks (@shimks)
        4th July 2017, 15:25

        @matiascasali That’s really a good one! :@)

        Reply
    3. Profile Photo

      Krishna Reddy (@krishna)
      4th July 2017, 15:00

      @matiascasali COTD

      Reply
    4. Profile Photo

      hsboi (@hsboi)
      4th July 2017, 15:04

      It would be nice to see him alongside Hülkenberg next year. Hülkenberg will be a good benchmark and if Kubica performs, it will be good for Renault too.

      Reply
    5. Profile Photo

      Maciek (@maciek)
      4th July 2017, 15:11

      I’ll believe it when I see it….but I’m SO hoping

      Reply
    6. Profile Photo

      Shimks (@shimks)
      4th July 2017, 15:28

      Kubica is fluent in Italian, having karted there as a youngster where he found the support the Polish government refused him. So a move to Ferrari??

      Wishful thinking, of course, on my part. I would so love to see him back!

      Reply
    7. Profile Photo

      Christopher (@chrischrill)
      4th July 2017, 15:36

      That’s a strange thing to say even if you do have a contract. Could this be lost in translation? Could he be saying he is 80-90% sure that he CAN race in F1 again?

      Reply

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.
    If the person you're replying to is a registered user you can notify them of your reply using '@username'.